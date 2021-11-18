Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals for Dogs · The Wildest

Skip to main content

The Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for Dogs

From crates to coats to nanny cams, we roundup up the best deals the internet has to offer this bargain season.

by Sean Zucker
Updated November 18, 2021
Collage of dog products on a pink swirly background
Kinship Creative
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

In a year so chaotic and emotionally draining that it feels like Bernie’s mittens were taking the internet by storm just, like, three days ago, it’s only appropriate that the holidays seemingly sneak up on us earlier than usual. But before mentally canvassing all the major events of the last 10 months including, but not limited to, J. Lo and Ben Affleck getting back together, Tom Brady winning the Super Bowl in Tampa, society failing to free Britney (then society succeeding in freeing Britney), focus on what really matters this time of year — bargain shopping.

Yet another Black Friday, and consequently Cyber Monday, is on the horizon, and with it an overwhelming number of deals. While there’s so much opportunity to exercise our exhaustion through bargain browsing, why not focus it on those who got us through these trying times — our dogs. And rather than camping outside your local pet store ready to elbow your way through the gates towards that proverbial Holy Grail of savings, let’s take a look at the best deals available that do not require fiddling with those annoying extendable metal rods that are seemingly crucial to every tent set up. Instead, these deals can be enjoyed from the comfort of your couch with the only possible nuisance being your dog’s apparent jealousy of your keyboard.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Furbo Full HD Wifi Dog Treat Dispenser & Camera
$169

Keep an eye on your pet as you finally venture out to the bars and they experience loneliness for the first time in roughly two years. Was $250.

$169 at Furbo
Pet Life Ski Parka Dog Coat
$14

Maybe you’re planning to hit the slopes this winter and don’t wish to leave your dog behind? Maybe you just think it’s fun to have them look like an ’80s college movie villain? Either way, this coat has you covered. Was $34.

$14 at PetSmart
MidWest iCrate Fold & Carry Single Door Collapsible Wire Dog Crate
MidWest iCrate Fold & Carry Single Door Collapsible Wire Dog Crate
$36

Saving $50 is always an opportunity for celebration but in a time when many of us are still working from home all day sharing tight spaces with our partners, dogs, family, etc. — that’s a lot of Advil. Was $89.

$36 at Chewy
Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera with Laser Toy & Alexa Built-In
Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera with Laser Toy & Alexa Built-In
$199

Your dog’s prone to separation anxiety and/or boredom when you’re not around? This cam has a remotely controllable laser to keep them busy and out of the garbage. Was $219.

$199 at Amazon
Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator for Dog and Cat
Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator
$23

2021 was a stinker and if your pet took some of the stress of it all too literally, now’s the perfect time for healthy changes. Was $28.

$23 at Amazon
Pawouee “White Paw” Dog Toys
$11

Everybody loves a Claw, including your dog. Fair warning, they may also be upset there’s no Black Cherry. Was $20.

$11 at Amazon
Greenies Original Teenie Natural Dental Dog Treats
Greenies Original Teenie Natural Dental Dog Treats
$20

If you love your dog but don’t love their breath, you’re likely already familiar with this product. However, don’t pass up the opportunity to stock up. Was $25.

$20 at Amazon
Green Bay Packers NFL Jersey
$8

Want your dog to help you cheer for the reigning NFL MVP but can’t seem to figure out how? R-E-L-A-X, you’re going to be okay. Was $25.

$8 at PetSmart

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

Related articles