Selena Gomez Thinks Your Pup Is Rare, Too—Check Out Her Beauty Brand’s New Dog Toys
Rare Beauty mascara-shaped plushie, anyone?
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
Selena Gomez’s Rare Beautyopens in a new tab has just been certified animal cruelty-free by Leaping Bunnyopens in a new tab and, to celebrate, they are launching two limited edition dog toys, just in time for National Pet Day today.
“While we’ve always been cruelty-free, this certification makes it official,” Rare Beauty shared, via a press release. “To celebrate, we’re excited to introduce a line of adorable dog toys to remind us that our four-legged companions are as rare as the humans that love them. The Soft Pooch Blush and Pawfect Strokes Mascara dog toys not only celebrate our new Leaping Bunny certification but also showcase our ongoing commitment to animal wellbeing.”
The toys are inspired by two of Rare Beauty’s best-selling products: their viral Soft Pinch Liquid Blushopens in a new tab and their perennially top-selling mascaraopens in a new tab. Each toy retails for $18 and is available exclusively at the brand’s website hereopens in a new tab.
The Soft Pooch Blush Dog Toy features a squeaky, crinkly handle that detaches for interactive playtime. The Pawfect Strokes Mascara Dog Toy comes with a detachable, crinkly, and squeaky wand.
Gomez is a lifelong dog lover and currently has two adorable, curly-haired pups of her own: Winnie and Daisy, the latter she adopted right at the start of the COVID pandemic. Gomez and her family have also always been big supporters of dog adoption. “In Texas, where we’re from, there are a lot of dogs that need homes,” Gomez told Peopleopens in a new tab in 2010. “It just never made sense to any of us not to get a shelter dog, since there are so many that need homes.”
Rare Beauty is committed to helping humans as well, through the Rare Impact Fundopens in a new tab, a nonprofit dedicated to helping young people access essential mental-health resources. “Mental health is personal for me,” writes Gomez on the company’s website. “Figuring out how to manage my own mental health hasn't always been easy, but it’s something I am constantly working on and I hope I can help others work on, too.”
A portion of the sales from Rare Beauty’s dog toys, like all of their products, will go to support Rare Impact which gave out $1.2 million dollars in grants to mental health and education-focused organizations in its first year and is committed to raising $100 million for mental health over the next ten years.
“Your support means the world to us,” says Rare Beauty. “As we continue to make strides towards a more beautiful and compassionate future—for both humans and furry friends alike.”
Charles Manning
Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanningopens in a new tab.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Millie Bobby Brown Is Launching a Pet Apparel Line
Take your pet’s style to an Eleven: two collections launch in July.
- opens in a new tab
22 Best Amazon Products for Pets—According to Reviewers
Reviewers (aka real pet parents) picked these best-selling, highest-rated toys, probiotics, poop bags, and more.
- opens in a new tab
How Lambwolf Collective Made Pet “Play Objects” a Thing
The pet lifestyle brand’s creations are simply too pretty to be called toys. (The rest of their accessories are pretty gorgeous, too.)
- opens in a new tab
Kaley Cuoco Wants You to Live a Guilt-Free Pet Parent Life
The Emmy-nominated actor and Oh Norman! founder on balancing parenthood—in all its forms—with a burgeoning new pet care business.
- opens in a new tab
How Katherine Heigl’s Rescue Pets Gave Her a Sense of Purpose and Connection
Now, the Emmy-winning actress and animal activist is giving it back through her rescue foundation and pet wellness brand, Badlands Ranch. “There is a benefit to our spirits, our minds, and even our physical nature — anyone who has ever loved an animal knows that.”
- opens in a new tab
21 Toys in Colors Your Dog Can Actually See
Shop this list for dog accessories in hues of blue and yellow.