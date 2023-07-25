Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Dallasites are dog lovers — it’s not what the “D” in Big D stands for (note it’s never The Big D opens in a new tab ), but it might as well be. The city has a selection of places your best friend can go with you. It’s home to several locally crafted beers and most of the breweries have dog-friendly patios. Coffee shops, pizzerias, and spots that serve some Dallas’s best burgers also welcome dogs — sometimes, with special treats.

And, of course, some of the best walkable trails, parks, and historic sites are dog-friendly. Explore Dallas, its art, its food, and its shopping — and don’t leave your dog behind.

Bars and Breweries

A drink in the hand is worth two in the belly around this town. With the wealth of great breweries and beer gardens around Dallas, we’ve got a lot of outdoor patios that welcome dogs — and even put up with it when they bring their humans. Plan to spend a long afternoon at any of these spots.

Courtesy of Goodfriend Beer Garden

Goodfriend Beer Garden

1154 Peavy Rd.

@goodfriendbg opens in a new tab

This East Dallas neighborhood favorite has more than a great smashburger named after Anthony Bourdain and rotating beers on tap. It’s got an extended patio filled with picnic tables for your dog to join you for an afternoon or evening out.

Courtesy of Mutts Canine Cantina

Mutts Canine Cantina

2889 Cityplace W Blvd.

@muttscantina_dfw opens in a new tab

In addition to a dog-friendly patio, Mutts has a dog park, where social and vaccinated dogs can run around leash-free while their humans enjoy a beer and snacks — and some social behavior of their own. Access requires buying a membership, with options to buy a day pass, monthly membership, or all-access for a year. See the dog park rules opens in a new tab here.

Courtesy of Lakewood Brewing

Lakewood Brewing

2302 Executive Dr.; Garland, Texas

@lakewoodbrewing opens in a new tab

With an expanded outdoor area, this long-standing local brewery added on games for people, additional outdoor seating, a stage, and lots of space for dogs to chill.

Courtesy of Truck Yard

Truck Yard

5624 Sears St.

@truckyarddallas opens in a new tab

This Greenville Avenue staple reopened after a big makeover, which included more space for outdoor food trucks and additional outdoor seating. It still has that junkyard-chic charm and welcomes families and their pets.

Courtesy of @peppermaltipoo

Trinity Cider

2656 Main St. #120

@trinitycider opens in a new tab

Locally brewed cider is good, but it tastes even sweeter when you know the couple who makes it are also dog parents. They’re frequently spotted in this Deep Ellum tasting room with their dog, Alfie.

Courtesy of @rancher_thepup

On Rotation Brewery & Kitchen

7701 Lemmon Ave. Suite 200

@on_rotation opens in a new tab

Enjoy small batch beers and an ever-changing rotation of craft beer, ciders, and hard seltzers on tap at this eclectic brewery. Dogs are welcome on the outdoor patio.

Courtesy of Vector Brewing

Vector Brewing

9850 Walnut Hill Ln. #405

@vectorbrewing opens in a new tab

Bring your dog along to Vector’s enjoy outdoor, partially covered patio, where the brewery hosts events, live music, and serves fantastic pizza. And it sells homemade spent grain dog cookies at $4 per bag.

Courtesy of @doodlewayoflife

Dot’s Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard

2645 Commerce St.

@dotshophouse opens in a new tab

This Deep Ellum beer emporium is mostly one big outdoor patio where dogs are invited along. It has an extensive beer list along with a few cocktails and wine, bar food, brunch, and lots of open seating in the dirt-covered outdoor area, countered by a giant crystal chandelier for a high/low mix.

Cafes and Eateries

Texas embraces outdoor eating and Dallas has no lack of patios to enjoy tacos, barbecue, pizza, burgers — all the good stuff. These cafes and eateries will welcome your pet as well, when leashed and well-socialized.

Courtesy of @summer.the.woofer

Cane Rosso Lakewood

7328 Gaston Ave. #100

@canerossotx opens in a new tab

Some of Dallas’s finest Neapolitan-style pizza is best served with your best dog friend nearby. All the Cane Rosso locations in Dallas and the ’burbs have dog-friendly outdoor patios — and they welcome kids, too.

Courtesy of @edisonthepom

La Reunion

229 N Bishop Ave.

@lareuniondallas opens in a new tab

This neighborhood breakfast, lunch, and coffee spot is a favorite of remote workers and coffee enthusiasts. It also has a small outdoor patio where your dog can accompany you for a day out of the house.

Courtesy of @charlitheaussi

Rodeo Goat

1926 Market Center Blvd.

@rodeogoatburger opens in a new tab

It’s known for its burgers, and the monthly battles where it pits a pair of burgers against each other, Rodeo Goat’s location in the Design District has an expansive outdoor patio with a view of the Trinity River, where dogs are welcome.

Courtesy of @morris_da_bully

Ascension Coffee White Rock

9353 Garland Rd.

@ascensioncoffee opens in a new tab

Ascension has so much more than just coffee — although the array of coffee options it offers are head-turning. It’s also got breakfast, lunch, wines, cocktails, and the outpost just off White Rock Lake has a cute outdoor patio for eating al fresco that folks in the neighborhood have flocked to as work-from-home favorite. Pups are welcome.

Courtesy of @lennon_yorkie

Halcyon

2900 Greenville Ave.

@halcyondallas opens in a new tab

Located on Lower Greenville, this coffee shop and cocktail bar offers drinks and cafe-style bites. And it’s got a large outdoor porch that’s too rarely used but allows diners to log onto the cafe’s wi-fi and welcomes pups.

Courtesy of @theweaniebeanie

Katy Trail Ice House

3127 Routh St.

@katytrailicehouse opens in a new tab

Folks love to come here for a bucket of beers on a nice afternoon. It’s a good place to end up with your dog after (or during) a walk on the Katy Trail — for a treat, a break, or just a good time.

Arts and Culture

Some of the sights that make Big D unique are dog-friendly locations. Get a glimpse into the city’s history, a look at some of its finest parks, and some Instagram-worthy urban activities with your pup in tow. Note your dog will need to be leashed and OK in crowds of people at many of these attractions.

Courtesy of @harlee_minidoodle

Klyde Warren Park

2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy.

@klydewarrenpark opens in a new tab

This man-made plot of land that connects the Arts District and the Harwood District over Woodall Rogers Freeway has become a haven for families, food trucks, public events, and folks who want to take their pup out for a trot. If your dog needs a longer walk than just the circumference of the postage stamp-sized park, then you can catch the Katy Trail South trailhead a few miles away.

Courtesy of AT&T Discovery District

AT&T Discovery Center

308 S. Akard St.

@attdiscoverydistrict opens in a new tab

This downtown art exhibit and food hall is an urban haven with a lot of stimulus. For those with dogs who thrive on the excitement and enjoy meeting new people, the outdoor areas are all dog-friendly.

Courtesy of @iiinziii

White Rock Lake Dog Park

8000 E Mockingbird Ln.

This is one of the city’s most popular dog parks. And it’s truly for all the dogs — it is split up into areas for small dogs, large dogs, and one for water dogs who want to jump into the lake. Owners and their pups are also able to catch the trails leading in both directions around White Rock Lake for a nice, long walk.

Courtesy of Dallas Farmers Market

Dallas Farmers Market

920 S. Harwood St.

@dallasfarmersmarket opens in a new tab

This Uptown market is open seven days a week, selling foods grown and raised within 400 miles of the city. Hit the Shed to shop for produce, meats, eggs, and more. And check out the outdoor shops and restaurants in the market for more goods and bites — all with your dog in tow.

Courtesy of @ollie.of.house.szapiro

Giant Eyeball in Downtown

1601 Main St.

Across from the Joule Hotel is one of Dallas’s more unique landmarks: a three-foot high eyeball designed by Tony Tasset. The Joule purchased it and in 2013, planted it in a little park downtown, where it’s always watching. Plus, it makes a great spot to Instagram your dog, which is why it’s on the list, of course.

Courtesy of @jacksonnalfie

Turtle Creek Park

3333 Turtle Creek Blvd.

@turtlecreekpark opens in a new tab

Over in Turtle Creek, one of the city’s toniest neighborhoods, lies a gorgeous park that’s been around since 1892. It’s loaded with walking trails and a nature observation deck, as well as greenery, the creek, stone bridges, and picturesque vistas.

Courtesy of @adventure_with_athena

Deep Ellum

@deepellumtexas opens in a new tab

Deep Ellum is the musical heart of Dallas. This neighborhood hosts over a dozen historic buildings, bunches of former factories turned into lofts, concert halls, and apartments, and some of the best murals in the city. It’s one of the more walkable neighborhoods in Dallas, so why not capture your dog in front of all the great art?

Shops

There’s nothing quite like a day out on the town with your bestie, and Dallas has plenty of shops to spoil them in — or just bring them along for company. Aside from all the great locally owned pet stores, there are some fun boutique and the city’s biggest bookstore, which loves to welcome dogs.

Courtesy of Uptown Pup

Uptown Pup

2905 Thomas Ave.

@uptown_pup_dallas opens in a new tab

This local pet store has baked treats and fun toys for dogs, as well as self-wash tubs that you can reserve. There’s also a private dog yard for members and it’s reservable for private dog parties.

Courtesy of BB & Co

BB & Co Dog Boutique

1011 South Pearl Expressway #186

@bbnco_dogboutique opens in a new tab

After you stop at the farmers market, pop into BB & Co for some special dog treats, a new leash, food, toys — whatever your dog needs, they’ve got it.

Courtesy of Lucky Dog Barkery

Lucky Dog Barkery

@luckydogbarkery opens in a new tab

8320 Preston Center Plaza

Pampered pets take their owners to Lucky Dog. Its owners built the place with the question: “If your dog could build a store, what would it look like?” Not surprisingly, its stocked with freshly baked dog treats, health-conscious foods, toys, and cute outfits. Plus, you’ll find what has to be the town’s largest selection of dog bow ties.

Courtesy of @winston_thebrittanycocker

Calloway’s Nursery

7600 Greenville Ave.

@callowaysnursery opens in a new tab

Well-behaved pups can help you with your green thumb at any of Calloway’s Dallas locations. Plant parents with dogs who enjoy taking time to sniff the flowers should check it out. Just make sure you keep note of the plants opens in a new tab your pup should stay away from.

Courtesy of @bertiebertthepom

The Upper Paw

2809 Commerce St.

@theupperpaw opens in a new tab

This Deep Ellum pet store has everything a pet parent needs: food, toys, supplies, treats, and loads of neon. If you’ve got a colorful pet, stop into this spot to stock up. It also carries a selection of homemade treats near the front.

Courtesy of Half Priced Books

Half Price Books

5803 E Northwest Hwy.

@halfpricebooks opens in a new tab

Looking for a good read? Bring your dog because Half Price Books not only has the staff to help you, but they definitely want to meet your dog as well.

Hotels

If you’re in Dallas for a visit, a day trip, or just planning a staycation and you want to bring your pet along, you’ve got options. These hotels are all adorable and love to treat your dog to a stay, too.

Courtesy of The Joule

The Joule

1530 Main St.

@thejouledallas opens in a new tab

This luxury hotel boasts two restaurants, an underground bar, a bakery, a spa that’s to die for, one of the most Instagrammed pools in the city, and no fee to stay with two pets. It also features the nearby Main Street Park to take your dog out for a patch of grass in the walkable neighborhood.

Courtesy of Virgin Hotels Dallas

Virgin Hotel

1445 Turtle Creek Blvd.

@virginhotelsdal opens in a new tab

The cool kids always flock to the Virgin Hotel, where you’ll find amazing views of the Dallas skyline to the south, a too-fun pool scene during the season, drag brunch most weekends, and no fee to stay with two pets. There is easy walking access to a walking trail nearby to take your dog on a sniff walk opens in a new tab .

Courtesy of Rosewood Mansion

Rosewood Mansion

2821 Turtle Creek Blvd.

@rosewoodmansionturtlecreek opens in a new tab

This iconic Dallas hotel is a luxurious experience and that goes double for pets. guests get a bowl, bed, and personalized blanket at check-in, and there is lots of space on the property to explore and nearby trails for walks.

Courtesy of Hotel Zaza Uptown Dallas

Hotel ZaZa

2332 Leonard St.

@zazadallas opens in a new tab

Located in Uptown, this Texas-based botique hotel group offers pets a place to stay for a $100 fee per animal. The decor is funky maximalism, so bring your dog who loves a busy environment.

Courtesy of @mistermarlowman

The Lumen

6101 Hillcrest Ave.

And in Highland Park, the Lumen welcomes pups for a $35 deposit per night. The decor is classic modern with a grown-up vibe, and it’s near the Southern Methodist University campus and a walkable selection of restaurants.