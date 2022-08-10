Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

You’ve seen those people toting their pups around the city — carrying them onto the subway, through the park, or around city blocks. They look at ease, chic, even. That’s because they’ve cracked the code to the perfect shoulder bag — you know the one: the boat tote that has room for you and your pup’s travel water bottles, your sunglasses and their sunscreen, your CBD chews and their CBD chews (not to be confused). The blissful preparedness of a city dweller is unmatched.

As all New Yorkers (and other suburban dwellers know), finding the right bag to carry your daily essentials (phone, keys, wallet, headphones, hand sanitizer, etc.) is a challenge all on its own. When you add a pup into the mix, dimensions, textiles, and durability become astronomically more important. With the stakes of both of your comfort being this high, it’s best to consult the experts. That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite shoulder bags that double as carriers, so you can easily whisk your pup away for a stress-free day on the town.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Italic Everyday Pet Carrier opens in a new tab $ 108 Looking for a no-frills minimalist design at an unbeatable price? You’ve come to the right place. Italic’s portable pet carrier has all the essentials without sacrificing style. It has mesh entrances at the sides that provide maximum ventilation for your pet, while still having a leather top handle, shoulder strap, and luggage sleeve, so it’s just as comfortable for you during your travels — whether it’s by land, air, or sea. $108 at Italic opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Waggo Canvas Dog Bag Carrier Tote opens in a new tab $ 98 This tote is perfect for the person whose preferred color palette is black and neutrals. It goes with everything and has a sleek look that’ll take you from your morning walk to the farmers market to happy hour with you (and your pup’s) besties. Plus, it’s made with heavyweight duck canvas so you can rest assured that it’s durable enough to hold your most prized possession. $98 at Maisonette opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab LoveThyBeast Canvas Pet Tote Natural & Orange opens in a new tab $ 160 Though boat totes have a weekender vibe that practically rejects the grind of city life, they happen to be the perfect utilitarian selection for the city-goer. Made with a scoop for your pup to peak their head out of, it also features ample storage space in its exterior pockets. Plus, it has a collar attachment to keep your pup from wiggling loose and a washable leather footpad so you can keep your bag (relatively) clean. $160 at LoveThyBeast opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Oskar&Friends Sage Green Pet Tote Bag opens in a new tab $ 50 Okay, this bag may not be available for overnight delivery, but isn’t delayed gratification the best kind? When it comes to an item made with as much attention to detail as this one, we think so. The Oskar&Friends tote strikes the perfect balance between utility and supremely palatable design with its universally beloved sage green hue and mesh roof that provides ventilation while keeping your pup in place — and it’s vegan, which is always a bonus. $50 at Oskar&Friends opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Found My Animal Pet Tote opens in a new tab $ 150 This denim canvas tote is the Canadian tuxedo of bags and is ideal for a run to the store, as well as commuting with your pup to and from work. It features a removable dog leash, brass clip for their collar, and inside pockets for your personal belongings. What could be better than that? $150 at Found My Animal opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Pet Project LA Nooee Pet Ash Carrier opens in a new tab $ 71 Pet Project LA’s heather grey felt tote is a breath of fresh air when it comes to the ubiquitous world of dog carriers. It comes with a matching attachable poop bag holder with a leather handle that will make taking your pup from home to lunch to coffee shop all the more practical. Plus, it has a removable striped cotton cushion that doubles as a dog bed and can easily be thrown in the wash to wash off the day’s dander. $71 at Pet Project LA opens in a new tab