15 Holiday Gifts That Will Have Your Dog Tearing Through Their Packages

From smart toys to spa treatments, these are just a few ideas to help spoil your favorite family member this December.

by Sean Zucker
November 22, 2022
Holidays are that wonderful, draining, family-filled time of year. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Festivus, or something new TikTok started, you’ll likely be spending the next few weeks eating, drinking, or watching Hallmark movies to distract your body and mind from all the holiday (Grinch voice) cheer. You’ll also likely have to endure that moment the grocery store sneaks in “Christmas Shoes” on their holiday playlist and you find yourself sobbing in the baking aisle.

At least we can always count on our dogs to keep us company (and sane) during these traditions. With that in mind, it’s important to show them we appreciate their unfaltering cuteness, love, and inability to find conspiracy theory links on Facebook (looking at you, uncles at the dinner table). So naturally, we gathered a few gifts to help you adequately spoil your pup this year.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

sparkly green holiday dog sweater
Maxbone x Christian Cowan Fluffy Knitted Dog Jumper
$70

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley — the holidays are all about great duos. Well, you can now add celebrity fashion designer Christian Cowan and chic pet brand Maxbone to that list. The pair recently collabed on this cozy knit sweater that’s perfect for stylish pups.

$70 at Selfridges
house dogge blonde leather rope toys
House Dogge Vegetable Tanned Leather Tug Toy
$26

Want to help make sure the planet is still livable for your children’s children — or more actually your puppies’ puppies? House Dogge’s tug toy is made of non-toxic eco-friendly materials and 100 percent vegetable-tanned leather. It’s also entirely biodegradable.—SEAN ZUCKER

$26 at House Dogge
personalized dog bowls in yellow, black, gray, white, pink, and red
Mr. Dog Personalized All-Purpose Dog Bowl
$105

Look, we all think our dogs are special, so why not feed them their breakfast and dinner in a bowl specifically made for them?—SZ

$105 at Mr. Dog
the cheerable dog toy ball in lavender
Cheerable Wicked Ball
$50

All of the holiday commotion can be overstimulating for pups. If you get the sense they’re counting the minutes until it’s over, send them into the future with the Wicked Ball. Cheerble’s gadget is the next generation of interactive toys; it’ll roll, bounce, and light up on its own providing a fun and rigorous physical and mental workout.

$50 at Cheerable
black harness with pink stone in the center of the chest
Merci Collective Good Vibration Harness
$135

Mark Wahlberg might be a meathead, but there’s no denying that “Good Vibrations” is an absolute banger. Celebrate the 90s hit with this harness that will afford your dog more mobility to dance. Plus, it includes a healing crystal that would be handy for anyone who has to watch Ted (2015).

$135 at Merci Collective
dog grooming kit with three bottles
Men’s Society Good Dog Pamper Kit
$28

With pomegranate-scented shampoo, refresher, and even cologne, this kit is likely the closest your pet will ever get to getting pampered at an actual spa.—SZ

$28 at Burke Decor
blue and pink colored dog toy
Up Dog The Ubbe Toy
$21

The Ubbe is more than its Instagramable aesthetic, though that certainly doesn’t hurt. This fillable toy will keep your pup occupied for hours and its detachable design will ensure it doesn’t take you just as long to clean when they are done.

$21 at Up Dog
white whistle limited edition navigation system
Whistle Health Limited Edition
$59

Whistle’s latest smart device lets you track your pet’s wellbeing and activity while offering personalized insights to detect possible ailments early. It’s an ideal holiday option because the best gift really is good health — unless we’re counting alcohol or cash, neither of which is of any use to your dog.

$59 at Whistle
the orange colored dog booties
Rifruf Caesar 1S
$52

Finally, a pet product for sneaker heads. Let’s just hope your dog doesn’t do to these what they did to your Jordans while teething.

$52 at Rifruf
pink scrunchie and bandana set with tree pattern
The Foggy Dog Spruced Up Scrunchie and Bandana Set
$32

Sure, it’s great to see fam, spread joy, and give back, but let’s be honest — the best part of any holiday is the excuse to festively dress up our pets. This bandana is as good as you’ll get without going the full-blown Rudolph-costume route.

$32 at The Foggy Dog
luca pets treat tasting box in white
Luca Pets Tasting Box
$18

If you’re not going to buy a doggy advent calendar, this tasting box is the next best thing. With four treats in salmon, butternut squash, mussels, and strawberry smoothie flavors, you’ll be gifting your pup some exciting variety this year.

$18 at Luca Pets
red dog bone toy with white lettering saying "supreme"
Supreme Logo Dog Bone
$83

Just when you thought there wasn’t anything left that Supreme hadn’t slapped its logo on, at least now your dog can get in on the trend. Besides, if they don’t like it, it’ll probably resale for, like, eight times the initial value.

$83 at Farfetch
patches
Skout’s Honor Adventure Badges
$8

As an aging punk, I certainly understand the appeal of a good jacket patch. But instead of flashing logos for bands that mostly broke up before I was born, these are a bit more personal and a lot less intense. But I’m sure if my dog were to start writing fast-paced anthems, “Will Sit for Snacks” and “Been There, Peed on That” would be pretty high up on their song list.—SZ

$8 at Modernbeast
navy fluffy dog bed
Modernbeast Pod Bed
$130

Remember the first time you wore a pair of Uggs, and it felt like walking on a cloud? This bed made entirely of recycled materials can give your dog that same feeling every single night. That is, until Tom Brady starts sleeping on one and ruins a trend for everyone again.

$130 at Modernbeast
duck dog toy in brown with feather wings and a plaid bill
Barbour Dog Toy
$30

For over 100 years, Barbour has been producing breathable wax jackets out of England that, thanks to their durability and enduring style, have stood the test of time (peep just about any royal-portraying actor wearing one in). Well, now they not only make them for dogs but offer similarly sturdy toys to match.—SZ

$30 at Barbour

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

