What’s More New York Than Hot Dogs?
Photographer Gray Malin captures summer in the city — how NYC dogs see it.
Ah, summer in the city: A picnic in Central Park. A night at the plaza. A trip up to 30 Rock’s observation deck. We’re talking, of course, about what the city’s dogs have been up to this balmy season. Thankfully, if you missed it, photographer Gray Malinopens in a new tab was there to document the dog days of summer at some of New York’s most iconic sites in his latest series, Dogs of New York Cityopens in a new tab. Try not to hear “Empire State of Mind” in your head while you scroll through...
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
