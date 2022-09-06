Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

After the pandemic adoption trend, shelters are overpopulated opens in a new tab as even longtime owners are forced to surrender their pets opens in a new tab because of inflation. Right now, volunteering as a foster parent is one of the most helpful things opens in a new tab you do can do. As a foster, you can provide a safe place for dogs who are on their way to their permanent home and relieve the stress on the shelter staff. But before you sign up, you know know: Getting into the foster game requires a little prep work — and a little prep shopping.

Ahead of your foster journey, stock up on the necessary tools to help you and your new friend succeed. Let’s get the obvious ones out of the way: You’ll definitely need dog food, but you should always continue to feed them whatever the rescue, shelter or past owner was feeding the dog. And hey, throw in some fun stuff, too. They’ll love being with you all the more if you don’t just give the pups what they need but give the pups what they want.

One helpful bonus for foster families: all your unreimbursed purchases for fostering from qualifying organizations can be written off as a tax deduction opens in a new tab . Below, everything you’ll need to set yourself and your foster pup up for success.

opens in a new tab IMMCUTE Puppy Pee Pads opens in a new tab $ 23 Most dogs you’ll foster will not enter your house a potty-trained pup. Regular old disposable pee pads will do the trick but you better make sure you have enough of them stockpiled for inevitable accidents. These Amazon wee wee pads will help your foster dog get the hang of things as you work on housebreaking. You’ll be extra thankful that you made the investment when you have the run out for a quick errand and come home to pee-free furniture. $23 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Regalo Easy Step Baby Gate opens in a new tab $ 39 If you have another dog in the house, you may need to separate your foster until they and the rest of the pack are ready for their big meet-and-greet. Or, you may need to leave the house, and if your foster isn’t loving the crate, a baby gate is a great way to restrict them to one room with an easy-clean floor and minimal destructive possibilities. A simple baby gate can provide boundaries for your foster and keep your couch pillows safe from anxiety-induced destruction. $39 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Stainless Steel Double Water and Food Bowls opens in a new tab $ 14 A set of high sided bowls that your foster pup won’t make a total mess with? Check. One that’s easy on the eyes and costs a mere 14 buckeroos? Also check. I'm not sure what more we could ask for from a preliminary set of food and water bowls that your pup may or may not grow out of while in your care (assuming there’s a chance you’ll become a foster fail). $14 at Amazon opens in a new tab

