MoMA Has the Pop-Up Store of Your Artsy Pet Parent Dreams
A watermelon-shaped litter box, crocheted toys, and harnesses and leashes that come in colors your favorite TikTok influencer would envy.
Our pets are everything to us: They’re our kidsopens in a new tab, our emotional support systems, our therapists (probably more often than they’d like); the living, breathing handkerchiefs for our tears; our runningopens in a new tab and walking buddiesopens in a new tab; and our favorite backseat passengersopens in a new tab (as long as they don’t puke). Really, what it boils down to is that our pets are actual art. The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City seems to understand that fact. There is a pop-up in the MoMA Design Storeopens in a new tab running from July 13 to September 5 that pet parents who think their pets deserve to look as perfect and timeless as a da Vinci painting — and that’s all of us, to be honest — will want to visit ASAP.
The collectionopens in a new tab, called Modern Petsopens in a new tab, includes, among other gems, a watermelon-shaped litter box, tofu cat litteropens in a new tab, and a rolling pet carrier from creative and artsy pets brand Vetreskaopens in a new tab; a harness, leashopens in a new tab, a bowlopens in a new tab, carriers, toys, treatsopens in a new tab, and more from the always-colorful Wild Oneopens in a new tab; and crocheted toys (dog and cat!) from Ware of the Dogopens in a new tab. Plus, there’s a dog bed from Dusen Dusen that would have any design major obsessed. Truly, this is like being told that someone was personally hired to style your pet’s life and has curated every product that will make the rest of your pet-parent friends envious. Well, actually, that’s pretty much what this is.
Other than shopping our Best in Show opens in a new tabround-up of walking and travel accessories, toys, food, treats, clothes, beds, tech items, and grooming products, shopping this collection is the best way to make your new pet the most fashionable in their group of pals. And while you’re busy getting together your Barbie look to wear to premiere night next week, your pets can be at home, lounging in their own personal Dreamhouse, complete with cherry-shaped ceramic food and water bowls, a comfy striped dog bed, and a cactus cat tree. Here, explore some of the items offered in Modern Pets and enjoy a MoMA-style shopping trip.
