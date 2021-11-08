Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Carrie Bradshaw once said, “I like my money where I can see it — hanging in my closet.” Never one to shy away from elegant jackets, she understood the benefit of indulging in fall collections. It’s sound advice, to be fair, though nearly two decades later it could use some updating. For one, it is not necessarily imperative to go into credit card debt in order to reap the rewards of treating yourself to fashionable outerwear. Of course, we also unfortunately have far more pressing economic responsibilities, from rent to student loans to Grubhub delivery fees.

Additionally, us coat aficionados have experienced a slight change of perspective since the early aughts — we’ve become a much more compassionate bunch. We no longer want to hoard the latest fall trends; we want to share the joy of layering with those we love most — our dogs. Thankfully, there is an option that has all avenues covered. It comes courtesy of The Barkers opens in a new tab with their Rex Trench Coat.

Now, you might be wondering, are trench coats actually back in style? Well, along with much of the late ’90s aesthetic, they are. But unlike oversized flannels, bucket hats, or acid wash jeans — these coats had practical purpose and The Barkers’ piece doesn’t lose sight of that. Featuring a cotton/wool blend, it’s thick enough to keep your pup warm going into the winter but not so overpowering that it wears them down on brighter days. The coat is also water resistant, making it the perfect partner for a rainy day walk, as long as you’re okay with your dog looking like a modern Humphrey Bogart character.

Beyond that, the specs are obviously quality — highlighted by its Italian made fabric. Which is saying something if the materials are coming out of a country known primarily for three things — textiles, pasta, and expressive hand gestures. To tie the entire get up together, this coat includes a leather buckle to finalize the outfit and keep it strapped around dogs prone to jolty movements. The easy-to-fasten belt has metal eyelets underscoring its durability. While only coming in two colors (khaki and navy), both present a combination of exuberance, poise, and charm representing exactly the type of statement piece that’d make Ms. Bradshaw swoon, or rather blog about.

At $99, the Rex Trench Coat is reasonably priced, cheaper than a night of sushi or a year of Disney Plus. So, if you can’t go a year without Baby Yoda, your dog shouldn’t have to go a season without a jacket that’ll increase both their physical comfort and self-esteem.