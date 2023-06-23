10 NYC-Themed Dog Toys · The Wildest

Skip to main content

10 NYC-Themed Dog Toys as Iconic as the City Itself

Nothing’s better than summer in the city, except maybe these adorable toys.

by Charles Manning
June 23, 2023
collage: NYC themed toys floating above a small white dog and person looking at the NYC skyline
Collage: Kinship Creative
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Is there any city more iconic than New York? From Broadway and bagels to yellow cabs and the Statue of Liberty, NYC is more stuffed full of icons than the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — which may be located in Cleveland, but was originally intended for…you guessed it, New York City! NYC was the center of the music industry at the time (still is), but the Hall of Fame’s founders didn’t want to compete with all the other attractions New York had to offer. But I digress! The point is that New York is amazing and so are all these super cute dog toys the city inspired. 

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Bitch New York Skyscraper
Bitch New York Skyscraper Toy
$33

What would New York City be without its iconic skyscrapers? This felt-covered roller dog toy has hidden slots for treats and looks like a cross between One World Trade Center and the Empire State Building — icons of the NYC skyline, if ever there were any.

$33 at Bitch New York
Harry Barker statue of liberty canvas chew toy
Harry Barker Statue of Liberty Canvas Dog Toy
$16

Give us your tired, your potty trained, your huddled masses yearning to chew! This canine reimagining of Lady Liberty not only looks cute, it’s also made of heavy-duty cotton canvas with double-stitched seams to stand up to even the most aggressive chewers. 

$16 at Harry Barker
MTA MetroCard Plush Toy, FAB DOG
FAB DOG MTA MetroCard Plush Toy
$16

New Yorkers have a bit of a love/hate relationship with the MTA. We love that the subway and buses exist, but we could do without the constant service delays, re-routings, and ever-rising prices. And then there’s that hideous rule that says dogs have to be in carriers to ride. Ridiculous.

Well, at least your dog can take out their frustrations on this plush, chewable MetroCard — whether home on the couch, or stuck in their carrier (however swanky) on the way to the vet. You get that MetroCard, Rufus! That’ll show ‘em.

$16 at Dog & Co.
Bagel with Cream Cheese, Ware of the Dog
Ware of the Dog Bagel with Cream Cheese Toy
$20

New York lays claim to lots of iconic carbs, but none more proudly than the bagel. Although bagels originated in Jewish communities in Poland, the New York City version is in a league all its own — something about the water. And with a little cream cheese (or a lot)? Fugget about it!

$20 at Ware of the Dog
Golden Pooch Sneaker, Haute Diggity Dog
Haute Diggity Dog Golden Pooch Sneaker Toy
$17

There are few things fashionable New Yorkers love more than a bougie sneaker (this is a walking city, after all). And while a genuine pair of the ever-popular Golden Goose low-tops for humans retail at hundreds of dollars, this plush version is a steal at just $17. 

$17 at Amazon
Taxi, P.L.A.Y. plush toy
P.L.A.Y. Taxi Toy
$12

Uber and Lyft might be taking over, but they’ll never fully replace yellow cabs in New York. And who would want them to? A New York City street without yellow cabs would be like a meadow without grass. 

$12 at Amazon
LOVE Squeak Toy, Silk Road Bazaar
Silk Road Bazaar LOVE Squeak Toy
$20
$10

Iterations of Robert Indiana’s iconic “LOVE” sculpture can be found in cities all over the world — from Philadelphia to Taipei — but it all started in New York City. In 1965, the Museum of Modern Art commissioned Indiana to create a holiday card print. The red, blue, and green design he created was so popular that it has been a part of the zeitgeist ever since. 

$10 at Dog & Co.
Cosmopolitan Squeak Toy With a Twist of Lime, Etsy
Miss Choco Chownel Cosmopolitan Squeak Toy With a Twist of Lime
$33

The Cosmopolitan may have been born in Minneapolis in the ’70s, but it didn’t achieve true fame until the ‘90s in New York, when Carrie Bradshaw started ordering them on Sex and The City. Of course, dogs and alcohol don’t really mix, but this squeaky cocktail is just the thing to help your urbane dog unwind after a busy day of sniffing butts at the park. 

$33 at Etsy
Dark gray Pizza rat plush
Anna Trimmel Designs Pizza Rat Toy
$47

It’s hard to believe it has been almost eight years since the video of a rat dragging a full slice of pizza down the subway steps went viral. It was the perfect marriage of two iconic NYC symbols, which makes this hand-made toy about as New York as it gets. That said, it is a bit on the pricey side, so probably better for gentler pups.

$47 at Etsy
Hogan Parker crochet pigeon
Hogan Parker Crochet Pigeon Toy
$22

Sometimes referred to by New Yorkers as the rats of the sky, pigeons are not actually native to New York, but were brought here by European immigrants in the 19th century. However you might feel about real pigeons, though, this crochet version is pretty cute, and it’s built to handle a hefty thrashing by even the most enthusiastic dog. 

$22 at Hogan Parker

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.

Related articles