11 Best Dog Floaties For Those Last Pool Days of Summer
The best way to spend the end of summer? Just floatin’.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
When it comes to swimming, my two dogs couldn’t be more different. Harper, the Lab mix, is obviously obsessed with any body of water, from the most sparkling of pools to the murkiest of Brooklyn puddles. The toothless Dachshund, Moose, on the other hand acts like the lightest of rain drops are comprised of acid and knives.
So, on the occasions when we find ourselves poolside, I’ve found each dog needs very different things to have a good time. Harper simply needs unfettered access to the pool and tries to drink the chlorinated water (I do not let her do that last part). Moose, on the other hand, needs to be included in all the fun pool festivities but refuses to touch any water whatsoever. Luckily, through rigorous trial and error, I have been able to find him a dog-specific pool float that allows him to stay dry while still enjoying all the pool has to offer.
So, if your dog is as princely and precious as mine, peruse this list of floats designed specifically for your dog’s water personality.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
12 Splashy Dog Pool Toys For the End of Your Pup’s Summer
Because all dog pool parties need accessories.
- opens in a new tab
Making a Splash: How to Throw an Epic Dog Pool Party for Dogs
Here’s some advice on what you can do to make yours the best in the neighborhood.
- opens in a new tab
You’ve Got a Summer-Lovin’ Pup. Here’s How to Keep Them Safe
Some like it hot (but not most dogs). Here are the season’s health hazards, from fleas to foxtails.
- opens in a new tab
It’s Pool Party Season...
So you definitely need these Funboy x Bark pet floats.
- opens in a new tab
The Best Gear to Keep Your Dog Cool on Hot Summer Days
This has been the hottest summer on record, and it ain’t over yet.
- opens in a new tab
7 End-of-Summer Activities for You and Your Dog
Stay cool out there.