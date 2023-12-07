Ski-club balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm, and more gear to help outdoorsy pet parents get the most out of the season.

Seasons may come and go, but one constant will remain — outdoorsy people are going to continue venturing outdoors. Whether it’s hiking, camping, or simply taking a walk, people who love nature find a way to enjoy it all year. Maybe you’re one of these people, maybe your New Year’s resolution is to be more adventurous, or maybe you try to avoid leaving your home until it’s at least 60 degrees. Regardless of how you plan to spend your winter, all three personality types share one hope: we want our dogs with us, and we want them to be comfortable.

Of course, traveling with a dog opens in a new tab at any time is no easy feat opens in a new tab — add in chilly temps, and you’ve got a real challenge on your hands. It’s certainly not impossible, but our pets might just need a few extra supplies to get through with more ease. Thick sweaters, durable shoes, a warm bed, and even moisturizers (dogs get dry skin opens in a new tab in the winter too!) can all help make the experience as enjoyable and risk-free as possible for dogs. So grab your pup and hop in the Subaru opens in a new tab : Here are 18 cold-weather accessories for your next adventure together.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Dogo Denim & Sherpa Trapper Dog Hat opens in a new tab $ 20 Human ears aren’t the only ones that get cold in the winter but thanks to this trapper hat, your dog can make it through the chilly months frost-bite free. Its thick ear flaps will not only keep their flappy ears warm but give them the perfect excuse to ignore your verbal commands. Plus, hot take: The cop from Fargo is the style icon your dog never knew they needed. —SZ $20 at Shop Dog & Co. opens in a new tab