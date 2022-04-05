Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

For the longest time, dog owners were faced with two choices when it came to leashing our pups: Outfit our dogs with sturdy, reliable leashes made of shiny braided nylons that look like they belong on a 90s sandal strap. Or take a chance on a cute but usually flimsy leash that might put our pup’s safety at risk. Aesthetically conscious pet parents prayed for a solution — and lo and behold, the aptly namedSaint Rue opens in a new tab has answered those prayers.

Founded by Frenchie mom Nikki Star, Saint Rue is a pet lifestyle brand that creates safe, streetwear-inspired leashes and harnesses for your pup — with matching accessories for you. Recently the brand has taken their twinning game to the next level with the City Mini, a nylon crossbody that looks plucked straight from the closet of the coolest TikToker you know. The difference with this bag is that it pairs with any of Saint Rue’s leash-matching City Straps, so you and your pup can change up your vibe at a moment’s notice. Plus most of Saint Rue’s matching pet products are backed by a “Forever Guarantee” a.k.a. a lifetime warranty that protects your pup’s accessories from accidental damage (and yes, that includes chewing and any other dog disasters).

The City Mini also holds the answer to every pet parent’s least stylish accessory — the ever-humbling poop bag roll. The City Mini’s interior features a zipper pocket for your poop bags, in addition to a discrete exterior opening for easy access. Aside from your poop related accessories, the City Mini is “​​big enough for your keys, a few cards, your favorite lip balm and dog treats,” according to the Saint Rue website. Some phones might be petite enough to squeeze in, but chances are you will have yours in your hand anyway to snap as many pics as possible for the ‘Gram.