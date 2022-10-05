Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

If you haven’t heard of July opens in a new tab , the coolest luggage brand in Australia (and beyond), it’s about time you did. The brand that popularized upscale minimalist suitcases in sleek millennial-favorite colors has added another offering to their repertoire: personalized luggage. And no, this isn’t just bag tags monogrammed with initials — we mean custom portraits of your pet’s face. With this addition, it’ll be pretty difficult to mix up your checked bag with someone else's.

Courtesy of July

Launching today, the personalizable options include July’s best-selling Carry On Trunk opens in a new tab ($445) and Checked Trunk opens in a new tab ($495), as well as the convenient Carry All Weekender opens in a new tab ($195) and the stylish Drink Bottle opens in a new tab ($55).

How does it work? You can customize your case by uploading a high-resolution image of your pet at checkout. From there, July’s creative team will create a mockup of the portrait for you to review before it’s finalized.

For $50, July will print the custom portrait on your item of choice — plus, customers get to keep the rendering, which we highly suggest using as a screensaver on every device you own.