Blue Ridge Beef Has Recalled Puppy and Kitten Food in These 16 States
Here’s what you need to know if you think your pet has been affected.
The Blue Ridge Beef company has recalled some of its pet food in 16 states because of contamination of Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes, per a statementopens in a new tab from the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The North Carolina-based pet company has recalled all lot numbers and used-by dates between N24 1114 to N24 1224 of Kitten Grindopens in a new tab (two-pound log), Kitten Mix opens in a new tab(two-pound log), and Puppy Mix opens in a new tab(two-pound log).
More info on the recall
On January 3, Blue Ridge included the following states in their recall: Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Michigan, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The original list of states, issued by the FDA on December 22, only included seven of the above.
All of the affected pet food was distributed between November 14, 2023 and December 20, 2023. Per the FDA, “the products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores sold” in the 16 states. Look at the silver section on the end of the tube in which the food is stored to see if it contains one of the recalled lot numbers. For reference, the FDA has included photos of what to look for hereopens in a new tab.
Symptoms to watch for in your pet
“Pet parents worried that their puppy or kitten may be affected by Salmonella or Listeria from contaminated food should watch for early symptoms of intestinal upset, such as loss of appetite, diarrhea, vomiting, fever, lethargy, and abdominal pain,” veterinarian Dr. Bartley Harrison tells The Wildest. “Pets who are more severely affected can develop symptoms of shock like pale gums, low blood pressure, and collapse due to the toxins made by the bacteria.”
The FDA statement advises pet parents to “wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.”
How to report this
If you have purchased these products, please email blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.comopens in a new tab or call Steven Lea at (704)-880-4500 Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.
Hilary Weaver
Hilary Weaver is the senior editor at The Wildest. She has previously been an editor at The Spruce Pets, ELLE, and The Cut. She was a staff writer at Vanity Fair from 2016 to 2019, and her work has been featured in Esquire, Refinery 29, BuzzFeed, Parade, and more. She lives with her herding pups, Georgie and Charlie.
