Mariah bangers on the radio? Must be holiday shopping season! Making a list, checking it twice, worrying that you’ll forget an extended cousin. At least there’s one family member who’s always fun to buy for — the same one who’d be happy receiving nothing but continued affection, despite their lack of cognitive understanding towards the season or its ceremonial rituals. Yes, the only thing we love more than our dogs is buying gifts for our dogs. Be it toys, treats, or comfy sweatersopens in a new tab, these are just a few of our favorite things — not to mention witnessing the pure joy your dog feels when they see something new they can try to chew to bits.
Modernbeast’s Pod beds are the softest surface your dog can get their paws on, wrapped around a form-fitting core that’ll give them the feeling they’re hopping into quicksand made of clouds. Beyond that, having an extra comfy bed like the MD Pod can help ease separation anxiety by acting as a safe spaceopens in a new tab for your dog while you’re out. It can even help when you’re around, as well. “Teaching your dog to ‘go to bed’ — a reliable retreat full of high-value rewards — gives you a tool you can count on in a range of potentially stressful situations, such as when guests come over, you’re on work calls, or during tempting family meals,” dog trainer Melissa Dallier explains to The Wildestopens in a new tab. Plus, the bed’s inner fabric is comprised of 100 percent recycled high-loft fiber, each pound of which diverts roughly seven plastic bottles from lingering at landfills. —Sean Zucker
It turns out there’s a way to travel with your pup while actually elevating your wardrobe. With two zipper pockets, an adjustable shoulder strap, a pet safety latch, and a drawstring cinch, the Maxbone eco-sling is as functional as it is fashionable. Plus, the eco-sling is made out of water bottles and recycled nylon, making it a sustainable choice that’s as good for the planet as it is for your pup. —Sio Hornbuckle
Kong toys are super durable and great for mental and physical stimulation. The puppy-sized version of their classic conical toy works wonders for redirecting puppy teethingopens in a new tab — a natural activity that is best done not on your furniture. For additional joy, fill the toy with peanut butter and pop it in the freezer to keep them biting safely for an extended period of time. “As I’m writing this, he’s already been at this thing for over 30 minutes,” wrote one happy Kong revieweropens in a new tab. —Kelly Conaboy
This is not our firstopens in a new tab, and certainly not our last year obsessing over this tug toy by House Doggeopens in a new tab. That’s because, in addition to being aesthetically pleasing, this tug toy is made of non-toxic eco-friendly materials and 100 percent vegetable-tanned leather. It’s also entirely biodegradable, so by buying it you’re actually healing the earth, basically. —Rebecca Caplan
The Pet Rover Run can fit dogs up to 50 pounds and is designed for both walking and jogging. This makes the stroller an ideal tool for active animals unwilling to give up their speed rush. It can also help dogs maintain their most beloved outdoor activities associated with walks, such as simply enjoying fresh air or marking their territory. —Sean Zucker
A flirt pole is a great way to help your dog get in their exercise while building your bond together. “What I love about a flirt pole is it taps into both a dog’s love for a game of tug and how dogs are thrilled to stalk and chase and capture things,” says certified dog trainer and The Wildest Collective member Robert Haussmannopens in a new tab. “It’s a great way to engage in some of your dog’s favorite activities together as a team.” —SH
Running up to a 2X, dogs of all sizes can sport this classic tartan coat by Dog & Co. Not only does this jacket give us major ’90s Ralph Lauren vibes, but the hint of purple will make your dog look ready for the holidays at Sandringham with Kate Middleton herself. —RC
If your dog loves to dig, the iDig Stay Digging Toy is the ideal solution for both your pup and your front lawn. This cleverly designed interactive toy allows your pup to dig, search, and discover hidden treasures all from the comfort of your living room. It’s also a great stress relieveropens in a new tab, which we could all use around the holidays.
Wild One’s walk kit comes available in a number of colorways (mix and match if you want!), and it’s soft, stretchy, and adjustable to prevent any chafing. The harness uses a trusted back-clip leash attachment and secure under-the-arm-attachment style, which comes highly recommended by veterinarian and The Wildest Collective member Dr. John Iovinoopens in a new tab. “It’s just more practical when they walk and sniff, especially if you have a short dog,” he says. “It’s a lot easier to keep the leash above ground and just a little bit of tension when it’s hooked on the back than the front.” —Avery Felman
Provide your pup with a delightful sensory experience with this tasting box by Luca Pets. Filled with gourmet scents and flavors, we recommend crushing these treats up into an interactive puzzle or licky mat for a fine dining enrichment activity. Looking for more holiday themed treats? Check out our faves hereopens in a new tab. —RC
With quite literally over 100,000 reviews on Amazon, this interactive puzzle from Nina Ottosson might as well be to dogs what mini Ugg boots are to Gen Z — i.e. the perfect gift.
“My goal is for dogs and their owners around the world to have fun with my products,” Ottosson told The Wildestopens in a new tab. “I call them ‘games’ because the owner and the pet are supposed to play together, which strengthens the bond between them.” —RC
For dogs with a more minimalistic fashion sense, look no further than this Fireplace Plaid collar by Sniff and Bark. This chic accessory is both understated and refined — and available in sizes XS-L. —RC
Bored with the pet ID tags on the market, LA-based designer Rachel Jones founded Trill Paws, a line of pop culture-inspired dog accessories that are anything but basic. From tags embossed with tongue-in-cheek sayings like, “Not all who wander are lost, but I am” and “Straight Outta Rescue” to tags shaped like a taco and crying Drake (classic), you can be sure your dog is always on trend. Trill Paws also regularly donates tags to rescue organizations including the Take Paws Rescue and Rescue City in NYC. —Heven Haile
Your dog’s bathroom is the earth — and when the earth is covered in snow and ice, it’s time to bundle up. Maxbone’s metallic waterproof vest puffer fastens with snaps, so it can easily come off if your little snow bunny needs to get their hops in unencumbered. —AF
Every good boy and girl deserves a visit from Santa, which is why you simply must gift your dog this pup-sized Santa from Harry Barker. Nostalgic and playful (literally), this toy is sure to get your pup in the holiday spirit. —RC
Your dog is probably not the Hallmark card type — but they are definitely the edible card type. Shaped and designed like a Christmas card (it even comes with a pen filled with edible ink), this cheese-flavored card is a unique and delicious way to spread holiday cheer to your pup. —RC
Keep your pup safe this holiday season by keeping them away from the holiday dinner tableopens in a new tab. Instead, give them their own feast with the Yappy Howlidays Christmas Dinner snuffle toy. Encourage your pup’s natural foraging instincts with this interactive toy, designed to engage and entertain while keeping your pup away from the holiday ham. —RC
Are there any Christmas gifts suitable for all dog breeds?
When shopping for a gift for your pup, size, age and activity level should take precedence over anything that has to do with breed. You might have a Golden Retriever who finds fetch achingly boring or you might have a Havanese who is obsessed with tug-of-waropens in a new tab.
Whatever your dog’s interests, make sure you get them something size appropriate. A Chihuahua-sized tennis ball is sure to be a choking hazardopens in a new tab for a Great Dane. Luckily, any reputable brand will have a size chart for their products that will allow you to select the size safest for your pet.
How can I keep my dog safe during the holidays and around presents?
And remember, holiday gatherings and the frenzy of a million people opening presents can be overwhelming for some dogs — make sure they have a safe and quiet space they can relax in if they need a break from the festivities.
How can I involve my dog in the holiday celebration apart from gifts?
A lot of holiday celebrations can be overwhelming for dogs, so try to include them in less stimulating celebrations if possible. Even better, take them to dog specific festivities such as PetsSmart’s Santa photo daysopens in a new tab!
Should you consider your dog’s personality and interests when selecting a Christmas gift for them?
Of course! Far more important than breed or age are their personality and interests when it comes to selecting a gift. Just make sure to buy size and texture appropriate gifts based on your dog’s shape and age (i.e. some puppy toys will be too soft for adult dogs, while some senior dogs might need senior specific chew toys).