There’s no telling when people first started believing that dogs and their parents look alike, but after years of studies, psychologists have proven that the adage is correct time and again. OK, so what’s the cause? Theories vary, from those that place the onus on the owners — like the proposal opens in a new tab from a 1999 study that people with long hair instinctually prefer dogs with lop ears to dogs with pricked ears and vice versa for people with short hair — to those that think it has more to do with the dogs themselves, as a 2011 study that found dogs have an “automatic imitation” impulse opens in a new tab suggests.

While there’s no clear consensus, looking like an adorable pooch doesn’t seem like such a cruel fate — and in any case, it’s undeniable that the bond between a dog and their parent is easy to recognize. With the plethora of dog clothes and accessories now on the market, it’s simpler than ever to share your sense of personal style with your pup.

We’ve matched some of the cutest dog clothing brands with similar human brands, so you and your pup can put your best foot and best paw forward, respectively. Here are 12 matching outfits you and your dog can both feel stylish in.

Left: NK pup, Right: Wolf & Badger

NK pup & Society Mano

Remember that viral strawberry dress opens in a new tab everyone went insane for in 2020? Well, this sweater by Society Mano is like that dress’s comfier 2023 cousin — and it happens to match perfectly with this equally cozy NK pup fleece sold at Sir Dogwood opens in a new tab . Perfect for suiting up with your pup and enjoying those first few gorgeously chilly and sunny days of spring.—Rebecca Caplan

NK pup Strawberry Fleece Pink opens in a new tab , $32

Society Mano Red Strawberry Chunky Cardigan opens in a new tab , $349

Left: Sézane, Right: Found My Animal

Found My Animal & Sézane

Do you and your pup love an innovative new take on a classic closet staple? Then you might find yourself gravitating to the stunning Will Jacket by Sézane. This deep indigo iteration is both artsy, clean, and a little French-y. You’d think a match for your pup would be hard to find, but this option by Found My Animal is just as French-y for your Frenchie.

—RC

Found My Animal Denim Coat opens in a new tab , $45

Sézane Will Jacket opens in a new tab , $145

Courtesy of Staud & Ware of the Dog

Ware of the Dog & Staud

I’ll say it: Dogs were the original dopamine dressers. Seriously, what brings more dopamine than a pup dressed up like a little fancy man? If you’re looking to get fancy yourself, there’s no better option than Staud’s technicolor Hampton sweater. Stick your pup in this matching Ware of The Dog opens in a new tab option and let the neurotransmitters fly! —RC

Ware of the Dog Mixed Up Stripe Sweater opens in a new tab , $78

Staud Hamptons Sweater opens in a new tab , $295

Left: Little Beast, Right: Lisa Says Gah

Little Beast & Lisa Says Gah

Lisa Says Gah has a penchant for dressing our pups, and we’re definitely not mad about it. Recently, they even teamed up with our fave, Little Beast opens in a new tab , to design this gorgeously grassy-sage set that is perfect for early spring walks. Dare we say it might be the most iconic collab opens in a new tab since you X your pup. —RC

Little Beast Meet the Parents X Lisa Says Gah Sweater opens in a new tab , $65

Lisa Says Gah Lauda Cardi opens in a new tab , $148

Left: Farm Rio, Right: Huts and Bay

Huts and Bay & Farm Rio

Do you consider The Nanny’s Fran Fine to be your number-one style icon? If so, you need to be reaching for this electric cheetah-and-leopard-print cardigan by Farm Rio, along with this perfect match for your pup from Huts and Bay opens in a new tab . If you want to go Full Fine, we recommend pairing with a black mini for you and a bedazzled leash for your furry fashionista.—RC

Huts and Bay Leopard Cardigan opens in a new tab , $26

Farm Rio Mixed Wild Leopards Cardigan opens in a new tab , $170

Left: Pet London, Right: Raquel Allegra

Pet London & Raquel Allegra

Remember the coveted pastel paint brush everyone wanted on Neopets? Well, now you can live out your 90s/early 2000s-kid dream with your IRL Neopet in these pastel sweaters. This Pet London sweater features the dreamiest ombre that matches perfectly with this fleece from Raquel Allegra. Both are perfect for a brisk walk — or for staying on your couch and logging on to your old Neopets account.—RC

Pet London Pastel Rainbow Ombre Sweater opens in a new tab , $42

Raquel Allegra Pastel Painted Vintage Fleece Lou Hoodie opens in a new tab , $396

Left: Samii Ryan, Right: Lucy and Co.

Lucy and Co. & Samii Ryan

Speaking of Y2K, there’s no better homage to the trend than with a perfectly puffy floral vest. Channel your inner Elle Woods with this Samii Ryan vest while your pup can call upon their inner Bruiser with this Lucy and Co. matching option! And, for days when neutrals are more your thing, reverse your pup’s vest to reveal its perfectly creamy beige side. —RC

Update: The Lucy and Co. vest is sold out, but their floral sweater is a cute alternate.

Lucy and Co. The Daydreamin’ Sweater opens in a new tab , $31

Samii Ryan So Cute Puffer Vest opens in a new tab , $90

Left: LoveShackFancy, Right: MIMINKO

MIMINKO & LoveShackFancy

Inexplicably, there are very few dog dresses out there in this world. Thankfully MIMINKO is out here trying to change that with their Anne Flower Frill dress, designed for dogs with a penchant for flair. Coming in clutch with a match is girly-girl brand extraordinaire, LoveShackFancy with their Emeka dress. Take these dresses for a spin at brunch or perhaps after a trip to the doggy spa. —RC

MIMINKO Anne Flower Frill Dress opens in a new tab , $50

LoveShackFancy Emeka Maxi Dress opens in a new tab , $198

Left: Maxbone, Right: Maje

maxbone x Christian Cowan & Maje

What’s more eye-grabbing than a dog strutting down the street in a feathery turtleneck? A dog and their parent walking down the street in feathery turtlenecks! Made in collaboration with fashion designer Christian Cowan opens in a new tab , maxbone opens in a new tab ’s feather knit onesie has a roomy fit that perfectly matches Maje’s feather trim sweater. —Rachel Davies

maxbone x Christian Cowan Feather Knit Onesie opens in a new tab , $65

Maje Feather Trim Sweater opens in a new tab , $227

Left: Lirika Matoshi, Right: Little Beast

Little Beast & Lirika Matoshi

Why not manifest a little optimism with these sweaters that’ll have onlookers thinking, “Blue skies ahead!” If you love bright colors, Lirika Matoshi opens in a new tab and Little Beast opens in a new tab are must own brands and these perfectly matching sweaters, which both feature puffy white clouds and grassy green trim, couldn’t be more suited for a crisp spring walk. —RD

Little Beast Silver Linings Sweater opens in a new tab , $65

Lirika Matoshi Clouds Knit Sweater opens in a new tab , $140

Left: Mon Cheri, Right: Batsheva

Mon Cheri & Batsheva

The prairie-inspired brand Batsheva opens in a new tab has earned praise from innumerable outlets over the past few years, including both The New Yorker opens in a new tab andVanity Fair opens in a new tab , and even dressed Vice President Kamala Harris’s step-daughter Ella Emhoff opens in a new tab for President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021. With Mon Cheri’s daisy-printed, ruffle-sleeved dress and a similarly square-neck smock from Batsheva, you and your pup can play Little House dress up. —RD

Mon Cheri Flower Print Ruffle Dress opens in a new tab , $31

Batsheva Gathered Floral Print Dress opens in a new tab , $52

Left: BiteMe, Right: Outdoor Voices

BiteME + Outdoor Voices

For the pair that’s perpetually planning their next trek, or for those who are just trying to keep warm and cozy through the wintertime, the Outdoor Voices MegaFleece pairs perfectly with BiteMe’s Fleece Zip-up Jacket. For a perfect match, you can purchase both in mustard, or for merely complementary looks, you can opt for the other color combos offered. —RD

BiteMe Fleece Jacket in Mustard opens in a new tab , $28

Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Sweatshirt in Dijon opens in a new tab , $88

Left: Nike, Right: Very Important Puppies

Very Important Puppies + Nike

For the true hype beast hound, Very Important Puppies is where it’s at. Their Black Puffer Jacket, made in collaboration with SSENSE, matched with a Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Jacket will show onlookers that both you and your dog are all about the drip. —RD

Very Important Puppies Puffer Jacket opens in a new tab , $337

Nike Sportswear Puffy Jacket opens in a new tab , $196

Left: J.Crew, Right: The Barkers

The Barkers + J.Crew

For the dog who graduated magna cum laude at obedience school and their proud parent, The Barkers opens in a new tab ’ and J.Crew’s 100 percent cashmere cable knit sweaters are an appropriately bookish look. With these sweaters, you two are sure to be ready for your next open-air museum trip. —RD

The Barkers Camel Turtleneck opens in a new tab ,$89

J.Crew Cable-Knit Sweater in Latte opens in a new tab , $90

Courtesy of Dentists Appointment & Backyard Roses

Dentists Appointment + Backyard Roses

In these gingham tops, you and your dog will be adequately dressed for a springtime picnic or an Easter celebration. Just make sure your furry pal doesn’t find all the eggs before anyone else gets a chance. —RD

Dentists Appointment Gingham Puff Sleeve Tee opens in a new tab , $26

Backyard Roses Carrie Gingham Top opens in a new tab , $25

Courtesy of Trois Point & J Crew

Trois Point + J.Crew

Impress colleagues on Zoom by matching your dog’s Trois Point tunic in this work-friendly opens in a new tab J.Crew button up. —RD

Trois Point Witty Check Shirt opens in a new tab , $30