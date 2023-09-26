55 Abused Dogs Rescued in Arizona After Months of Social Media Activism
This grim case continues to take shape as activists condemn the Arizona Humane Society.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
Update, September 27, 5:30 p.m.: We adjusted the headline to better reflect the social media activism that drove this rescue. Additionally, some of those activists contend that both the police and Arizona Humane Society — who are reportedopens in a new tab to have euthanized five dogs on Tuesday — did not act for months after being notified of McLaughlin’s abuse. Hereopens in a new tab is one account.
On September 22, April McLaughlin, who ran a dog rescue in Chandler, Arizona, called Special Needs Animal Welfare League (or SNAWL), wasarrestedopens in a new tab after law enforcement entered her house with a search warrant. The warrant came after police received “information from a veterinary professional regarding the condition of three dogs,” AZ Family (a CBS News affiliate site)reportsopens in a new tab. McLaughlin was booked on 55 counts of animal abuse, 55 counts of animal cruelty, and one count of vulnerable adult abuse because her older mother lived in her home. Most of these dogs were mixed-breed dogs with special needs, living in hoarding conditions.
How activism has played an essential role
The police response came after several animal activists sounded an alarm on social media, among them:Koco Garciaopens in a new tab,Kimberly Elliottopens in a new tab,Becca Isabelopens in a new tab,Deity Animal Rescueopens in a new tab,Andrew Hangartneropens in a new tab, andShira Scott Astrofopens in a new tab of the Animal Rescue Mission opens in a new tab(ARM). They banded together tospread wordopens in a new tab about a bubbling class-action suit against McLaughlin (who went by several aliases) instigated by individuals and organizations who had negative experiences with her involving animal abuse.
They also allege that both the police and Arizona Humane Society did not act for months after being notified of McLaughlin’s abuse. On Tuesday, 12 News reportedopens in a new tab that the humane society had euthanized five of the 55 rescued dogs, something that the activists are noting as they ask for the dogs to be placed in safe foster homesopens in a new tab.
According toAZ Family, this went as far as Texas to theYaqui Animal Rescueopens in a new tab, which had asked McLaughlin to take in two of their special-need canines. After subsequently seeing pictures of the dogs looking frail, they went to her house to check on them in person. Horrified, they soonposted evidenceopens in a new tab of abuse on social media.
The grim details
The scene at McLaughlin’s home was horrific, to say the least. Police were met with foul odor that neighbors had previouslycomplainedopens in a new tab about. (“It smells like dead animals and there are flies in my front yard, in my house, in my backyard. It’s ridiculous and the dogs bark 24/7,” one neighborsaid to AZ Family.)
Inside,reportsopens in a new tab 12 News (an NBC affiliate) they discovered dogs in “kennels that were stacked, in some cases up to seven feet tall, inside the two bedrooms, the kitchen, garage, living room, by the front door, bathroom, and backyard.” The stench was so strong that firefighters even wore breathing apparatuses. Ultimately, 55 dogs were taken from the home, but also found five deceased puppies in a freezer.
The bigger problem
In addition to the latest alarming updates on how the Arizona Humane Society is handling this case, it also sheds light on an issue that has upset animal advocates for years: the lack opens in a new tabof federal lawsregulatingopens in a new tab rescue and foster programs.
This has put the onus on states, counties, or cities to proactively draw up laws themselves. Many, of course, do not. In this case, the state of Arizona does not require permits to start an animal shelter (just a business license), a bureaucratic process that garnered headlinesfive years agoopens in a new tab after police seized 45 cats and dogs from an abusive Phoenix animal shelter.
The Wildest previously spokeopens in a new tab with animal-welfare experts to advise adopters on what to expect from dogs rescued from hoarding situations, and how to nurture them through such trauma. Dr. Frank McMillan told The Wildest that dogs’ responses to trauma are as varied as humans’ responses to these situations. So, taking in a dog traumatized by a hoarding owner may be indeed a challenge, but not an insurmountable one.
For many, the accountability in McLaughlin’s case already feels achingly unjust. All of the 110 charges against her aremisdemeanorsopens in a new tab, while a judge set her bail at just $2,500 in cash. ABC Newsreportsopens in a new tab that when asked by police why this travesty occurred, McLaughlin said that “she didn’t believe there was anything wrong with storing food next to the dead animals in the freezer. She also said she had been running the rescue for a year and had taken on too many dogs.”
Nisha Gopalan
Nisha Gopalan has been a writer/editor for The New York Times, New York magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and NYLON magazines. She currently resides in Los Angeles.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
10 Ways Animal Shelters Are Upping Their Game
New trends we can totally get behind.
- opens in a new tab
4,000 Beagles Rescued From a Research Facility Need Homes
It’s one paw in front of the other for these dogs as they adjust to life in safe homes.
- opens in a new tab
Why You Should Adopt a “Less Adoptable” Dog
Here’s why you shouldn’t rule out senior dogs, special-needs pups, bully breeds, or tripods.
- opens in a new tab
New Pet Parents: Beware The “Dog Daddy”
Why the TikTok personality’s harmful tactics are just plain abuse, according to certified trainers.
- opens in a new tab
Why I Used AI to Reconstruct Cropped Dog Ears
Vets everywhere agree that ear cropping is an unnecessary procedure that can lead to health problems. See how I gave these pups their ears back.
- opens in a new tab
The XL Bully Breed Ban in the UK Will Officially Take Effect December 31
Parents of these dogs will have until the end of January 2024 to register them.