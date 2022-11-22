From smart toys to spa treatments, these are just a few ideas to help spoil your favorite family member this December.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Holidays are that wonderful, draining, family-filled time of year. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Festivus opens in a new tab , or something new TikTok started, you’ll likely be spending the next few weeks eating, drinking, or watching Hallmark movies to distract your body and mind from all the holiday (Grinch voice) cheer. You’ll also likely have to endure that moment the grocery store sneaks in “Christmas Shoes” on their holiday playlist and you find yourself sobbing in the baking aisle.

At least we can always count on our dogs to keep us company (and sane) during these traditions. With that in mind, it’s important to show them we appreciate their unfaltering cuteness, love, and inability to find conspiracy theory links on Facebook (looking at you, uncles at the dinner table). So naturally, we gathered a few gifts to help you adequately spoil your pup this year.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Cheerable Wicked Ball opens in a new tab $ 50 All of the holiday commotion can be overstimulating for pups. If you get the sense they’re counting the minutes until it’s over, send them into the future with the Wicked Ball. Cheerble’s gadget is the next generation of interactive toys; it’ll roll, bounce, and light up on its own providing a fun and rigorous physical and mental workout. $50 at Cheerable opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Whistle Health Limited Edition opens in a new tab $ 59 Whistle’s latest smart device lets you track your pet’s wellbeing and activity while offering personalized insights to detect possible ailments early. It’s an ideal holiday option because the best gift really is good health — unless we’re counting alcohol or cash, neither of which is of any use to your dog. $59 at Whistle opens in a new tab