The legislation aims to end the practice by 2027. Here’s what you can do to help right now.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

After years of growing opposition from local and international organizations alike opens in a new tab , South Korea has passed a bill to end the South Korean dog meat trade by 2027. The People Power Party of South Korea proposed the legislation opens in a new tab in November, and it passed Tuesday by a unanimous 208 votes opens in a new tab , with two abstentions.

“This is history in the making. I never thought I would see in my lifetime a ban on the cruel dog meat industry in South Korea but this historic win for animals is testament to the passion and determination of our animal protection movement,” said JungAh Chae opens in a new tab , executive director of Humane Society International/Korea, in a statement. “While my heart breaks for all the millions of dogs for whom this change has come too late, I am overjoyed that South Korea can now close this miserable chapter in our history and embrace a dog-friendly future.”

According to Humane Society International (HSI), the dog meat trade is responsible for the deaths of roughly 30 million dogs each year. One million of those deaths occur in South Korea, where there are large-scale breeding farms. “Dogs on South Korean meat farms are kept locked in small, barren metal cages, left exposed to the elements and given just enough food, water or shelter to keep them alive,” the HSI reports opens in a new tab .

The dog meat’s trade declining popularity

In recent years, the industry has faced massive scrutiny. “I mean 10 years ago, it was a different story. There were 17,000 dog-meat farms across the country, in the countryside,” said Gina Boehler opens in a new tab , founder of Korean K9 Rescue opens in a new tab , an organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating dogs who are victims of the dog meat trade. “Rescue organizations in Korea say now it’s about half of that or less. It’s a very small segment of the population that actually consumes dog meat. Nobody thinks it’s a good thing.”

In fact, a 2022 poll opens in a new tab showed that only eight percent of South Korean respondents had eaten dog meat in the past year, and 64 percent opposed the practice completely — down from 27 percent in 2015. The younger generation is especially unlikely to eat dog meat; the most cited reason for dog meat consumption is societal pressure from older family members.

New legislation in South Korea

The new bill will ban the meat trade and the breeding of dogs for slaughter. The legislation gives a three-year grace period to allow businesses to transition out of the trade. Farmers and restaurant owners can apply to receive compensation and government support during the closing or transitioning of their businesses.

Under the new law, breeding dogs for meat “will be punishable by up to three years in prison or 30 million won ($22,800) in fines,” reports Reuters opens in a new tab . The bill does not specify any punishments for eating dog meat.

Related article opens in a new tab You Can Help Save Pups From Asia’s Dog Meat Trade opens in a new tab From adopting to fostering to sponsoring on Patreon, there are many ways to give these rescue organizations the support they need.

How you can help

Activists are hopeful that other countries will follow South Korea’s example. In the meantime, during South Korea’s three-year grace period and in countries not yet enacting bans, there are still many ways to help.

Peter Li, the China Policy Specialist at Humane Society International, told The Wildest opens in a new tab in a previous interview that one way to help is to dismantle misinformation. “There is a misconception about people wanting to eat dog meat, or that there is a consumer demand for dog meat. This is a false perception. It is a consumption driven by the traders. Dog meat is not a household food,” he said.