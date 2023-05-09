Alternate Names For “The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest”

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

In 2023, no one’s safe from unfair beauty standards, including dogs. The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest opens in a new tab is accepting submissions until June 21 for this year’s competition.

Hosted in Petaluma, California, as part of the Sonoma-Marin Fair, a panel of adult, human judges will determine which of the unconsenting dogs entered in the contest is…the ugliest. For nearly 50 years, the contest has been “a testament that the pedigree does not define the pet” and a way to celebrate “the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique,” per to their website.

To enter, interested “unconventional” beauties of all breeds and sizes need to submit an entry form, short bio, photo, and proof of vaccination. (And maybe an essay explaining why you think you’re OK with the world calling your dog ugly.)

On June 23, this year’s World’s Ugliest Dog will be crowned with a trophy, $1,500 prize, and world renown, with the first and second runners-up pocketing $1,000 and $500, respectively.

Competing pups are also eligible for the “Spirit Award,” which honors “a dog and owner who have overcome obstacles and/or are providing service to the community based on the dog’s biography,” as well as the “People’s Choice Award,” based on online voting results.

Previous winners include:

2022, Mr. Happy Face opens in a new tab , a hairless Chinese Crested / Chihuahua mix, who was adopted from a shelter in Arizona after being rescued from a hoarder’s house and whose hobbies include “being fearlessly adorable.”

2019, Scamp the Tramp opens in a new tab , a mutt with dreadlocks who was rescued from the streets in Compton, California.

2018, Zsa Zsa opens in a new tab , a wide-legged English Bulldog with an underbite and very long tongue.

The website insists, in bold, that “the annual World’s Ugliest Dog® Contest is not about making fun of ‘ugly’ dogs, but having fun with some wonderful characters and showing the world that these dogs are really beautiful!”

The intention? Tens across the board. The execution? Eh. So, we have some pitches for rebranding the contest name:

The Inner-Beauty Pageant

The World’s Best Paw-sonality (The Wildest doesn’t do cutesy puns, but hey they belong somewhere, right?)

A One-of-a-Kind Competition

The Extraordinary Dog Show

Actually, The Best Dogs in the World

Imperfect 10s

“I’m Just a Baby” Contest (cue the TikTok sound opens in a new tab )

No, You’re Ugly

Unique in Many Other Ways Competition

“Everyone Gets a Participation Trophy Because Who Are We to Judge Contests” Contest

A Dog Competition Where We Measure Joie De Vivre and That’s It

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter if your dog has a creative comb-over, hunched back, droopy jowls, protruding teeth, missing limbs, or uncontrollable gas — we refuse to call them ugly, but definitely want to see pictures. And, in that way, we’re all winners.