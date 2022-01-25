Of Course Seth Rogen Designed A Lighter Caddy in the Likeness of His Dog
The loveable stoner pays tribute to his pup, Zelda, the best way he knows how — through handmade smoking paraphernalia.
Beyond Snoop Dogg or Cheech and Chong, there have been few public figures more closely associated with their love of cannabis than Seth Rogen. In fact, many of his most successful films — Superbad, Knocked Up, Pineapple Express — can be thematically summarized as the pitfalls and triumphs of getting high with your friends all day. But behind the smoke of his burnout facade is a savvy businessman who turned his passion into profits. In 2019, Rogen, along with longtime collaborator and BFF Evan Goldberg, started Houseplantopens in a new tab — a brand dedicated to celebrating weed culture. It offers branded cannabis in states that legally allow it and accessories in ones that are, let’s say, less chill.
Recently, Rogen decided to use the brand to honor another love — his Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Zelda, who he adopted back in 2011. He did this by creating a lighter caddy, which is essentially a stylish holder shaped like Zelda. Whether you’re lighting a joint, cigarette, or candle, it offers a cute upgrade to using a standard Bic — not to mention, a larger and harder-to-lose alternative. As someone intimately familiar with all three flame-reliant scenarios, lighters are seemingly always lost when you need them most. Aside from its mood-altering practical purposes, the Zelda lighter caddy doubles as a display piece. Put it on a bookshelf or desk and not only will you always have a lighter handy, you’ll also have some new decoration that displays your love for pets so you can finally put that “dog dad” mug in the dishwasher.
The piece itself comes in two colors, bronze and copper, both of which are crafted of cast zinc. It stands as a statue to what Rogen calls in a social post promoting the product his “literal best friend.” The head then pops to the side, exposing the lighter guard — which Rogen clarifies is not something the real Zelda can do, “Because that’d be terrible.”
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
