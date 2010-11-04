Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Bringing a new baby home can be difficult for everyone — including your dog. They’re not used to the tiny creature who somehow makes a lot of noise. If your dog howls when your baby cries, you’re not alone. A host of YouTube videos shows dogs and babies whining and crying together. What I find interesting about these videos is the dogs’ vocalizations sometimes have a calming effect on the babies.

In the video below, a dog is howling while a baby cries in a bassinet, and it seems as though the baby stops crying in response to the dog’s vocalizations.

In the next video, the dog’s howling doesn’t seem to appease the baby’s crying.

So, what’s going on in these videos? There are many reasons why dogs howl, including when they are stressed, to alert you, and in response to other long, loud noises. It’s really anybody’s guess what is going on in these interactions. There are a lot of people commenting on them, but without knowing more about the contexts and the individuals involved, it’s just guesswork.

To really know what was happening, I would need to know if the baby and the dog usually act like this or if it was just a one-time event. I’d also want to know what works for soothing the babies when the dogs aren’t involved, and what other sounds or situations make the dogs howl.

Here are some possibilities about what is going on, but as I said, it’s not possible to know for certain which explanations are correct. It’s highly likely that a totally different interpretation is the right one.

Possible reasons for the baby's response:

The baby stops crying because he likes the howling.

The baby stops crying because he likes any loud noise.

The baby stops crying because the howling startles him.

The cessation of the baby’s crying has nothing to do with the howling at all.

Possible reasons for the dog's response: