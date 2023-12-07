Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
Seasons may come and go, but one constant will remain — outdoorsy people are going to continue venturing outdoors. Whether it’s hiking, camping, or simply taking a walk, people who love nature find a way to enjoy it all year. Maybe you’re one of these people, maybe your New Year’s resolution is to be more adventurous, or maybe you try to avoid leaving your home until it’s at least 60 degrees. Regardless of how you plan to spend your winter, all three personality types share one hope: we want our dogs with us, and we want them to be comfortable.
Of course, traveling with a dogopens in a new tab at any time is no easy featopens in a new tab — add in chilly temps, and you’ve got a real challenge on your hands. It’s certainly not impossible, but our pets might just need a few extra supplies to get through with more ease. Thick sweaters, durable shoes, a warm bed, and even moisturizers (dogs get dry skinopens in a new tab in the winter too!) can all help make the experience as enjoyable and risk-free as possible for dogs. So grab your pup and hop in the Subaruopens in a new tab: Here are 18 cold-weather accessories for your next adventure together.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Human ears aren’t the only ones that get cold in the winter but thanks to this trapper hat, your dog can make it through the chilly months frost-bite free. Its thick ear flaps will not only keep their flappy ears warm but give them the perfect excuse to ignore your verbal commands. Plus, hot take: The cop from Fargo is the style icon your dog never knew they needed. —SZ
Playing in the snow can be super fun but, let’s be honest, the real reward is coming home and crashing afterward. Whether it be in bed, on the couch, or beside a fireplace, nothing beats putting your legs up and unwinding with a glass of mulled wine in your hand. When you bring your dog along, they deserve the same comfort (minus the wine). The Floof bed uses UnHide’s ultra-soft branded marshmallow material, which will help relieve muscle and joint tightness after a day of prancing through the fluffy white stuff. Beyond that, its defined edges make for perfect burrowing and anxiety relief. —SZ
“PAIKKA makes some of my favorite pet products,” says animal trainer and The Wildest Collective member Nicole Ellisopens in a new tab. “Their collection of reflective gear … is a favorite of mine. It looks like normal gear but is extremely reflective, so no matter where we go, we can be seen at night and during the day.” The coat is built with high-quality Thinsulate insulation and is 100 percent waterproof, so your pup can stay toasty warm during stormy days. —Emma Loewe and Sio Hornbuckle
You heard it here first: Sherpa jackets are essentially Uggs for outdoorsy folks. They’re cozy, warm, and durable. But unlike Uggs, Sherpa is timeless. Another bonus — the material also works as a perfect collar for dogs adventuring in cool temps. This option is also made with recycled materials, which is always a boon for the planet. —SZ
Let your dog in on the harness trendopens in a new tab with this suede harness that will have them looking like the classiest animal on the hiking trail. And if their behavior isn’t equally refined, its combination of Velcro and clip closures will guarantee their security while they aimlessly chase nearby squirrels. —SZ
If you have a smaller dog, they might not be able to keep up all day on longer walks and hikes. This pet backpack will help them get through the extra mileage. Plus, when flipped on its side, the washable faux sherpa comfort liner practically doubles as a bed so your pup can be relaxed and comfy no matter where you end up. —SZ
All the salt that cities hack on the sidewalks to help you avoid breaking your tailbone every winter also burns your dog’s paws. These waterproof rubber boots will protect them so you can both remain upright. Not to mention, they’re 100 percent biodegradable. —SZ
With insulation made of 250 grams of recycled polyester, this might be the warmest dog jacket available. Its bright, weather-resistant exterior will also give off big Jake Gyllenhaal in Everest vibes, which is peak (pun intended) Gyllenhaal. —SZ
Few things feel more emotionally conflicting than heading out for an exciting day in nature with your dog — but having to pack several single-use plastic bags to hold all their food. Wilderdog offers a solution with a bag designed specifically for dog food. Kiss Ziploc and self-eco-shaming goodbye. —SZ
Your dog’s bathroom is the earth — and when the earth is covered in snow and ice, it’s time to bundle up. Maxbone’s metallic waterproof vest puffer fastens with snaps, so it can easily come off if your little snow bunny needs to get their hops in unencumbered. —Avery Felman
If you also went through a Grateful Dead, hacky sack, patchouli-oil-for-deodorant phase in college, you know the one positive outcome of the whole ordeal was learning that Baja hoodies are comfy AF. Don’t let all that time spent at three-day music festivals go to waste — pass the knowledge on to the one individual in your life who doesn’t roll their eyes at your fading “CoeXisT” bumper sticker. —SZ
In comparison to regularly walking around town, taking your dog in the woods and on trails requires more variable explorative freedom. At times, it might be open enough that you’re comfortable letting your dog wander far. Alternatively, there will be moments you want to keep them close to your hip. This set includes three individual leashes at different lengths of 16, 33, and 49 feet to accommodate any outdoorsy occasion. —SZ
When it comes to soothing puppy skin during the winter, you can’t go wrong with Nonipup, a new brand formulated by the Insta-famous Doug the Pugopens in a new tab. The brand’s all-natural, sustainably sourced products have helped keep Doug’s skin healthy — and now they’re available for your pup, too. The Nonipup Boop Butter is designed to keep your dog’s paws and nose moisturized; it removes crust, helps hair growth, and relieves inflammation and dryness. —SH
Despite looking doofy in the cutest way possible, many dogs are, let’s say, resistant to wearing shoes. WagWellies® feature open-vented slits that’ll make putting them on easy —and your dog rethink their stance on footwear. —SZ
If your pup’s more of a sneakerhead than a boot guy, meet the Caesar 1, a dog sneaker engineered from the same high-quality materials as your favorite running shoes. This process results in a premium product that is not only more reliable but lightweight. Be warned: While this will make your dog more comfortable, it will also diminish the likelihood of a hilariously awkward stride. —SZ
YETI has become a staple for outdoorsy types by providing heavy-duty products that’ll hold up in any condition. They’ve now brought their trademark durability to this dog bed with a detachable travel pad for maximum comfort on the road. —SZ
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.