7 of the Best Ear Cleaners for Dogs

Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching with a few drops.

by Avery Felman
Updated February 19, 2024
Yes, you can clean your pup’s ears at home, as much as the thought of it might make you squirm. As TikTok has taught us, when it comes to self-care and hygiene, it’s all about sorting through the many products to find the one.

To find the right ear cleaner for your dog, you’ll have to consider a lot of different factors: if they’re prone to yeast infections, microbial overgrowth, or wax accumulation, to name a few. Thinking through what issues you’re trying to treat can help narrow down your search, but you’ll probably want to think about the ingredients in each product, too. There’s an ear cleaner that will get the (sometimes unpleasant) job done: You can have your pick from vet-formulated products, cleaners with organic ingredients, or those that include probiotics.

While some pups are blessed with the gift of infrequent infections and natural debris-free ears, many aren’t as lucky. Although maintaining your dog’s ear hygiene is a crucial part of evading possible health risks and lots of sleepless nights (for both of you), over-cleaning or incorrectly cleaning their ears can actually cause more issues.

That’s why it’s important to be sure you’re taking a non-invasive approach to cleaning, which means no Q-tips. Absolutely do not stick anything in your dog’s ear; you’ll risk piercing their ear drum. Flushing the ears with liquid, rubbing them gently to ensure the liquid is evenly distributed, and allowing your dog to shake them out is the best way to go.

But if the ear cleaner you’re using isn’t showing results, you may need to take your pet to the vet to get antibiotics. They may have an infection that can’t be corrected by drops. Your vet may also want to prescribe medicated ear creams or drops that you can’t get over the counter.

What causes these infections in the first place? “There are multiple causes of ear infections (otitis externa), including allergies (most common), ear mites, a foreign body (this can include polyps or neoplasia), excess hair in the ear canal, anatomic changes in the ear canal, excess moisture in the ear canal, injury, immune-mediated diseases, endocrine disease, and excessive cleaning,” says Dr. Lori Teller, a clinical associate professor at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “Any of these causes allow for bacteria and/or yeast to overgrow in the ear, leading to the infection.” 

Knowing this, it’s important to learn how to safely clean your pup’s ears so you’re working to prevent infection instead of making the problem worse.

Best Ear Cleaners

Below, our top ear cleaner picks for dogs and dog parents seeking relief.

blue bottle ear cleaner with black lid
kin+kind Organic Ear Cleaner
$12

Kin+kind’s USDA certified organic ear cleansing formula promises to remove wax build-up without stripping your pup’s most delicate skin of its natural oils. It’s alcohol-and-water free, so it won’t leave your pup with that wince-inducing stinging sensation and is ethically produced without any animal testing or cruelty involved.

Plus, it’s formulated by veterinarian Dr. Marc Valitutto and plant specialist Dina Vanwyck. “I’m working closely with the product development team at kin+kind to see how the most powerful plant substances can safely and effectively help our favorite animals,” Vanwyck says. Made with natural ingredients extensively tested for toxicity and using advanced plant technology, kin+kind has developed ethical products backed by the professionals.

$12 at Amazon
skout's honor probiotic ear cleaner
Skout’s Honor Probiotic Ear Cleaner
$10

Skout’s Honor’s ear cleaning solution is made to gently clean and soothe dry, waxy, and irritated ears of both dogs and cats. The non-medicated cleaner helps restore microbial balance in the ear and uses aloe vera to quell itchiness. Using probiotics to serve as a natural barrier against environmental factors, the natural ear cleaner is ideal for even the most sensitive pups.

$10 at Chewy
ear wash for pets in white bottle with green label
Wondercide Dog & Cat Ear Wash
$15

Created with neem, lavender, peppermint, tea tree, and lemongrass oils, Wondercide’s ear care for cats and dogs helps treat common ailments, such as redness, swelling, itchiness, and discomfort. It’s vegan, cruelty free, and non-GMO — and it’s packaged in recyclable bottles, so it’s a purchase for your pup and the planet.

$15 at Wondercide
ear lab co ear cleaner
PetLab Co. Clear Ears Therapy
$20

If your dog has a blocked ear canal, you may need a more powerful cleaner. PetLab Co’s therapeutic ear cleaner allows you to do just that without sacrificing your commitment to straying away from harsh ingredients that could cause further irritation to your pup’s ears while they’re most vulnerable. This cleaner is made with high-quality ingredients, such as salicylic acid and ketoconazole, that help maintain your dog’s skin’s moisture barrier and support their healthy skin and coat. It’ll also deodorize and gently clean their ears.

$20 at Amazon
major darling dog ear cleaner in brown bottle with green label
Major Darling Ear Wash and Skin Tonic
$16

The tonic’s antibacterial and anti-fungal formula naturally mitigates itching; it loosens dirt and debris in the ear canal. Using organic aloe vera, witch hazel, neem oil, calendula oil, white willow bark, rosemary, and chamomile extracts, Major Darling’s all-natural handcrafted ear wash and skin tonic relaxes your pup by soothing irritation caused by allergens.

$16 at Major Darling
medical ear cleaner in white bottle with blue label
Zymox Ear Infection Solution with Hydrocortisone
$30
$22

Zymox’s ear infection solution contains three natural bio-active enzymes that, when combined, form a powerful antimicrobial defense system that aids in the treatment of bacterial, fungal, and yeast infections. It’s safe for cats and dogs of all ages and is non-invasive, so you don’t have to worry about cleaning your pet’s ears before or after the treatment. Made with hydrocortisone, which helps ease pain and itching, this is a great option for pets suffering from pain caused by ear infections.

$22 at Chewy
Nonipup ear cleaner
Nonipup Bye Bye, Yeast Topical Yeast Serum
$22

This serum is a solve for yeasty ears and all the itching and scratching that comes with them. Made with natural ingredients like almond, walnut, and chamomile, it can be used externally to dry up yeast ooze. You can also use it on your pup’s skin if they have redness and irritation between their toes, black patches on their skin, or that classic corn chip smell.

$22 at Nonipup

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

