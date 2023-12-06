16 Best Dog Beds Recommended By Experts

Our dogs sleep with us, too. But these trainer-recommended dog beds — from indestructible ones for puppies to orthopedic options for seniors — are the next best thing.

Your dog spends at least half of every day opens in a new tab in bed sleeping, napping, and generally lazing around for a reason. Actually, multiple reasons. Behind that layabout exterior, a lot of regeneration of body and soul is happening. Finding the right bed for your dog’s individual needs is one big-impact way to help your dog be their happiest, healthiest self.

“Then, reinforcing it as a safe haven with positive training can take it from comfortable resting place to a go-to comfort zone whenever your dog (and you) might need it,” says certified dog trainer Melissa Dallier. “Teaching your dog to ‘go to bed’ — a reliable retreat full of high value rewards — gives you a tool you can count on in a range of potentially stressful situations, such as when guests come over, you’re on work calls, or during tempting family meals.”

Is your rescue pup the anxious type opens in a new tab in general and could use a calming reset? Maybe your senior dog is feeling stiff opens in a new tab and needs extra joint support. Or, perhaps your pup is a Dachshund or another breed who is burrower by nature. Beyond health needs and breed tendencies, dogs have personal preferences too — some sprawl out on their backs, all four legs up in the air, while others curl up into a donut. And, just like us, dogs can run hot or cold. Even if your pet sleeps in bed with you, a dog bed can be moved from room to room so they can comfortably take naps near you. We’ve rounded up the 11 best options, from indestructible dog beds for puppies and power chewers to orthopedic dog beds for senior dogs to elevated dog beds for outdoor use.

Best orthopedic dog beds

opens in a new tab PAW BRANDS Puprug Memory Foam Orthopedic Dog Bed opens in a new tab $ 119 Human-grade memory foam meets faux fur rug for a joint-supporting, pain-easing, orthopedic bed for your dog (and a luxe design for you). The faux fur cover is easily removable for machine washing, and the core’s water-resistant lining ensures an easy clean-up in case of accidents. Plus, the bottom is made from anti-slip rubber, so your pup can stay safely in place while they chase squirrels in their dreams. And just in case you’re tempted to join your dog for a supportive nap, yes, it is available in “giant” size. —Cory and Jane Turner $119 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Big Barker Orthopedic Bed opens in a new tab $ 250 Big Barker’s founder was inspired to launch the brand when he was told that his dog may need hip surgery at age seven. He decided to try a supportive, rehabilitating bed before putting his pup under the knife. The memory foam top and bottom pads perfectly mold around your dog’s shape, and the high-density core guarantees that their joints will never press against the floor. Sound too good to be true? Try it and see for yourself — the company promises a replacement for any bed that sinks or sags within 10 years of purchasing. —CT and JT Gives Back opens in a new tab $250 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best hypoallergenic dog beds

Best memory foam dog bed

opens in a new tab Casper Dog Bed opens in a new tab $ 169 $ 144 $ 144 The Casper Dog Bed has won the hearts and snuggles of interior designer Philip Mitchell’s opens in a new tab two pups, Jacob and Wylo. The dogs love the bed’s comfortable, soft-yet-supportive memory foam, while Mitchell appreciates their simple, unobtrusive design. “They come in three neutral colors which make them easy to add to any interior space — either traditional or contemporary,” he tells The Wildest. “And the fact that the cover is removable and can be thrown in the washing machine and dryer on a gentle cycle for easy cleaning is a huge bonus.” —CT and JT $144 at Casper opens in a new tab

Best indestructible dog beds

opens in a new tab Orvis ToughChew ComfortFill-Eco Bolster Dog Bed opens in a new tab $ 259 Chewing isn’t just for puppies. Whatever your dog’s age, size, or reason for chewing, Orvis has you covered with this “guaranteed” indestructible bed: Its lack of visible zippers and seams discourages your dog’s chewing instincts. It’s made from two layers of nylon, plus a bonded micro-velvet, rip-resistant top layer, but don’t be fooled by its ironman reputation — it’s still a softie with all the fill and bolster comfort your dog needs. The ComfortFill-Eco cushion is designed to keep the most digging-prone pup cozy without flattening or clumping. And if your dog’s particularly possessive about their napping space, you can opt to embroider a personalized name for a fee. —CT and JT Gives Back opens in a new tab $259 at Orvis opens in a new tab

Best sustainable dog beds

Best small dog bed

Best calming dog beds

opens in a new tab Best Friends by Sheri Shag Fur Dog Bed opens in a new tab $ 60 $ 33 $ 33 This plush, donut-shaped dog bed has more than 48,000 rave reviews. It may look like it’s good only for cozy naps, but there’s more than meets the eye. It has a self-heating insulation layer designed to have a calming effect on anxious dogs — especially comforting to newly adopted rescue pups. And believe it or not, it’s machine washable. —CT and JT $33 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best cooling, elevated dog bed