23 Winter Trappings for the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents

Ski-club balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm, and more gear to help outdoorsy pet parents get the most out of the season.

by Sean Zucker
Updated December 7, 2023
Happy Chihuahua dog running outdoors wearing blue jacket in winter snow
otsphoto / Adobe Stock
Seasons may come and go, but one constant will remain — outdoorsy people are going to continue venturing outdoors. Whether it’s hiking, camping, or simply taking a walk, people who love nature find a way to enjoy it all year. Maybe you’re one of these people, maybe your New Year’s resolution is to be more adventurous, or maybe you try to avoid leaving your home until it’s at least 60 degrees. Regardless of how you plan to spend your winter, all three personality types share one hope: we want our dogs with us, and we want them to be comfortable.

Of course, traveling with a dog at any time is no easy feat — add in chilly temps, and you’ve got a real challenge on your hands. It’s certainly not impossible, but our pets might just need a few extra supplies to get through with more ease. Thick sweaters, durable shoes, a warm bed, and even moisturizers (dogs get dry skin in the winter too!) can all help make the experience as enjoyable and risk-free as possible for dogs. So grab your pup and hop in the Subaru: Here are 18 cold-weather accessories for your next adventure together. 

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

maxbone SKI Balaclava
Maxbone Ski Balaclava
$45

We would never support thievery, but this doggy ski mask will have your pet looking like the cutest bank robber since Baby Driver. —Sean Zucker

$45 at Amazon
dog ear warmer in white sherpa
Dogo Denim & Sherpa Trapper Dog Hat
$20

Human ears aren’t the only ones that get cold in the winter but thanks to this trapper hat, your dog can make it through the chilly months frost-bite free. Its thick ear flaps will not only keep their flappy ears warm but give them the perfect excuse to ignore your verbal commands. Plus, hot take: The cop from Fargo is the style icon your dog never knew they needed. —SZ

$20 at Shop Dog & Co.
sherpa bed in white
UnHide Floof Bed
$179
$159

Playing in the snow can be super fun but, let’s be honest, the real reward is coming home and crashing afterward. Whether it be in bed, on the couch, or beside a fireplace, nothing beats putting your legs up and unwinding with a glass of mulled wine in your hand. When you bring your dog along, they deserve the same comfort (minus the wine). The Floof bed uses UnHide’s ultra-soft branded marshmallow material, which will help relieve muscle and joint tightness after a day of prancing through the fluffy white stuff. Beyond that, its defined edges make for perfect burrowing and anxiety relief. —SZ

$159 at UnHide
paikka winter coat
Paikka Visibility Winter Jacket
$120

“PAIKKA makes some of my favorite pet products,” says animal trainer and The Wildest Collective member Nicole Ellis. “Their collection of reflective gear … is a favorite of mine. It looks like normal gear but is extremely reflective, so no matter where we go, we can be seen at night and during the day.” The coat is built with high-quality Thinsulate insulation and is 100 percent waterproof, so your pup can stay toasty warm during stormy days. —Emma Loewe and Sio Hornbuckle

$120 at Paikka
sherpa lined collar for dogs
Mark and Graham Sherpa Collar
$39

You heard it here first: Sherpa jackets are essentially Uggs for outdoorsy folks. They’re cozy, warm, and durable. But unlike Uggs, Sherpa is timeless. Another bonus — the material also works as a perfect collar for dogs adventuring in cool temps. This option is also made with recycled materials, which is always a boon for the planet. —SZ

$39 at Mark and Graham
sherpa lined harness in black
Puppia Suede + Shearling Step-In Dog Harness
$45
$29

Let your dog in on the harness trend with this suede harness that will have them looking like the classiest animal on the hiking trail. And if their behavior isn’t equally refined, its combination of Velcro and clip closures will guarantee their security while they aimlessly chase nearby squirrels. —SZ

$29 at Shop Dog & Co.
lavender pet backpack
Maxbone Go Everywhere Backpack
$230

If you have a smaller dog, they might not be able to keep up all day on longer walks and hikes. This pet backpack will help them get through the extra mileage. Plus, when flipped on its side, the washable faux sherpa comfort liner practically doubles as a bed so your pup can be relaxed and comfy no matter where you end up. —SZ

$230 at maxbone
love thy beast tie dye hoodie
Love Thy Beast Tie Dye Hoodie
$40

The hand-dyed icy hues of this Love Thy Beast hoodie are perfect for the winter months — and thanks to the buttonhole opening for a harness or collar, your pup can show off their fit in comfort. —SH

$40 at Love Thy Beast
Natural Dog Company Snout Soother
Natural Dog Company Snout Soother
$15

As it gets colder, many dogs’ noses can become dry and start to crack. Natural Dog Company’s Snout Soother can quickly remedy the situation. —SZ

$15 at Natural Dog Company
GIU GIU Pink Nonna Animal Turtleneck Collar
Giu Giu Nonna Animal Turtleneck Collar
$69

Stylish and practical, up-and-coming LA label Giu Giu’s turtleneck collar proves your dog doesn’t have to sacrifice elegance for comfort. —SZ

$69 at Giu Giu
PAWZ Natural Rubber Dog Boots
Pawz Natural Rubber Dog Boots
$20

All the salt that cities hack on the sidewalks to help you avoid breaking your tailbone every winter also burns your dog’s paws. These waterproof rubber boots will protect them so you can both remain upright. Not to mention, they’re 100 percent biodegradable. —SZ

$20 at Dog & Co.
Ruffwear Quinzee™ Dog Jacket
Ruffwear Quinzee™ Dog Jacket
$90

With insulation made of 250 grams of recycled polyester, this might be the warmest dog jacket available. Its bright, weather-resistant exterior will also give off big Jake Gyllenhaal in Everest vibes, which is peak (pun intended) Gyllenhaal. —SZ

$90 at Ruffwear
Maine Street Bee Natural Beeswax Paw Protector
Maine Street Bee Natural Beeswax Paw Protector
$16

Similar to their nose, wintery conditions can have harsh impacts on a dog’s paws. Made with organic beeswax and natural oils, this balm will protect against snow, ice, and salt. —SZ

$16 at Maine Street Bee
Wilderdog Doggie Bag
Wilderdog Doggie Bag
$26

Few things feel more emotionally conflicting than heading out for an exciting day in nature with your dog — but having to pack several single-use plastic bags to hold all their food. Wilderdog offers a solution with a bag designed specifically for dog food. Kiss Ziploc and self-eco-shaming goodbye. —SZ

$26 at Wilderdog
maxbone metallic jacket
Maxbone Metallic Arabella Puffer Vest
$75

Your dog’s bathroom is the earth — and when the earth is covered in snow and ice, it’s time to bundle up. Maxbone’s metallic waterproof vest puffer fastens with snaps, so it can easily come off if your little snow bunny needs to get their hops in unencumbered. —Avery Felman

$75 at Maxbone
Silver Paw Dog Baja Jacket
Silver Paw Dog Baja Jacket
$30

If you also went through a Grateful Dead, hacky sack, patchouli-oil-for-deodorant phase in college, you know the one positive outcome of the whole ordeal was learning that Baja hoodies are comfy AF. Don’t let all that time spent at three-day music festivals go to waste — pass the knowledge on to the one individual in your life who doesn’t roll their eyes at your fading “CoeXisT” bumper sticker. —SZ

$30 at Urban Outfitters
Snow Peak Adjustable Lead Set
Snow Peak Adjustable Lead Set
$55

In comparison to regularly walking around town, taking your dog in the woods and on trails requires more variable explorative freedom. At times, it might be open enough that you’re comfortable letting your dog wander far. Alternatively, there will be moments you want to keep them close to your hip. This set includes three individual leashes at different lengths of 16, 33, and 49 feet to accommodate any outdoorsy occasion. —SZ

$55 at Snow Peak
Pendleton Yellowstone National Park Coat
Pendleton Yellowstone National Park Coat
$55
$23

People who love nature love the National Parks Service. Don’t overthink this one. —SZ

$23 at Pendleton
nonipup boop butter
Nonipup Boop Butter
$25

When it comes to soothing puppy skin during the winter, you can’t go wrong with Nonipup, a new brand formulated by the Insta-famous Doug the Pug. The brand’s all-natural, sustainably sourced products have helped keep Doug’s skin healthy — and now they’re available for your pup, too. The Nonipup Boop Butter is designed to keep your dog’s paws and nose moisturized; it removes crust, helps hair growth, and relieves inflammation and dryness. —SH

$25 at Nonipup
wagwear WagWellies®
Wagwear WagWellies®
$49

Despite looking doofy in the cutest way possible, many dogs are, let’s say, resistant to wearing shoes. WagWellies® feature open-vented slits that’ll make putting them on easy —and your dog rethink their stance on footwear. —SZ

$49 at Wagwear
rifruf caesar 1
RIFRUF Caesar 1
$75

If your pup’s more of a sneakerhead than a boot guy, meet the Caesar 1, a dog sneaker engineered from the same high-quality materials as your favorite running shoes. This process results in a premium product that is not only more reliable but lightweight. Be warned: While this will make your dog more comfortable, it will also diminish the likelihood of a hilariously awkward stride. —SZ

$75 at RIFRUF
Tiny Tent
Tiny Tent
$25

These 12-inch mini tents are perfect for dogs who love to camp and also love their own space. —SZ

$25 at Tiny Tent
YETI Trailhead Dog Bed
YETI Trailhead Dog Bed
$300
$225

YETI has become a staple for outdoorsy types by providing heavy-duty products that’ll hold up in any condition. They’ve now brought their trademark durability to this dog bed with a detachable travel pad for maximum comfort on the road.  —SZ

$225 at YETI

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

