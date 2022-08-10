Pet Carriers That Double As City Totes · The Wildest

Your Commute Is About to Get Infinitely Cuter With These Dog City Carriers

The perfect tote for carrying your phone, keys, wallet — oh, and dog — around town.

by Avery Felman
August 10, 2022
Uni The Teacup Poodle happily sitting in the Signature Carry All Tote by Maxbone under a tarp outside
@uni.the.looni / Instagram / Courtesy of Maxbone
You’ve seen those people toting their pups around the city — carrying them onto the subway, through the park, or around city blocks. They look at ease, chic, even. That’s because they’ve cracked the code to the perfect shoulder bag — you know the one: the boat tote that has room for you and your pup’s travel water bottles, your sunglasses and their sunscreen, your CBD chews and their CBD chews (not to be confused). The blissful preparedness of a city dweller is unmatched.

As all New Yorkers (and other suburban dwellers know), finding the right bag to carry your daily essentials (phone, keys, wallet, headphones, hand sanitizer, etc.) is a challenge all on its own. When you add a pup into the mix, dimensions, textiles, and durability become astronomically more important. With the stakes of both of your comfort being this high, it’s best to consult the experts. That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite shoulder bags that double as carriers, so you can easily whisk your pup away for a stress-free day on the town.

BÉIS Everyday Pet Tote
BÉIS Everyday Pet Tote
$128

To travel with a dog, you often have to sacrifice style for safety. However, Pretty Little Liars Shay Mitchell offered a solution without compromising either through her brand BÉIS and its Everyday Pet Tote — a daily pet carrier that is as chic as it is functional. —SZ

$128 at BÉIS
Everyday Pet Carrier from Wild One
Wild One Everyday Pet Carrier
$150

Wild One has made a name for themselves in the pet care space for their minimalist-yet-playful accessories that are go-tos for hordes of zoomer and millennial pet parents, but did you know they’re working on eco-friendly products, too? Their Everyday Pet Carrier is plenty chic, but the fact that its knit body is created out of 80 recycled bottles makes it all the more attractive. 

$150 at Wild One
the pet carrier in green
Italic Everyday Pet Carrier
$108

Looking for a no-frills minimalist design at an unbeatable price? You’ve come to the right place. Italic’s portable pet carrier has all the essentials without sacrificing style. It has mesh entrances at the sides that provide maximum ventilation for your pet, while still having a leather top handle, shoulder strap, and luggage sleeve, so it’s just as comfortable for you during your travels — whether it’s by land, air, or sea.

$108 at Italic
the tote with the word sunny on it
Maxbone Signature Carry All Tote
$145

The perfect opportunity to stop fellow pet people from asking “What’s their name?” Slap it right on your pup’s carrier. That way, while you’re passing time on the subway platform, you can engage in one of the best parts of city living: interacting with other residents. This Maxbone canvas tote has everything: the option to monogram, sherpa lining, and a d-ring to attach keys, your dog’s travel bowl, etc.

$145 at Maxbone
black tote bag
Waggo Canvas Dog Bag Carrier Tote
$98

This tote is perfect for the person whose preferred color palette is black and neutrals. It goes with everything and has a sleek look that’ll take you from your morning walk to the farmers market to happy hour with you (and your pup’s) besties. Plus, it’s made with heavyweight duck canvas so you can rest assured that it’s durable enough to hold your most prized possession.

$98 at Maisonette
tote bag in canvas with orange accents
LoveThyBeast Canvas Pet Tote Natural & Orange
$160

Though boat totes have a weekender vibe that practically rejects the grind of city life, they happen to be the perfect utilitarian selection for the city-goer. Made with a scoop for your pup to peak their head out of, it also features ample storage space in its exterior pockets. Plus, it has a collar attachment to keep your pup from wiggling loose and a washable leather footpad so you can keep your bag (relatively) clean.

$160 at LoveThyBeast
green tote bag
Oskar&Friends Sage Green Pet Tote Bag
$50

Okay, this bag may not be available for overnight delivery, but isn’t delayed gratification the best kind? When it comes to an item made with as much attention to detail as this one, we think so. The Oskar&Friends tote strikes the perfect balance between utility and supremely palatable design with its universally beloved sage green hue and mesh roof that provides ventilation while keeping your pup in place — and it’s vegan, which is always a bonus.

$50 at Oskar&Friends
denim pet tote
Found My Animal Pet Tote
$150

This denim canvas tote is the Canadian tuxedo of bags and is ideal for a run to the store, as well as commuting with your pup to and from work. It features a removable dog leash, brass clip for their collar, and inside pockets for your personal belongings. What could be better than that?

$150 at Found My Animal
grey tote
Pet Project LA Nooee Pet Ash Carrier
$71

Pet Project LA’s heather grey felt tote is a breath of fresh air when it comes to the ubiquitous world of dog carriers. It comes with a matching attachable poop bag holder with a leather handle that will make taking your pup from home to lunch to coffee shop all the more practical. Plus, it has a removable striped cotton cushion that doubles as a dog bed and can easily be thrown in the wash to wash off the day’s dander.

$71 at Pet Project LA
the canvas bag with dark handles
Pet Project LA Wagwear Carpenter Bag Carrier
$160

Pet Project LA’s offers are so nice that we had to share them twice. This classic canvas carpenter bag is elevated by its hardy and stylish leather straps. It’s as perfect for a day at the beach as it is for a picnic in the park, which is why we’re calling it our favorite all-terrain every day carrier.

$160 at Pet Project LA

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

