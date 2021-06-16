Train Your Dog to Spin With This Guide
Go beyond basic obedience and teach your dog this easy-to-learn trick.
“Spin” is a fun starter trick to teach your dog that looks impressive and honestly seems a lot more difficult to teach than it actually is. Dogs tend to pick this one up pretty quickly, which is great because the spin trick is essential for other more advanced dog trick training.
Remember, when it comes to dog trainingopens in a new tab, choose the methods that help your dog succeed. Use positive reinforcement to encourage your dog to spin—and resist attempts to force them into the desired position—training should always be enjoyable for both dogs and humans. Learn how to teach your dog to spin with this simple step-by-step guide.
Teach Your Dog the Spin Trick
With the below steps, imagine your dog going around a clock face.
1. To get started with the spin trick, have your dog face you while standing and all fours.
2. Next, using a delicious treat next to your dog’s nose, lure your pup slowly in one direction.
3. Continue to lure, and reward them at 3 o’clock
4. Keep them moving, reward again at 6 o’clock
5. As you make your way towards the end of the circle, reward again at 9 o’clock.
6. Once you make your way back to 12 o’clock, reward your dog.
Adding in the Spin Cue
Add in a cueopens in a new tab once your dog begins to pick up on the task. A verbal “Spin” and a hand signal (a rotating pointer finger) work for many dogs.
As your dog progresses (which should be pretty quickly), remove the treat rewards at 6 o’clock, then 3 o’clock, and so on. Replace the treat lure with your empty hand doing the hand signal, and lure your dog around again, rewarding only once the spin is completed. When this “clicks” with your dog, you’ll be able to move your hand signal father away.
Note: If your dog can follow the lure throughout the circle on the first go, they may not need those first rewards at 6 o’clock, then at 3 o’clock, etc. But, if your dog doesn’t follow the lure, work slower to keep their attention.
Daniela Lopez
Daniela Lopez is a digital media specialist and long-time contributor to The Bark.
