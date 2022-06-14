After a Fight, Do Dogs Forgive?

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Are dogs the forgiving type? They’re social animals, so it stands to reason that they tend to cooperate and try to minimize conflict. But what happens when there’s a small dust-up opens in a new tab or a fight? While they’ll sometimes just walk away and leave each other alone, other times, they’ll go through a process of reconciliation and make up after the fight opens in a new tab .

Reconciliation has been studied in a lot of species — mostly primates — but researchers continue to debate how closely these animal reconciliation behaviors approximate forgiveness, apologies, and other conflict-resolution concepts of humans.

How do dogs go from brawling to getting along again, and why do they bother? That’s what a team of researchers at Butler University wanted to answer. Professor Melissa Shyan-Norwalt, PhD, one of the scientists who conducted this research opens in a new tab , has seen cases involving dogs who have bitten their people and then acted “apologetic,” in what seems like a plea for forgiveness. (Other behaviorists, including me, have also seen this phenomenon.) But do dogs forgive other dogs, or do they hold grudges?

New Dog Training Program Try these free training programs from our friends at Dogo to help with new dog life and basic obedience. Start Training opens in a new tab

Theories on dog forgiveness.

In this study, researchers watched dogs interacting with one another at a two-acre dog park over eight months to learn more about why dogs might forgive after a fight. During that time, they observed interactions between 177 dogs; most dogs were not long-term friends opens in a new tab but strangers or only slightly familiar with one another. As you can imagine, there were plenty of conflicts at the dog park opens in a new tab . In reviewing 14 minor fights (with no injuries), the study aimed to test three potential reasons why a dog might choose to forgive.

1. Restoring relationships.

One reason why dogs might forgive is to restore a relationship. In social animals, individuals need each other for food, safety, warmth and all of the other benefits of group living; after a conflict, they need to restore the relationship to good terms.

2. Determine status.

Another hypothesis is that reconciliation would restore the social order and clarify each individual’s status. This suggests that lower-status individuals must act deferentially to others in order to reconcile with them.

3. Reducing stress.

The last theory is that forgiveness reduces stress and uncertainty around potential future conflict and aggression. By reducing uncertainty, stress levels decline.

Forgiveness brings stress relief.

In the end, the study found only one theory matched in this context: uncertainty and stress reduction best explained the behavior of the dogs. They found that both victims and aggressors showed reconciliation behaviors toward one another after a conflict. Both tended to spend more time together after the conflict regardless of if they had an existing relationship.