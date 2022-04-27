The Spring Cashmere Sweater Your Dog Needs
The Barkers’ lightweight, sustainable knit is always in season.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
Seinfeld’s George Costanza said it best: “Who doesn’t like cashmere? Find me one person in the world that doesn’t like cashmere.”
Okay, Seinfeld may not have inspired The Barkersopens in a new tab — who describe themselves as an “all-inclusive dog family with a love for the finer things” — to design a cashmere turtleneck for dogs, but indeed, you can’t go wrong with the adaptable fabric. Especially in New York where the weather is at best inconsistent and at worst chaotic AF. Layers are less a preference than a necessity, and while our dogs are already born with one, the Brooklyn-based brandopens in a new tab understands that’s not always enough.
But unlike the circumstances responsible for Jerry’s bestie’s sweater purchase in the ’90s (the offending red dot), no small blemish is necessary to render The Barkers’ sweater affordable. The 100% cashmere cable knit is subtly textured, otherworldly soft, and comes in classic colorways (camel, grey, navy, green, and off-white).
What’s more, The Barkers only work with Italian fabric mills that are known for their sustainable practices, like using circular fabrics, water filtration and conservation systems, and some recycled and repurposed fabrics. Their products are OEKO-TEX-certifiedopens in a new tab, meaning they were made under safe working conditions, without harmful chemicals or substances, and they use minimal packaging, which is biodegradable and post-consumer.
Look, New York weather may never make sense. There remain few phrases to properly articulate it, but the same can be said for how cute dogs look in turtlenecks. We don’t make the rules — just recommendations.
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Did We Just Find the Dog Version of the Burberry Trench?!
A classic that’ll hold up rain or shine...if you remove it at the dog park.
- opens in a new tab
Want to Up Your Dog’s Style Game? Sir Dogwood Has You Covered
The online boutique’s founder on the importance of supporting BIPOC-led pet brands.
- opens in a new tab
Helping Our Newly Adopted Country Dog Adjust to NYC Was Easy(ish)
From a Tennessee farm to a Brooklyn apartment, our rescued Hound dog is going with the flow — mostly.
- opens in a new tab
House Dogge Makes Sustainability Feel Effortlessly Cool
Former Nike Design Director Angela Medlin on applying her streetwear savvy to eco-conscious pet products.