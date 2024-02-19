7 of the Best Ear Cleaners for Dogs

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Yes, you can clean your pup’s ears at home, as much as the thought of it might make you squirm. As TikTok has taught us, when it comes to self-care and hygiene, it’s all about sorting through the many products to find the one.

To find the right ear cleaner for your dog, you’ll have to consider a lot of different factors: if they’re prone to yeast infections, microbial overgrowth, or wax accumulation, to name a few. Thinking through what issues you’re trying to treat can help narrow down your search, but you’ll probably want to think about the ingredients in each product, too. There’s an ear cleaner that will get the (sometimes unpleasant) job done: You can have your pick from vet-formulated products, cleaners with organic ingredients, or those that include probiotics. opens in a new tab

While some pups are blessed with the gift of infrequent infections and natural debris-free ears, many aren’t as lucky. Although maintaining your dog’s ear hygiene is a crucial part of evading possible health risks and lots of sleepless nights (for both of you), over-cleaning or incorrectly cleaning their ears can actually cause more issues.

That’s why it’s important to be sure you’re taking a non-invasive approach to cleaning opens in a new tab , which means no Q-tips. Absolutely do not stick anything in your dog’s ear; you’ll risk piercing their ear drum. Flushing the ears with liquid, rubbing them gently to ensure the liquid is evenly distributed, and allowing your dog to shake them out is the best way to go.

But if the ear cleaner you’re using isn’t showing results, you may need to take your pet to the vet to get antibiotics. They may have an infection that can’t be corrected by drops. Your vet may also want to prescribe medicated ear creams or drops that you can’t get over the counter.

What causes these infections in the first place? “There are multiple causes of ear infections (otitis externa), including allergies (most common), ear mites, a foreign body (this can include polyps or neoplasia), excess hair in the ear canal, anatomic changes in the ear canal, excess moisture in the ear canal, injury, immune-mediated diseases, endocrine disease, and excessive cleaning,” says Dr. Lori Teller opens in a new tab , a clinical associate professor at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “Any of these causes allow for bacteria and/or yeast to overgrow in the ear, leading to the infection.”

Knowing this, it’s important to learn how to safely clean your pup’s ears so you’re working to prevent infection instead of making the problem worse.

Best Ear Cleaners

Below, our top ear cleaner picks for dogs and dog parents seeking relief.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)