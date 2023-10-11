Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Those of us who love to spoil our pets (so...all of us) know there are two big events to look forward to each year: Amazon Prime Day, and, well, the other Amazon Prime Day — aka Prime Day Two, aka October Prime Day, aka (officially) Prime Big Deal Days. This year’s Prime Big Deal Days starts October 10 and lasts through October 11. That means it’s time to log into your Prime account and start pressing “add to cart” on all your pet’s favorite toys and treats — plus nifty gadgets to make your human life easier, like vacuums and pet cams.

Prime Big Deal Days is a fall-season sale exclusively for Prime members. This year’s Prime Big Deals Day is the new-and-improved version of last year’s Prime Early Access sale, the pre-holidays follow-up to summer’s Amazon Prime Day. A Prime membership costs $15 per month and gets you free two-day shipping on eligible items, free same-day delivery in eligible zip codes, unlimited streaming on Prime Video, unlimited book borrowing on Prime Reading, and many more opens in a new tab shopping perks. If you aren’t registered for Amazon Prime yet, no worries: You can start a 30-day free trial opens in a new tab now.

Amazon Prime Day has happened once a year since 2015. Last year, they launched the Prime Early Access Sale in October. This year, that same event is called Prime Big Deal Days. Or, ya know, its other two names. We won’t correct you. Check out some of our picks for the best products to save on this Prime Big Deal Days below.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)