Street style photographer Johnny Cirillo goes on assignment for us to chronicle New Yorkers ’ best accessories: their pets.

Using a 200mm lens to shoot his subjects from a covert spot half a block away, Johnny Cirillo works like the stereotypical paparazzo. But there’s one key difference: he candidly captures stylish New York denizens, rather than overexposed celebrities. The Brooklyn-based artist hit the streets with his DSLR camera as a way to pay homage to his idol, street style photography pioneer Bill Cunningham, the day he passed six years ago. Today, his series Watching New York opens in a new tab has over 730k followers on Instagram and has been featured in Vogue, GQ, and Elle.

Cirillo’s photos prove that bold style is accessible to all, and you don’t have to be famous to inspire the block with your fit. While we already know that dogs boost our physical opens in a new tab and mental well-being opens in a new tab , it turns out they’re also an extension of our personal style. And what better way to show off a new lewk than by taking them for a spin in the city? We sent Cirillo on assignment for The Wildest to spot the city’s coolest dogs and dog people. Read on to hear about how these stylish New Yorkers coordinate outfits with their pets, then watch Watching New York’s Reel below.

Glizzy and Alyssa Photo: Johnny Cirillo

Glizzy & Alyssa

Have you ever styled Glizzy based on your outfit?

Oh yes, all the time. With his puffers in the winter. We have matching puffers, actually.

What does your dog mean to you?

The world.

Why did you name him Glizzy?

He has his stripes, so it looks like he was left on the grill for too long like a hot dog!

Luna and Hayley Photo: Johnny Cirillo

Luna & Hayley

How long have you had Luna for?

Almost two years.

What does your dog Luna mean to you?

Luna means everything to me, honestly. I can’t even imagine my life without her.

Rudy and Martha Allen Photo: Johnny Cirillo

Rudy & Martha

How long have you had Rudy for?

About 12 years.

Have you ever styled Rudy based on your outfit?

I do like to match her bandanas with my outfits.

Rose and Steven Antonio Photo: Johnny Cirillo

Rose & Steven

How long have you had Rose for?

I got her last year at the beginning of June, and I actually named her after my mom who passed away when I was 12.

What does your dog Rose mean to you?

I feel like she’s a blessing from god.

When do you enjoy spending the most time with Rose?

Probably watching Real Housewives of Atlanta!