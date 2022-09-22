Tinder’s New Feature Allows Users to Add Adoptable Dogs to Their Profiles · The Wildest

Tinder’s New Feature Allows Users to Add Adoptable Dogs to Their Profiles

Shelter dogs want in on the cuffing season companionship rush. 

by Sio Hornbuckle
September 22, 2022
Mock up of a white smartphone with an image on the screen of Tinder's new Rescue Match feature that reads "Adopt Chad" with a picture of a smiling man holding a brown dog
Photo Courtesy of Tinder
If you’ve ever scrolled through a dating app thinking, Man, I wish there was a way I could be saving animal lives while I scramble for a cuffing season match, you’re in luck. In celebration of National Dog Week this week, Tinder announced they’re partnering with four shelters (Wags & Walks in LA, 4 Paws Kiddo Rescue in LA, Animal Care Centers of NYC, Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago, and Special Pals in Houston) to give users the option to add an adoptable dog to their profile.

And you don’t even have to sacrifice the perfect profile photo you spent more time than you’d like to admit choosing; the app will superimpose your chosen dog onto your favorite pic. It’s a total win-win: You get to spread the news about a dog in need, and it’s easier than ever to match with fellow dog lovers.

You can add an adoptable dog to your profile through the app or through rescuematches.com. Just choose a dog, then upload your most alluring selfie. The app will do the editing work itself, adding an adorable cut-out of the pup over your photo, plus a banner with the dog’s name, location, and adoption details. 

In the words of Tinder CMO Melissa Hobley: “Being able to express your common interests is so important for sparking new connections, so we wanted to bring our members even more fun ways to find someone new, whether that be a new dog park pal or a step-parent for their furry friend.” It makes sense — “Dog Lover” is reportedly one of the top 10 most selected interests on Tinder, and even non-pet-parents appreciate an influx of dog pics. Why not let the algorithm matchmake for people and pets at once? 

You have to hop on the “Rescue Matches” feature quickly, though — users can use the filter until October 20. So, stretch out those thumbs, bookmark some just-in-case kibble, and get swiping.

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

