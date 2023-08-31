Thanks to Susan Alexandra, Your Pet’s Face Adorns Your New Favorite Accessory

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Have you ever looked at your pet’s face, and thought, I wish I could just put your likeness on every single one of my accessories and wear it around all the time? If you haven’t, you obviously haven’t seen Susan Alexandra Korn’s new custom pet portrait necklaces opens in a new tab and handbags. That’s right. I said it. Custom pet necklaces.

Courtesy of Susan Alexandra

Susan Alexandra, the designer whose creations are so colorful, delightful, and enticing that they’ve adorned the ears and necks of Gigi Hadid opens in a new tab , Emily Ratajkowski opens in a new tab , and Pete Davidson opens in a new tab and shown up in the form of a swoon-worthy handbag on the arm of Euphoria star Chloe Cherry opens in a new tab , will now make you your very own necklace in the shape of your dog or cat.

The offerings opens in a new tab , depending on the style of necklace (bronze, silver, or gold), range from $358 to $1,508, and the custom pet bags opens in a new tab are $698. Here’s how you can make these incredible items come into your life: You fill out the form at the bottom of the item’s page with a photo of your pet and other specifications. As the website notes, “Each portrait is up to the artist’s discretion and will not be subject to revisions. Custom Pet is non-refundable.”



The site also notes that you can expect your item within four to six weeks from the order date and that these cuties are excluded from promotional sales (worth it for something you can wear or carry with you forever!).

Courtesy of Susan Alexandra

If you want your pup to have some Susan Alexandra swag, too, you can snag them one of her dog collars or leashes opens in a new tab . In fact, the designer told The Wildest last year that her own dog, Pigeon, inspired her to create this particular line of canine accessories. In fact, he’s her muse for everything, and it’s safe to say Pigeon would approve of these new custom portrait necklaces and bags, too. “I think dogs are magical, and I feel like he has contributed to the magic in my life,” she said then.

So, how about keeping that magic alive with a little custom jewelry moment? Your pet would be honored.