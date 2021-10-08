Photographer Gray Malin Photographed Dogs at NYC’s Iconic Spots · The Wildest

What’s More New York Than Hot Dogs?

Photographer Gray Malin captures summer in the city — how NYC dogs see it.

by Avery Felman
October 8, 2021
dogs sunbathing on top of 30 Rock Plaza
“Sunbathers, Top of the Rock”
Photo: Gray Malin
Ah, summer in the city: A picnic in Central Park. A night at the plaza. A trip up to 30 Rock’s observation deck. We’re talking, of course, about what the city’s dogs have been up to this balmy season. Thankfully, if you missed it, photographer Gray Malin was there to document the dog days of summer at some of New York’s most iconic sites in his latest series, Dogs of New York City. Try not to hear “Empire State of Mind” in your head while you scroll through...

dogs having a picnic in Central Park
“Picnic Party, Central Park”
Courtesy of Gray Malin
dogs on at the Top of the Rock observatory
“Pool Day, Rockefeller Center” and “Sightseeing, Top of The Rock”
Courtesy of Gray Malin
dogs outside the Plaza Hotel
“Welcome to the Plaza Hotel”
Courtesy of Gray Malin
dogs on at the Top of the Rock observatory
“Spotted at Bergdorf Goodman”
Courtesy of Gray Malin

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

