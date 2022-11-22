15 Holiday Gifts That Will Have Your Dog Tearing Through Their Packages
From smart toys to spa treatments, these are just a few ideas to help spoil your favorite family member this December.
Holidays are that wonderful, draining, family-filled time of year. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Festivusopens in a new tab, or something new TikTok started, you’ll likely be spending the next few weeks eating, drinking, or watching Hallmark movies to distract your body and mind from all the holiday (Grinch voice) cheer. You’ll also likely have to endure that moment the grocery store sneaks in “Christmas Shoes” on their holiday playlist and you find yourself sobbing in the baking aisle.
At least we can always count on our dogs to keep us company (and sane) during these traditions. With that in mind, it’s important to show them we appreciate their unfaltering cuteness, love, and inability to find conspiracy theory links on Facebook (looking at you, uncles at the dinner table). So naturally, we gathered a few gifts to help you adequately spoil your pup this year.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
