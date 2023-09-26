55 Abused Dogs Rescued in Arizona After Months of Social Media Activism

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Update, September 27, 5:30 p.m.: We adjusted the headline to better reflect the social media activism that drove this rescue. Additionally, some of those activists contend that both the police and Arizona Humane Society — who are reported opens in a new tab to have euthanized five dogs on Tuesday — did not act for months after being notified of McLaughlin’s abuse. Here opens in a new tab is one account.

On September 22, April McLaughlin, who ran a dog rescue in Chandler, Arizona, called Special Needs Animal Welfare League (or SNAWL), wasarrested opens in a new tab after law enforcement entered her house with a search warrant. The warrant came after police received “information from a veterinary professional regarding the condition of three dogs,” AZ Family (a CBS News affiliate site)reports opens in a new tab . McLaughlin was booked on 55 counts of animal abuse, 55 counts of animal cruelty, and one count of vulnerable adult abuse because her older mother lived in her home. Most of these dogs were mixed-breed dogs with special needs, living in hoarding conditions.

How activism has played an essential role

The police response came after several animal activists sounded an alarm on social media, among them:Koco Garcia opens in a new tab ,Kimberly Elliott opens in a new tab ,Becca Isabel opens in a new tab ,Deity Animal Rescue opens in a new tab ,Andrew Hangartner opens in a new tab , andShira Scott Astrof opens in a new tab of the Animal Rescue Mission opens in a new tab (ARM). They banded together tospread word opens in a new tab about a bubbling class-action suit against McLaughlin (who went by several aliases) instigated by individuals and organizations who had negative experiences with her involving animal abuse.

They also allege that both the police and Arizona Humane Society did not act for months after being notified of McLaughlin’s abuse. On Tuesday, 12 News reported opens in a new tab that the humane society had euthanized five of the 55 rescued dogs, something that the activists are noting as they ask for the dogs to be placed in safe foster homes opens in a new tab .

According toAZ Family opens in a new tab , this went as far as Texas to theYaqui Animal Rescue opens in a new tab , which had asked McLaughlin to take in two of their special-need canines. After subsequently seeing pictures of the dogs looking frail, they went to her house to check on them in person. Horrified, they soonposted evidence opens in a new tab of abuse on social media.

The grim details

The scene at McLaughlin’s home was horrific, to say the least. Police were met with foul odor that neighbors had previouslycomplained opens in a new tab about. (“It smells like dead animals and there are flies in my front yard, in my house, in my backyard. It’s ridiculous and the dogs bark 24/7,” one neighborsaid opens in a new tab to AZ Family.)

Inside,reports opens in a new tab 12 News (an NBC affiliate) they discovered dogs in “kennels that were stacked, in some cases up to seven feet tall, inside the two bedrooms, the kitchen, garage, living room, by the front door, bathroom, and backyard.” The stench was so strong that firefighters even wore breathing apparatuses. Ultimately, 55 dogs were taken from the home, but also found five deceased puppies in a freezer.

The bigger problem

In addition to the latest alarming updates on how the Arizona Humane Society is handling this case, it also sheds light on an issue that has upset animal advocates for years: the lack opens in a new tab of federal lawsregulating opens in a new tab rescue and foster programs.

This has put the onus on states, counties, or cities to proactively draw up laws themselves. Many, of course, do not. In this case, the state of Arizona does not require permits to start an animal shelter (just a business license), a bureaucratic process that garnered headlinesfive years ago opens in a new tab after police seized 45 cats and dogs from an abusive Phoenix animal shelter.

The Wildest previously spoke opens in a new tab with animal-welfare experts to advise adopters on what to expect from dogs rescued from hoarding situations, and how to nurture them through such trauma. Dr. Frank McMillan told The Wildest that dogs’ responses to trauma are as varied as humans’ responses to these situations. So, taking in a dog traumatized by a hoarding owner may be indeed a challenge, but not an insurmountable one.