Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

The local dog park is a short drive from your house, and you usually take your dog there before doing other errands. Within a few minutes of leaving the house, they start whining in the backseat, which is not only distracting, but also incredibly annoying. Which makes you wonder: Can you train your dog to stop whining in the car on the way to the dog park? The short answer: Yes! Here are some ways to make the car ride better for both of you.

What To Do About a Dog Who Whines in the Car

The root of the problem is that they knows where you’re going and cannot contain their enthusiasm. The solution? Make it harder for them to figure out the destination and easier for them to remain calm in the car. To do that, it’s important to become less predictable — to reduce their expectation that a ride in the car means they’re going to the dog park.

New Dog Training Program Try these free training programs from our friends at Dogo to help with new dog life and basic obedience. Start Training opens in a new tab

Take Your Dog for Rides Often

Take your dog on car rides regularly so that going out in the car isn’t so closely linked with a visit to their playground. Add to the unpredictability by varying the order of your stops; for example, errands might come before or after the dog park, or both. Sometimes a car ride may be just errands, and sometimes it may just be a joy ride without any stops at all. Your dog may still get revved up when you get close to the dog park on the days you actually go there, but hopefully it will be for a couple of minutes rather than the entire ride.

Change How Far You Park

To make arrivals at the dog park less exciting for your pup, park at a distance and walk to the park from your parking spot. Once in a while, park in that spot and go for a walk without visiting the dog park. That way, in a sense, you’re never actually driving to the dog park — you’re driving to a parking spot, which may mean a walk or may mean some off-leash fun.

If your dog is never sure when they’re in the car that you’re going to the dog park, the annoying behavior associated with their anticipation will be less likely to happen. (To be honest, your walk may be filled with her excitement, but that's not as problematic as whining in the car.)

Keep Them Occupied