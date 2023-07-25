The “Big D” Stands For Dog in This Dog-Friendly Dallas Guide
Pups and their parents can giddy up for a good time.
Dallasites are dog lovers — it’s not what the “D” in Big D stands for (note it’s never The Big Dopens in a new tab), but it might as well be. The city has a selection of places your best friend can go with you. It’s home to several locally crafted beers and most of the breweries have dog-friendly patios. Coffee shops, pizzerias, and spots that serve some Dallas’s best burgers also welcome dogs — sometimes, with special treats.
And, of course, some of the best walkable trails, parks, and historic sites are dog-friendly. Explore Dallas, its art, its food, and its shopping — and don’t leave your dog behind.
Bars and Breweries
A drink in the hand is worth two in the belly around this town. With the wealth of great breweries and beer gardens around Dallas, we’ve got a lot of outdoor patios that welcome dogs — and even put up with it when they bring their humans. Plan to spend a long afternoon at any of these spots.
Goodfriend Beer Garden
1154 Peavy Rd.
@goodfriendbgopens in a new tab
This East Dallas neighborhood favorite has more than a great smashburger named after Anthony Bourdain and rotating beers on tap. It’s got an extended patio filled with picnic tables for your dog to join you for an afternoon or evening out.
Mutts Canine Cantina
2889 Cityplace W Blvd.
@muttscantina_dfwopens in a new tab
In addition to a dog-friendly patio, Mutts has a dog park, where social and vaccinated dogs can run around leash-free while their humans enjoy a beer and snacks — and some social behavior of their own. Access requires buying a membership, with options to buy a day pass, monthly membership, or all-access for a year. See the dog park rulesopens in a new tab here.
Lakewood Brewing
2302 Executive Dr.; Garland, Texas
@lakewoodbrewingopens in a new tab
With an expanded outdoor area, this long-standing local brewery added on games for people, additional outdoor seating, a stage, and lots of space for dogs to chill.
Truck Yard
5624 Sears St.
@truckyarddallasopens in a new tab
This Greenville Avenue staple reopened after a big makeover, which included more space for outdoor food trucks and additional outdoor seating. It still has that junkyard-chic charm and welcomes families and their pets.
Trinity Cider
2656 Main St. #120
@trinitycideropens in a new tab
Locally brewed cider is good, but it tastes even sweeter when you know the couple who makes it are also dog parents. They’re frequently spotted in this Deep Ellum tasting room with their dog, Alfie.
On Rotation Brewery & Kitchen
7701 Lemmon Ave. Suite 200
@on_rotationopens in a new tab
Enjoy small batch beers and an ever-changing rotation of craft beer, ciders, and hard seltzers on tap at this eclectic brewery. Dogs are welcome on the outdoor patio.
Vector Brewing
9850 Walnut Hill Ln. #405
@vectorbrewingopens in a new tab
Bring your dog along to Vector’s enjoy outdoor, partially covered patio, where the brewery hosts events, live music, and serves fantastic pizza. And it sells homemade spent grain dog cookies at $4 per bag.
Dot’s Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard
2645 Commerce St.
@dotshophouseopens in a new tab
This Deep Ellum beer emporium is mostly one big outdoor patio where dogs are invited along. It has an extensive beer list along with a few cocktails and wine, bar food, brunch, and lots of open seating in the dirt-covered outdoor area, countered by a giant crystal chandelier for a high/low mix.
Cafes and Eateries
Texas embraces outdoor eating and Dallas has no lack of patios to enjoy tacos, barbecue, pizza, burgers — all the good stuff. These cafes and eateries will welcome your pet as well, when leashed and well-socialized.
Cane Rosso Lakewood
7328 Gaston Ave. #100
@canerossotxopens in a new tab
Some of Dallas’s finest Neapolitan-style pizza is best served with your best dog friend nearby. All the Cane Rosso locations in Dallas and the ’burbs have dog-friendly outdoor patios — and they welcome kids, too.
La Reunion
229 N Bishop Ave.
@lareuniondallasopens in a new tab
This neighborhood breakfast, lunch, and coffee spot is a favorite of remote workers and coffee enthusiasts. It also has a small outdoor patio where your dog can accompany you for a day out of the house.
Rodeo Goat
1926 Market Center Blvd.
@rodeogoatburgeropens in a new tab
It’s known for its burgers, and the monthly battles where it pits a pair of burgers against each other, Rodeo Goat’s location in the Design District has an expansive outdoor patio with a view of the Trinity River, where dogs are welcome.
Ascension Coffee White Rock
9353 Garland Rd.
@ascensioncoffeeopens in a new tab
Ascension has so much more than just coffee — although the array of coffee options it offers are head-turning. It’s also got breakfast, lunch, wines, cocktails, and the outpost just off White Rock Lake has a cute outdoor patio for eating al fresco that folks in the neighborhood have flocked to as work-from-home favorite. Pups are welcome.
Halcyon
2900 Greenville Ave.
@halcyondallasopens in a new tab
Located on Lower Greenville, this coffee shop and cocktail bar offers drinks and cafe-style bites. And it’s got a large outdoor porch that’s too rarely used but allows diners to log onto the cafe’s wi-fi and welcomes pups.
Katy Trail Ice House
3127 Routh St.
@katytrailicehouseopens in a new tab
Folks love to come here for a bucket of beers on a nice afternoon. It’s a good place to end up with your dog after (or during) a walk on the Katy Trail — for a treat, a break, or just a good time.
Arts and Culture
Some of the sights that make Big D unique are dog-friendly locations. Get a glimpse into the city’s history, a look at some of its finest parks, and some Instagram-worthy urban activities with your pup in tow. Note your dog will need to be leashed and OK in crowds of people at many of these attractions.
Klyde Warren Park
2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy.
@klydewarrenparkopens in a new tab
This man-made plot of land that connects the Arts District and the Harwood District over Woodall Rogers Freeway has become a haven for families, food trucks, public events, and folks who want to take their pup out for a trot. If your dog needs a longer walk than just the circumference of the postage stamp-sized park, then you can catch the Katy Trail South trailhead a few miles away.
AT&T Discovery Center
308 S. Akard St.
@attdiscoverydistrictopens in a new tab
This downtown art exhibit and food hall is an urban haven with a lot of stimulus. For those with dogs who thrive on the excitement and enjoy meeting new people, the outdoor areas are all dog-friendly.
White Rock Lake Dog Park
8000 E Mockingbird Ln.
This is one of the city’s most popular dog parks. And it’s truly for all the dogs — it is split up into areas for small dogs, large dogs, and one for water dogs who want to jump into the lake. Owners and their pups are also able to catch the trails leading in both directions around White Rock Lake for a nice, long walk.
Dallas Farmers Market
920 S. Harwood St.
@dallasfarmersmarketopens in a new tab
This Uptown market is open seven days a week, selling foods grown and raised within 400 miles of the city. Hit the Shed to shop for produce, meats, eggs, and more. And check out the outdoor shops and restaurants in the market for more goods and bites — all with your dog in tow.
Giant Eyeball in Downtown
1601 Main St.
Across from the Joule Hotel is one of Dallas’s more unique landmarks: a three-foot high eyeball designed by Tony Tasset. The Joule purchased it and in 2013, planted it in a little park downtown, where it’s always watching. Plus, it makes a great spot to Instagram your dog, which is why it’s on the list, of course.
Turtle Creek Park
3333 Turtle Creek Blvd.
@turtlecreekparkopens in a new tab
Over in Turtle Creek, one of the city’s toniest neighborhoods, lies a gorgeous park that’s been around since 1892. It’s loaded with walking trails and a nature observation deck, as well as greenery, the creek, stone bridges, and picturesque vistas.
Deep Ellum
@deepellumtexasopens in a new tab
Deep Ellum is the musical heart of Dallas. This neighborhood hosts over a dozen historic buildings, bunches of former factories turned into lofts, concert halls, and apartments, and some of the best murals in the city. It’s one of the more walkable neighborhoods in Dallas, so why not capture your dog in front of all the great art?
Shops
There’s nothing quite like a day out on the town with your bestie, and Dallas has plenty of shops to spoil them in — or just bring them along for company. Aside from all the great locally owned pet stores, there are some fun boutique and the city’s biggest bookstore, which loves to welcome dogs.
Uptown Pup
2905 Thomas Ave.
@uptown_pup_dallasopens in a new tab
This local pet store has baked treats and fun toys for dogs, as well as self-wash tubs that you can reserve. There’s also a private dog yard for members and it’s reservable for private dog parties.
BB & Co Dog Boutique
1011 South Pearl Expressway #186
@bbnco_dogboutiqueopens in a new tab
After you stop at the farmers market, pop into BB & Co for some special dog treats, a new leash, food, toys — whatever your dog needs, they’ve got it.
Lucky Dog Barkery
@luckydogbarkeryopens in a new tab
8320 Preston Center Plaza
Pampered pets take their owners to Lucky Dog. Its owners built the place with the question: “If your dog could build a store, what would it look like?” Not surprisingly, its stocked with freshly baked dog treats, health-conscious foods, toys, and cute outfits. Plus, you’ll find what has to be the town’s largest selection of dog bow ties.
Calloway’s Nursery
7600 Greenville Ave.
@callowaysnurseryopens in a new tab
Well-behaved pups can help you with your green thumb at any of Calloway’s Dallas locations. Plant parents with dogs who enjoy taking time to sniff the flowers should check it out. Just make sure you keep note of the plantsopens in a new tab your pup should stay away from.
The Upper Paw
2809 Commerce St.
@theupperpawopens in a new tab
This Deep Ellum pet store has everything a pet parent needs: food, toys, supplies, treats, and loads of neon. If you’ve got a colorful pet, stop into this spot to stock up. It also carries a selection of homemade treats near the front.
Half Price Books
5803 E Northwest Hwy.
@halfpricebooksopens in a new tab
Looking for a good read? Bring your dog because Half Price Books not only has the staff to help you, but they definitely want to meet your dog as well.
Hotels
If you’re in Dallas for a visit, a day trip, or just planning a staycation and you want to bring your pet along, you’ve got options. These hotels are all adorable and love to treat your dog to a stay, too.
The Joule
1530 Main St.
@thejouledallasopens in a new tab
This luxury hotel boasts two restaurants, an underground bar, a bakery, a spa that’s to die for, one of the most Instagrammed pools in the city, and no fee to stay with two pets. It also features the nearby Main Street Park to take your dog out for a patch of grass in the walkable neighborhood.
Virgin Hotel
1445 Turtle Creek Blvd.
@virginhotelsdalopens in a new tab
The cool kids always flock to the Virgin Hotel, where you’ll find amazing views of the Dallas skyline to the south, a too-fun pool scene during the season, drag brunch most weekends, and no fee to stay with two pets. There is easy walking access to a walking trail nearby to take your dog on a sniff walkopens in a new tab.
Rosewood Mansion
2821 Turtle Creek Blvd.
@rosewoodmansionturtlecreekopens in a new tab
This iconic Dallas hotel is a luxurious experience and that goes double for pets. guests get a bowl, bed, and personalized blanket at check-in, and there is lots of space on the property to explore and nearby trails for walks.
Hotel ZaZa
2332 Leonard St.
@zazadallasopens in a new tab
Located in Uptown, this Texas-based botique hotel group offers pets a place to stay for a $100 fee per animal. The decor is funky maximalism, so bring your dog who loves a busy environment.
The Lumen
6101 Hillcrest Ave.
And in Highland Park, the Lumen welcomes pups for a $35 deposit per night. The decor is classic modern with a grown-up vibe, and it’s near the Southern Methodist University campus and a walkable selection of restaurants.
Courtney E. Smith
Courtney is a freelance writer and podcaster whose work has appeared in Esquire, Pitchfork, Eater, and more. Her prior work includes working as an editor and music critic for Refinery29 and CBS Radio. And she's the author of the essay collection Record Collecting for Girls. She lives in Dallas, Texas with her rescue dog, Casey, where they volunteer together with the SPCA’s foster program.
