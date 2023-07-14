MoMA Has the Pop-Up Store of Your Artsy Pet Parent Dreams · The Wildest

MoMA Has the Pop-Up Store of Your Artsy Pet Parent Dreams

A watermelon-shaped litter box, crocheted toys, and harnesses and leashes that come in colors your favorite TikTok influencer would envy.

by Hilary Weaver
July 14, 2023
MoMA’s pets pop up at the MoMA Design Store
Courtesy of MoMA Design Store
Our pets are everything to us: They’re our kids, our emotional support systems, our therapists (probably more often than they’d like); the living, breathing handkerchiefs for our tears; our running and walking buddies; and our favorite backseat passengers (as long as they don’t puke). Really, what it boils down to is that our pets are actual art. The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City seems to understand that fact. There is a pop-up in the MoMA Design Store running from July 13 to September 5 that pet parents who think their pets deserve to look as perfect and timeless as a da Vinci painting — and that’s all of us, to be honest — will want to visit ASAP.

The collection, called Modern Pets, includes, among other gems, a watermelon-shaped litter box, tofu cat litter, and a rolling pet carrier from creative and artsy pets brand Vetreska; a harness, leash, a bowl, carriers, toys, treats, and more from the always-colorful Wild One; and crocheted toys (dog and cat!) from Ware of the Dog. Plus, there’s a dog bed from Dusen Dusen that would have any design major obsessed. Truly, this is like being told that someone was personally hired to style your pet’s life and has curated every product that will make the rest of your pet-parent friends envious. Well, actually, that’s pretty much what this is.

Other than shopping our Best in Show round-up of walking and travel accessories, toys, food, treats, clothes, beds, tech items, and grooming products, shopping this collection is the best way to make your new pet the most fashionable in their group of pals. And while you’re busy getting together your Barbie look to wear to premiere night next week, your pets can be at home, lounging in their own personal Dreamhouse, complete with cherry-shaped ceramic food and water bowls, a comfy striped dog bed, and a cactus cat tree. Here, explore some of the items offered in Modern Pets and enjoy a MoMA-style shopping trip.

Vetreska Blooming Cactus Cat Tree & Bed
Vetreska Blooming Cactus Cat Tree & Bed
$180
Ware of the Dog Crochet Hedgehog Dog Toy
Ware of the Dog Crochet Hedgehog Dog Toy
$18
Vetreska tangerine bed
Vetreska Tangerine Rattan Pet Bed
$100
Vetreska Cherry Ceramic Pet Bowl
Vetreska Cherry Ceramic Pet Bowl
$27

Member price: $24.30

$27 at MoMA Design Store
vetreska fruit climber
Vetreska Fruit Frenzy Cat Climber
$140
Ware of the Dog Wool Felt Mouse Cat Toy
Ware of the Dog Wool Felt Mouse Cat Toy
$7
Wild One Air Travel Pet Carrier in green
Wild One Air Travel Pet Carrier
$125
Vetreska Meownooker Pool Table Cat Toy
Vetreska Meownooker Pool Table Cat Toy
$100
Wild One dog harness in lavender
Wild One Dog Harness
$48
Vetreska Watermelon Kitty Kove Cat Litter Box
Vetreska Watermelon Kitty Kove Cat Litter Box
$130
Dusen Dusen Striped Dog Bed
Dusen Dusen Striped Dog Bed
$198
Wild One Tennis Tumble Dog Toy in light blue
Wild One Tennis Tumble Dog Toy
$20
Vetreska Watermelon Rolling Pet Carrier, clear with green lining
Vetreska Watermelon Rolling Pet Carrier
$140

Hilary Weaver

Hilary Weaver is the senior editor at The Wildest. She has previously been an editor at The Spruce Pets, ELLE, and The Cut. She was a staff writer at Vanity Fair from 2016 to 2019, and her work has been featured in Esquire, Refinery 29, BuzzFeed, Parade, and more. She lives with her herding pups, Georgie and Charlie.

