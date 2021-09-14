Très Chic Tika the Iggy Reports on NYFW for The Wildest!
The svelte fashion icon reveals her favorite Spring 2022 looks.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
It girl. “Actual bad bitch” (according to bona fide bad bitch Lizzoopens in a new tab). Add Chief Fashion Correspondent for The Wildest to the list. Tika the Iggyopens in a new tab flew from Montreal to New York City to cover NYFW for us. Below, the svelte supermodel recaps the hottest shows and hints at who she’ll be wearing in Spring 2022. Who made the cut?
Christian Sirianoopens in a new tab & Collina Stradaopens in a new tab
Moschinoopens in a new tab & Carolina Herreraopens in a new tab
Staudopens in a new tab
And that’s a wrap. À bientôt, bisou!
Samantha Gurrie
Samantha Gurrie is The Wildest’s Editor-in-Chief. She was previously the senior editor at NYLON magazine, co-publisher of Four&Sons, and director at Puerto Rican dog rescue The Sato Project. She lives in L.A. with her husband and rescued Pit Bull Midnight.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
The Wildest Awards: International Dog Day 2021
August 26th is International Dog Day. To celebrate, we’re honoring 10 Instagram VIPs (Very Important Puppies) from around the world — from best dressed to best #mood.
- opens in a new tab
Wild Ones: Derek Lam, Jan-Hendrik Schlottmann & Roscoe
The fashion designer and entrepreneur’s favorite collaboration has been raising their beloved, bewhiskered Irish Terrier.