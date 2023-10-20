Here’s a Pet Sweater Must-Have From Little Beast and Memorial Day · The Wildest

Here’s a “Sweata Weatha” Must-Have From Little Beast and Memorial Day

These pet sweaters and matching bucket hats are pet parents’ answer to the crochet fashion craze that you can both get in on.

by Charles Manning
October 23, 2023
Memorial Day collaboration with Little Beast.
Courtesy of Little Beast
Mommy-and-me, parent-and-pup, cat-and-carer — whatever you call it, matching your outfit to that of your pet is just so dang cute. Especially when the clothes themselves are actually really nice, like in the case of these Little Beast x Memorial Day sweater-and-bucket hat combos

The collection features three 100 percent cotton pet sweater designs and three matching human-sized bucket hats. The sweaters are machine knits and come in six sizes to accommodate all sorts of dogs: from Chihuahuas to Bull Terriers. And don’t forget your cat can always pull off a pup sweater, too. The matching hats are also 100 percent cotton, but handmade in Indonesia by independent women artisans who are paid above market rates for their labor (according to Memorial Day’s website). 

a pet parent wearing a bucket hat looks down at a group of dogs on leash wearing a matching sweater; a Chihuahua wears the Painkiller Daisy sweater
Courtesy of Little Beast

Equitable labor practices and fair wages are of the utmost importance to both brands. “I’m super conscious of where the products I purchase are coming from,” Little Beast founder Jisu Kim says. “I try to only buy from small and local businesses since I know there is more care, and that personal touch goes into each product they make.”

As a result, the hats in particular are a little on the pricier side at $190 each, but they are currently on sale for $161.50, so, really, you’re coming out $38.50 ahead. Also, if you compare these hats to some of the crochet bucket hats being sold right now byDior ($1,100),Prada ($995), andBottega Veneta ($2,100), Little Beast and Memorial Day are practically giving them away! And that’s a little fashion math for ya. 

dog on left wearing lucky floral x memorial day; meet the parents x memorial day sweater next to a baby with a matching bucket hat
Courtesy of Little Beast

True, this collaboration is not exactly new, but it is just as sweet now as when it launched a few months ago, and with the weather finally (and rapidly) cooling down, your pet will get a lot more use out of these little cotton sweaters now than they would have in the summer. 

Also, crochet, as a trend, isn’t going anywhere any time soon. JW Anderson sent some really fun crocheted pieces down his Spring 2024 runway. Michael Kors and Moschino also played with crochet. And Stella McCartney featured two jaw-dropping crocheted maxi dresses in Paris just a few weeks ago.

All of this is to say that you should definitely snap up this collab up while you can. It’s an opportunity too cute to miss.

Little Beast x Memorial Day sweaters: one in floral green, one checkered, and one blue with green flower with red center
Little Beast x Memorial Day Sweaters
$75

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.

