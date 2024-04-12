Regret Your Tattoo? Replace It With a Pet Portrait, Courtesy of Petsmart
Swap your ex’s initials with an image you’ll never get sick of looking at.
We all know tattoos are permanent, but that hasn’t stopped many, many people from making some ill-advised decisions…or just growing out of their tastes. Maybe you don’t want the initials of the guy you thought you were going to marry five years ago on your skin forever, or maybe you just really don’t like Harry Potter as much as you thought you always would. Whatever the reason, there’s hope. PetSmart’s Tattoo Redo Contestopens in a new tab is giving you the chance to replace your unfortunate ink with something you could never regret: a portrait of your pet.
The promotion’s part of PetSmart’s launch of their PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program. “Tattoos are the ultimate form of loyalty, but we know that sometimes the thing you thought you’d want to commemorate forever turns out to be…not so forever,” Bradley Breuer, vice president of loyalty and CRM at PetSmart, said in a statementopens in a new tab. “So, we’re turning regrets into pets because we know you’ll never regret a reminder of your pets’ unconditional love.”
In fact, the brand surveyed pet parents and found that, “Nearly half of pet parents have, or know someone who has, a tattoo they regret. But a majority of those with regrets wouldn’t regret a tattoo of their pet,” according to their websiteopens in a new tab.
With those numbers in mind, they partnered with Alium Tattoo Studioopens in a new tab, a Los Angeles based studio with plenty of experience giving great pet portraits, opens in a new tabto give a do-over to anyone who regrets a tattoo. The five contest winners will receive a consult and tattoo session with any Alium Tattoo artist of their choice. Not LA-based? No worries. PetSmart will also pay for you to travel to Los Angeles and spend two nights in a hotel.
To enter, you can visit the PetSmart tattoo redo formopens in a new tab; just fill out your information, explain the reason you regret your tattoo, give a description of the pet you want a tattoo of, and upload a photo of your regretted ink (try not to cringe).
If you’re lucky enough to already have a tattoo of your pet, you can fill out a separate formopens in a new tab to gain VIPP (Very Important Pet Parent) status — the highest status tier for PetSmart Treats members. For this form, just upload a picture of your adorable tat and describe the tattoo. VIPP status will give you access to tons of deals, a free Gotcha Day gift for your pup, and more perks.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
