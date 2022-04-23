Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Caring for our pets means caring for the planet, right? To ensure a future where our animals can continue to run, forage, and sniff out in nature, we should all be taking steps toward sustainability. Sure, resource conservation, wildlife protection, and other pillars of environmentalism call for a global commitment beyond what we can do as individual pet parents — but our habit shifts do add up when we work together!

That’s why we’re excited to see more of the pet care industry creating sustainability initiatives. A number of pet brands have recently joined 1% for the Planet opens in a new tab — an organization that connects businesses and individuals with values-aligned nonprofit partners. How does it work? Each member commits to donating one percent of their revenues to chosen environmental nonprofits, and 1% for the Planet certifies all member donations, ensuring that support goes directly into eco-action. While that may not sound like a lot, that small number can make a huge difference — members have invested a total of over $350 million in environmental solutions through their network to date.

“This is not philanthropy — this should be a cost of doing business,” said Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia and 1% for the Planet. “It’s paying rent for our use of the planet.” We rounded up 10 pet businesses participating in the 1% for the Planet pledge, who make everything from kibble to carriers to catnip.

Pettobox
The most fun purchase you can make for your cat might also be the most sustainable. Catbuzz from Pettobox is a hand-harvested, locally sourced, pesticide-free catnip blend wrapped in a reusable cotton pouch, and concocted for optimum cat enjoyment. Their catnip plants are grown in Rainier, WA, where farmers practice a sustainable intensification model to cultivate high-quality plants with minimal environmental impact. Did you know response to catnip is hereditary? About 70 to 80 percent of cats exhibit heightened excitement for 10 minutes or so after being exposed to catnip. If your kitty is one of them, you might want to try this out.

GreenLine Pet Supply
It might not be the most glamorous part of pet ownership, but caring for a dog means you've got to scoop their poop. Keep your walks eco-friendly with GreenLine Pet Supply poop bags, which (unlike others on the market) are genuinely biodegradable. The average dog owner throws away over 1,000 bags per year, so using bags that will break down readily in a landfill is an important part of being a sustainable pet parent. Bags are shipped in minimal packaging with bulk options available.