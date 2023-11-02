Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Pumpkin puree for dogs is super easy to make at home with this simple recipe. Puree is a simple way to add this superfood to your dog’s food. You can also use this freshly made pumpkin puree in cookies, treats, and biscuits to make your homemade dog treats more nutritious.

Benefits of Pumpkin Puree

Pumpkins opens in a new tab are a wonderful fall-favorite fruit (yep, you heard that right!) to add to your pup’s diet. Pumpkin puree is a nutrient-dense food topper that’s low in calories and rich in vitamin A, which your pup’s body uses to create beta-carotene antioxidants. In pumpkin puree, you’ll also find loads of potassium and vitamin C, which benefit both your pup’s immune system and heart health. Canned pumpkin opens in a new tab is a suitable substitute so your dog can enjoy the benefits year-round, but nothing beats making it yourself fresh.

Simple Pumpkin Puree For Dogs Recipe There’s not much to this super simple recipe for pumpkin puree, but that’s what makes it so great. You only need one pumpkin, ideally a baking pumpkin that is a bit sweeter and less stringy — but any pumpkin will do, so long as it’s clean. This pumpkin puree recipe is done by baking the pumpkin in the oven, but you can also make it in an instant pot opens in a new tab . INGREDIENTS 1 Pumpkin DIRECTIONS Preheat the oven to 350° degrees F. Cut your jack-o-lantern into large wedges. Place the wedges skin side up on a lightly oiled baking sheet. Bake for approximately 90 minutes, or until the pumpkin wedges are fork tender. When the pumpkin is cool enough to handle, scoop the flesh out of the skin into a bowl, then mash it or whirl it in a food processor. If the purée is a bit watery, cook in a saucepan over medium heat until some of the moisture has evaporated. Let cool, then portion into freezer bags or containers and freeze. The purée can be defrosted quickly in the microwave or by placing the frozen bag or container into a bowl of hot (but not boiling) water. Illustration of food bowl Dog