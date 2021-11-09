Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Turns out, the old saying "An apple a day keeps the doctor away" is true for your dog, too. Apples are safe for dogs to eat — and for many pups, this sweet, crispy fruit is a favorite treat. That's a good thing since apples are packed with essential vitamins and minerals opens in a new tab , including vitamins A, C, and K, as well as calcium and phosphorus. Many dogs seem to prefer the sweeter varieties — reds or goldens such as Gala, Honeycrisp, and Fuji — to the green or more tart types like Granny Smith or Gravenstein. Keep reading to learn more about the health benefits of apples for dogs, plus how to add them to your pup's diet.

The Health Benefits of Apples for Dogs

1. They’re low in calories.

A super-healthy treat, apples are both affordable and low in calories. They're also low in protein and fat, which makes them especially good for senior dogs.

2. They’re good for your dog's teeth.

Apples contain malic acid, which aids in keeping your dog’s teeth clean and their breath fresh.

3. They reduce inflammation.

Apples contain antioxidants, such as quercetin, which plays an important role in helping combat free-radical damage linked to chronic diseases; it also aids in inflammation reduction.

4. They aid digestion.

Apples are a good source of fiber, which helps promote digestion and gastrointestinal health opens in a new tab . A medium-sized apple (about 3" in diameter, and 6 ounces in weight) provides 4.37 g of soluble and insoluble fiber. Pectin, the soluble fiber, helps the body absorb water and creates a kind of gel that slows down digestion and the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream (a benefit for dogs with diarrhea or diabetes); the insoluble fiber can help prevent constipation.

Nutrition Calculator If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend. Get calculating opens in a new tab

How to Add Apples to Your Dog’s Diet

It’s best to feed your dog apples in moderation. Eating too many can cause an upset stomach and diarrhea opens in a new tab . So, if you have apple trees in your garden, make sure your dogs don’t try to pick them for themselves (like mine do!).

Prepping Apples for Your Dog

1. Wash them first: As with all fruit, make sure to wash your apples, but don’t peel them. The skin is the primary source of fiber and antioxidants. To avoid pesticide residue, choose organic apples.

2. Remove the seeds and core: Apples are safe for dogs as long as you remove the seeds and the core. The seeds contain small amounts of cyanide, and while digesting a few seeds will not be harmful, eating too many could be poisonous. Cores can be a choking risk for smaller dogs, so it's best to remove them, as well.

Feeding Your Dog Apples

Apples are very versatile. As long as you remove the stem, core, and seeds, you can feed them to your dog in a variety of ways. Here are some easy ideas:

Cut in half or in quarters — dogs enjoy munching on larger slices and, most likely, will nibble and gnaw them.

Cut them into smaller, thinner slices, and freeze them for a refreshing, cold treat (this is great for warmer months).

Chop or grate and add them to your dog’s meal. When chopping, smaller is often better to avoid a choking hazard.

Chop and use to stuff a Kong.

Make applesauce or a puree (remember, no need to peel them). For a refreshing, cold treat, freeze the sauce or puree in an ice cube tray. (Feed to your dog when they're outside to avoid a mess.)

Finally, try this nutritious, apple-and-carrot treat recipe: