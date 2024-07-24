As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.

Welcome to brat summer, where being labeled a “brat” is actually high praise.If you’re new to brat culture opens in a new tab , don’t worry. Let’s start with the basics.

Back in June, singer Charli XCX released her sixth album opens in a new tab , brat, to both critical and commercial success, launching what seemed like endless memes and TikTok dances in the process. Shortly thereafter, the internet declared it a brat summer. The singer cultivated not only a brat aesthetic but a total brat lifestyle. But what is a brat? We’ll let Charli take that.

“You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown,” she said in a TikTok opens in a new tab . “But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat.”

If your friends can’t stop saying “that’s so Julia opens in a new tab ,” or your TikTok FYP is flooded with people doing the “Apple” dance (even Stephen Colbert hopped on opens in a new tab that one), or you keep seeing that very specific neon green everywhere, that’s brat. To put it simply, brat is a vibe.

Brat summer received another wave of press after Charli wrote on X, opens in a new tab “kamala IS brat” after President Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. The official response from team Harris was an X header photo opens in a new tab that reads “Kamala HQ” in the style of the brat album cover, and TikTok has exploded with brat-themed covers opens in a new tab of Harris’s now-famous coconut tree speech opens in a new tab .

While political pundits over at CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News debate the concept of brat and its place in American politics (Rachel Maddow has never been so confused opens in a new tab ), we’ve rounded up some of our favorite brat-inspired toys, clothes, and accessories so you and your pet can live out brat summer to the fullest. (Remember, brat is a good thing in this context… at this point, just go with it.)

Walk like a brat

Dress like a brat

Accessorize like a brat

Sleep like a brat

Eat and drink like a brat

Play like a brat

Travel like a brat