Ah, summer in the city: A picnic in Central Park. A night at the plaza. A trip up to 30 Rock’s observation deck. We’re talking, of course, about what the city’s dogs have been up to this balmy season. Thankfully, if you missed it, photographer Gray Malin opens in a new tab was there to document the dog days of summer at some of New York’s most iconic sites in his latest series, Dogs of New York City opens in a new tab . Try not to hear “Empire State of Mind” in your head while you scroll through...

“Picnic Party, Central Park” Courtesy of Gray Malin

“Pool Day, Rockefeller Center” and “Sightseeing, Top of The Rock” Courtesy of Gray Malin

“Welcome to the Plaza Hotel” Courtesy of Gray Malin