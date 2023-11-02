How to Turn Your Jack-o’-Lantern into Dog-Friendly Pumpkin Puree
This simple recipe can serve as the base for dog treats,
Pumpkin puree for dogs is super easy to make at home with this simple recipe. Puree is a simple way to add this superfood to your dog’s food. You can also use this freshly made pumpkin puree in cookies, treats, and biscuits to make your homemade dog treats more nutritious.
Benefits of Pumpkin Puree
Pumpkinsopens in a new tab are a wonderful fall-favorite fruit (yep, you heard that right!) to add to your pup’s diet. Pumpkin puree is a nutrient-dense food topper that’s low in calories and rich in vitamin A, which your pup’s body uses to create beta-carotene antioxidants. In pumpkin puree, you’ll also find loads of potassium and vitamin C, which benefit both your pup’s immune system and heart health. Canned pumpkinopens in a new tab is a suitable substitute so your dog can enjoy the benefits year-round, but nothing beats making it yourself fresh.
Use by itself to help with canine constipation or diarrhea (check with your vet for the amount appropriate for your dog), or—more pleasantly—try it in this recipe for Dog-Safe Pumpkin Cookiesopens in a new tab.
Claudia Kawczynska
Claudia Kawczynska was co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Bark for 20 years. She also edited the best-selling anthology Dog Is My Co-Pilot.
