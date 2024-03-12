Nearly 30 Golden Retrievers Were Rescued From Inhumane Conditions in Rhode Island

The dogs — 20 of them puppies — will be available for adoption in the coming weeks.

Last week, the police department in Hopkinton, Rhode Island responded to a request to investigate a property that was suspected to house an illegal dog breeding operation. When they arrived — accompanied by Hopkinton Animal Control opens in a new tab , the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals opens in a new tab (RISPCA), and an environmental scientist — they found 27 Golden Retrievers living in “conditions detrimental to the health of the dogs,” the Hopkinton Police Department wrote in a Facebook post .

The police haven’t commented on the property owner’s motivation, but the sheer number of dogs of the same breed, plus the fact that 20 of the dogs were puppies, supports the original complaint that this was likely a breeding operation.

The owner of the property was cooperative, and the 27 dogs were surrendered. “They have all been brought for wellness exams and TLC to the RISPCA,” Hopkinton Animal Control wrote on Facebook at the time of the surrender.

Courtesy of Hopkinton Police Department

There was an outpouring of support from people hoping to adopt the Golden Retrievers, but unfortunately, the pups will have to wait a little longer for their forever homes due to the overcrowded and neglectful conditions they lived in. “The Golden Retriever pups and dogs recently surrendered to us have tested positive for ringworm,” the RISPCA posted on Facebook . “This means that they are NOT available for foster or adoption for several weeks.”

Once they have been treated for ringworm, the RISPCA plans to post the pups available for adoption on their website. “We are currently giving the dogs the medical care they need and cannot consider applications at this time,” the RISPCA wrote. “We thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Luckily, if Facebook and Instagram comments are any indication, the Golden Retrievers will have no trouble finding eager and loving adopters. “Thank you for taking care of them. They are so beautiful. We would love to adopt,” one Facebook user commented. “I would like one of the older dogs. They have been through a lot I’m sure with all the breeding,” said another. “They deserve to have a family to love them and not just use them for profit.”

To support the RISPCA in their rescue efforts or adopt a pet of your own, visit the links below.



