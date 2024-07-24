Shop 25 Brat-Themed Products for Your Pet · The Wildest

This Summer Is So “Brat”—25 Products to Help Your Pet Embrace the Internet’s Favorite Trend

As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.

by Erika Harwood
July 24, 2024
Welcome to brat summer, where being labeled a “brat” is actually high praise.If you’re new to brat culture, don’t worry. Let’s start with the basics.

Back in June, singer Charli XCX released her sixth album, brat, to both critical and commercial success, launching what seemed like endless memes and TikTok dances in the process. Shortly thereafter, the internet declared it a brat summer. The singer cultivated not only a brat aesthetic but a total brat lifestyle. But what is a brat? We’ll let Charli take that.

“You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown,” she said in a TikTok. “But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat.”

If your friends can’t stop saying “that’s so Julia,” or your TikTok FYP is flooded with people doing the “Apple” dance (even Stephen Colbert hopped on that one), or you keep seeing that very specific neon green everywhere, that’s brat. To put it simply, brat is a vibe.

Brat summer received another wave of press after Charli wrote on X, “kamala IS brat” after President Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. The official response from team Harris was an X header photo that reads “Kamala HQ” in the style of the brat album cover, and TikTok has exploded with brat-themed covers of Harris’s now-famous coconut tree speech.

While political pundits over at CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News debate the concept of brat and its place in American politics (Rachel Maddow has never been so confused), we’ve rounded up some of our favorite brat-inspired toys, clothes, and accessories so you and your pet can live out brat summer to the fullest. (Remember, brat is a good thing in this context… at this point, just go with it.)

Walk like a brat

Best Pet Supplies Voyager Step-in Air Dog Harness in lime green
Best Pet Supplies Voyager Step-in Air Dog Harness
$15

Summer is a time to embrace color, and that applies to both humans and pets. If you’ve been sucked in by the appeal of “chic neutrals,” don’t be afraid to branch out with this neon harness. Your pup will appreciate it.

$15 at Chewy
wild one dog collar in limeade
Wild One Limeade Collar
$38

Wild One’s timing with its limited-edition Limeade color is suspicious — but very much welcomed. The nylon fabric is coated in an all-weather flex-poly, which means any mess or stain can disappear with a few easy wipes.


$38 at Wild One
METRO PAWS - THE POOPCASE in lime
The Poopcase
$17

Few things feel as brat as pooping outside. The only thing more brat is making sure you pick it up.

$17 at King Duke’s

Dress like a brat

Apparel Brat Charli XCX Cat Dog Pet Hoodie in neon green
Brat shirt
$34

Have your pet say it loud and proud with this neon “brat” hoodie. Just be prepared for everyone to be asking for the link once you two step outside.

$34 at Etsy
STUTTERHEIM Yellow Safety Dog Raincoat
Sttuterheim Yellow Safety Dog Jacket
$29

Do you think Charli XCX considered safety when she was planning the brat color palette? Regardless, the bright neons of this aesthetic come in handy when you’re dressing your dog for nighttime walks.

$29 at SSENSE
Dog Pet Bandana, BRAT summer in neon
Brat Summer Dog Pet Bandana
$23

The best part about bandanas is that they’re (usually) easy on and easy off. This brat-themed bandana is the conversation piece your pets need for every backyard barbecue or dog park meet-up (obviously, remove it for any spirited play — brat summer is a safe summer.

$23 at Etsy
Strutterheim Exclusive Black Dog Raincoat
$42

If your pet were trying to get into Berghain, this PVC raincoat would definitely help them look the part. (And it’s a nice break from the highlighter color scheme.) If Berlin raves aren’t on your agenda this summer, it also makes an excellent raincoat.

$42 at SSENSE
Dog Waterproof Hooded Raincoat in green
The Dog Face Waterproof Raincoat
$22

This one might have actually come from Charli XCX’s closet. The Honest Dog’s raincoat is for those spontaneous summer downpours, with a transparent hood/hat to your pup dry.

$22 at The Honest Dog Company
Little Beast The Highlighter Fleece Onsie
The Highlighter Fleece Onsie
$50
$25

It may be a brat summer, but it’s never too soon to start thinking about a brat fall. This highlighter fleece from Little Beast is currently half off and selling out fast, so get it while it’s hot — literally.


$25 at Little Beast

Accessorize like a brat

Brat Acrylic Dog/Pup/Gear Tag (glow in the dark)
Brat Acrylic Dog Gear Tag
$13

Add this glow-in-the-dark tag to your pets collar, and let them feel the joy of waving around glow sticks at a warehouse rave in the comfort of your own home.

$13 at Etsy
1"x1" brass pendant frame with rhodium plating and gem stones
Ian Charms x Little Beast Custom Pendant Frame
$45

You can customize this gemmed-out frame with a photo of you, your pet, or both and attach it to their collar (or wear it on a chain yourself).

$45 at Ian Charms
sprkl studio pet tag
Custom Glitter Pet Tag
$50

You can customize these glittering pet tags so your pet will stand out among all the other cool kids. Just select the custom color option, and the brand will be in touch within two weeks to go over your specific design needs.

$50 at The Sprkl Shop

Sleep like a brat

Waterproof Barrier Layout Dog Bed in neon green
Waterproof Barrier Layout Dog Bed
$60

Even brats need their sleep, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be on-brand. This barrier bed is made with three layers of waterproof material, which makes it ideal for both indoor and outdoor disco naps.

$60 at Cycle Dog
Squishmallows JPT Wendy The Frog Cat & Dog Bed, Green
Squishmallows JPT Wendy the Frog Cat & Dog Bed
$60

It’s hard to resist the plush perfection of a Squishmallow. Treat your pet to some brat luxury with this ultra-soft bed.


$60 at Chewy
YITAHOME Tall Cat Tree Tower for Indoor Cats, 75in
YITAHOME Tall Cat Tree Tower for Indoor Cats
$108
$91

This spacious tree is basically a club for your cats. It boasts a hammock, multiple perches, two condos, and more, all for under $100. Is it weird that we’re kind of jealous?


$91 at Amazon

Eat and drink like a brat

Neon Acrylic Pet Food and Water Stand | Cat and Dog Steel Bowl, Pet Accessories, Modern and Stylish Pet Feeding Station, Fluorescent Acrylic
Neon Acrylic Pet Food and Water Stand
$59

Upgrade your pet’s dining experience with this sleek neon food and water stand. Even better, $1 from every order goes to animal shelters in Istanbul.

$59 at Etsy
Catit Flower Plastic Cat Fountain
Catit Flower Plastic Cat Fountain
$28

Anyone who can claim to be on-trend would endorse staying hydrated — especially if you can do it with a lime-green fountain that keeps your cat interested in sipping on their H2O. This cat fountain features three water settings to satisfy even the most particular kitties.

$28 at Chewy
Kong H2O Stainless Steel Dog Water Bottle in green
Kong H2O Stainless Steel Dog Water Bottle
$16

The lime-green lid on this water bottle moonlights as a bowl, which means you can finally stop using your hands as a makeshift cup.

$16 at Chewy

Play like a brat

Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Multipuzzle Dog Puzzle Interactive Treat Puzzle Dog Enrichment Dog Toy, Level 4
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Multipuzzle Dog Puzzle
$31

365 party pups have a lot of expendable energy, so keep them entertained with this interactive treat puzzle. Nina Ottosson probably didn’t intend on having one of her creations fit in with this summer’s biggest internet trend, but there you have it.


$31 at Amazon
KONG Air Dog Squeak air Tennis Ball Dog Toy, Large, Yellow
Kong Air Dog Squeak air Tennis Ball Dog Toy
$27
$25

Tennis balls are inherently brat (think that Netflix movie Do Revenge, where the intimidating high school girls go to tennis camp), so of course we had to include a set of Kong’s SqueakAir toys. Remember to supervise your dog when they play with tennis balls and make sure they’re actually playing with them, not chomping on them.

$25 at Amazon
Outward Hound Double-Tuff Interactive Treat Stuffer Durable Dog Chew Toy
Outward Hound Double-Tuff Interactive Treat Stuffer Durable Dog Chew Toy
$10
$6

This mint-flavored treat stuffer doubles up to not only entertain your pup but also freshen their breath (don’t worry; it’s gentle on the teeth, too).

$6 at Chewy
Catnip Mouse Cat Toy Lime Green Fleece
Catnip Mouse Cat Toy Lime Green Fleece
$8

Keep your cat entertained for hours with these handmade fleece mice. Each mouse is generously filled with catnip to keep the fun going all day long.


$8 at Etsy
Bakumon Snuffle Mat for Dogs in green
Bakumon Snuffle Mat for Dogs
$20

Hide a treat or toy in this foraging mat and your pet will be dancing (well, sniffing) all night. The mat also has a non-slip bottom and can be thrown in the wash for easy clean-up.

$20 at Amazon

Travel like a brat

MidWest Spree Plastic Dog & Cat Kennel
$31

Sometimes a brat just has to get out of town. Travel light and bright with this hard-shell carrier. 


$31 at Chewy
Roverlund Out-of-Office Pet Carrier
Out of Office Pet Carrier Pro Edition
$159

For something a little more flexible, opt for Roverlund’s everyday travel bag (it even comes with a bonus leash).

$159 at Roverlund

