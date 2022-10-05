Thanks to July Luggage, Your Pet’s Face Will Greet You at Baggage Claim
Gives a whole new meaning to “where you lead, I will follow.”
If you haven’t heard of Julyopens in a new tab, the coolest luggage brand in Australia (and beyond), it’s about time you did. The brand that popularized upscale minimalist suitcases in sleek millennial-favorite colors has added another offering to their repertoire: personalized luggage. And no, this isn’t just bag tags monogrammed with initials — we mean custom portraits of your pet’s face. With this addition, it’ll be pretty difficult to mix up your checked bag with someone else's.
Launching today, the personalizable options include July’s best-selling Carry On Trunkopens in a new tab ($445) and Checked Trunkopens in a new tab ($495), as well as the convenient Carry All Weekenderopens in a new tab ($195) and the stylish Drink Bottleopens in a new tab ($55).
How does it work? You can customize your case by uploading a high-resolution image of your pet at checkout. From there, July’s creative team will create a mockup of the portrait for you to review before it’s finalized.
For $50, July will print the custom portrait on your item of choice — plus, customers get to keep the rendering, which we highly suggest using as a screensaver on every device you own.
