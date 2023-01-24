Finally, a Pez Dispenser For Dogs · The Wildest

Finally, a Pez Dispenser For Dogs

Pawket Treats revamped the classic kids’ toy for dogs to enjoy.

by Sean Zucker
January 24, 2023
Pawket Treats dispenser
Courtesy of Pawket Treats
It seems the simplest concepts often have the longest shelf life. Exhibit A: the Pez Dispenser, part toy, part snack. Are the sugar-fueled memories of the best birthday party goodie-bag swag flooding back? The enduring creation is essentially a kid’s dream — a cute toy that distributes candy. For nearly a century, the modest device has been a favorite of human children, so it was only a matter of time before someone developed a version for our canine ones.  

Pawket Treat’s iteration of the classic dispenser neatly shoots out tiny round biscuits one by one, making it a lovely new way to reward your dog when walking, hiking, or traveling. Its aluminum design is sleek, slim, and features a strap that can wrap around your wrist for extra convenience and security. Pawket’s treat dispenser also only requires one hand to operate, so it’ll minimize the all that leash-shuffling you have to do on walks.

The treats themselves are quick and easy to fill and come in four flavors: cheese, peanut butter and jelly, bacon, and ice cream. But the recipes are far healthier than they might sound. Each option is packed with protein, calcium, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins C, B, and D, thanks to its primarily eggshell, mushroom, and ashwagandha blend. Additionally, they all include the digestive enzyme lactase to support healthy bellies.

Every dispenser holds up to 15 biscuits, which are just enough for one walk if your pup’s appetite is anything like mine. That being said, the company notes that a single load should last one medium-sized dog about a week. And given that the dog park is nothing if not a runway, the dispensers are offered in four styles — graphite, blue, green, and pink. Plus, the packaging is plastic-free.

The only possible drawback of Pawket Treat’s signature item is that it can occasionally look like your dog is vaping from a distance — which is low-key the only time that habit has ever even come close to looking cute.

Pawket treat dispenser
Pawket Treat Dispenser
$25

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

