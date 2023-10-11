The Best Pet Products to Save on This October Amazon Prime Big Deal Days · The Wildest

The Best Amazon Prime Day Pet Deals to Shop Now

October 11 is the last day to take advantage of major deals!

by The Wildest
Updated October 11, 2023
amazon prime day pet deals october 2023
Those of us who love to spoil our pets (so...all of us) know there are two big events to look forward to each year: Amazon Prime Day, and, well, the other Amazon Prime Day — aka Prime Day Two, aka October Prime Day, aka (officially) Prime Big Deal Days. This year’s Prime Big Deal Days starts October 10 and lasts through October 11. That means it’s time to log into your Prime account and start pressing “add to cart” on all your pet’s favorite toys and treats — plus nifty gadgets to make your human life easier, like vacuums and pet cams.

Prime Big Deal Days is a fall-season sale exclusively for Prime members. This year’s Prime Big Deals Day is the new-and-improved version of last year’s Prime Early Access sale, the pre-holidays follow-up to summer’s Amazon Prime Day. A Prime membership costs $15 per month and gets you free two-day shipping on eligible items, free same-day delivery in eligible zip codes, unlimited streaming on Prime Video, unlimited book borrowing on Prime Reading, and many more shopping perks. If you aren’t registered for Amazon Prime yet, no worries: You can start a 30-day free trial now.

Amazon Prime Day has happened once a year since 2015. Last year, they launched the Prime Early Access Sale in October. This year, that same event is called Prime Big Deal Days. Or, ya know, its other two names. We won’t correct you. Check out some of our picks for the best products to save on this Prime Big Deal Days below.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

interactive cat toy
Petstages Buggin’ Out Puzzle & Play Cat Game by Nina Ottosson
$20
$17
the cat litter box in white
Catlink Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box
$600
$500
Carhartt dog jacket
Carhartt Insulated Dog Chore Coat
$50
$36
the cat carrier in blue
Petkit Pet Backpack Carrier
$70
$50
the pet camera in white
Vimtag Pet Camera
$60
$50
PEEKAB Cat Scratching Post Premium Sisal Toll Scratch Posts with Tracking Interactive Toys
PEEKAB Cat Scratching Post
$29
$23
the ceramic bowls with wood holder
Fukumaru Elevated Cat Ceramic Bowls
$38
$25
blue ring dog toy
Petstages Orka Tire Treat-Dispensing Chew Toy
$20
$9
Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder Upgraded
Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder
$30
$23
the vacuum in white
Bissell SpinWave Pet Robot
$400
$161
white dog in a pin striped car seat
Bloblo Pet Car Seat
$79
$69
water fountain in white
Veken Pet Fountain
$27
$20
the cat scratcher ball
Agym Cat Scratcher Toy
$43
$22
cat toy fish
Electronic Floppy Fish Cat Toy
$12
$10
doggy pool
Coidak Foldable Dog Pool
$40
$28
blue cat toy with balls
Upsky Cat Track Toy
$10
$8
the collar in red
PetSafe Martingale Collar
$11
$8
PAW BRANDS Puprug Memory Foam Orthopedic Dog Bed
PAW BRANDS Puprug Memory Foam Orthopedic Dog Bed
$199
$116
chom chom hair roller in white and red
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
$32
$28
blue interactive dog toy treat dispenser
Dr Catch Dog Puzzle Toy
$13
$10
mateeylife lick mat
MateeyLife Treat Lick Mat
$12
$8
dog in calming grey bed
Nonofish Small Dog Calming Bed
$26
$20
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Tornado Puzzle
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Tornado Puzzle
$16
$8
chuckit ultra ball
ChuckIt! Ultra Ball
$14
$5
grey canopy bed
Brightdeck Outdoor Dog Bed
$58
$50
cat licking silvervine catnip treat
SINROBO 3 Silvervine Catnip Balls
$10
$9
Big Barker Orthopedic Bed
Big Barker Orthopedic Bed
$290
$250
Arf Pets Self Cooling Mat Pad
Arf Pets Self Cooling Mat Pad
$90
$48
pet camera in white with black lens
Blink Mini Compact Smart Camera
$30
$20
pro pet grooming kit in white
Neabot P1 Pro Pet Grooming Kit and Vacuum
$140
$100

Author placeholder

The Wildest

The Wildest editors.

