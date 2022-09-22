Tinder’s New Feature Allows Users to Add Adoptable Dogs to Their Profiles

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

If you’ve ever scrolled through a dating app thinking, Man, I wish there was a way I could be saving animal lives while I scramble for a cuffing season match, you’re in luck. In celebration of National Dog Week t opens in a new tab his week, Tinder announced they’re partnering with four shelters (Wags & Walks opens in a new tab in LA, 4 Paws Kiddo Rescue opens in a new tab in LA, Animal Care Centers opens in a new tab of NYC, Anti-Cruelty Society opens in a new tab in Chicago, and Special Pals opens in a new tab in Houston) to give users the option to add an adoptable dog to their profile.

And you don’t even have to sacrifice the perfect profile photo you spent more time than you’d like to admit choosing; the app will superimpose your chosen dog onto your favorite pic. It’s a total win-win: You get to spread the news about a dog in need, and it’s easier than ever to match with fellow dog lovers.

You can add an adoptable dog to your profile through the app or through rescuematches.com opens in a new tab . Just choose a dog, then upload your most alluring selfie. The app will do the editing work itself, adding an adorable cut-out of the pup over your photo, plus a banner with the dog’s name, location, and adoption details.

In the words of Tinder CMO Melissa Hobley: “Being able to express your common interests is so important for sparking new connections, so we wanted to bring our members even more fun ways to find someone new, whether that be a new dog park pal or a step-parent for their furry friend.” It makes sense — “Dog Lover” is reportedly one of the top 10 most selected interests on Tinder, and even non-pet-parents appreciate an influx of dog pics. Why not let the algorithm matchmake for people and pets at once?

You have to hop on the “Rescue Matches” feature quickly, though — users can use the filter until October 20. So, stretch out those thumbs, bookmark some just-in-case kibble, and get swiping.