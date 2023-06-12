Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Of all the mysterious things dogs do — feverishly digging opens in a new tab to who-knows-where, gleefully shredding cardboard boxes instead of playing with toys — barking is one of the trickiest behaviors to decode. And that’s a problem, because it’s not only irritating; it can also be an indication that something is not quite right with your pal.

So, if you find that your dog is becoming especially vocal, here’s what you do: keep a bark diary. Yes, a bark diary. This is simply a journal where you keep track of each time your dog barks and what seems to have caused the commotion. Also note your dog’s body language at the time — ears perked up or held back opens in a new tab , tail stiff opens in a new tab or tucked between their legs? Once you connect the dots, you can better train them to go on mute. Below, how to stop your dog from barking in every scenario.

Alert Barking

If your pup starts yapping when the mail carrier shows up or someone walks past your house, that’s probably alert-barking, which is pretty common. You can unintentionally reinforce this behavior just by going about your business. As far as your dog is concerned, their barking may have been the scare tactic that successfully kept your home safe from an intruder.

Get a head start on breaking the habit by blocking visibility when you’re not actively in training mode. Then, set up training sessions where you mark and treat your dog when they sit quietly while people pass by. You may have to start with an obscene number of treats opens in a new tab , doling them out as each person passes, but once your dog catches on, you’ll be able to reel it back in.

Reactivity

Does your dog lunge and bark like a hellhound when other dogs or people walk past? That’s called reactivity, and it’s brought on by fear opens in a new tab , over-excitement, or frustration. You can help in this department by keeping your pup “under threshold,” meaning giving them plenty of distance from triggers so they can keep their cool. Then, pull a mark-and-treat routine on them to redirect their focus from the trigger back to you. They can still look around, but get them comfortable enough to check in with you regularly. Remember that not all triggers are created equal — a dog walking toward you may grind your pet’s gears more than one walking away, so be observant and change your approach accordingly.

Separation Anxiety

When a dog starts barking up a storm the second you leave — and keeps it up until you return — you’ve got separation anxiety opens in a new tab on your hands. This is a panic disorder and, to them, your departure is on par with getting lost at the grocery store as a kid. Milder cases of separation anxiety may just involve some barking and pacing, but in more extreme ones, dogs can damage property or even injure themselves while trying to escape your home to find you. Again, keeping your dog “under threshold” can help. In this case, that means not leaving them alone for longer than they’re comfortable — at first.

Related article opens in a new tab Separation Anxiety in Dogs opens in a new tab Does your dog freak out when you head for the door? Here’s some advice.

Start practicing short departures: walking to the front door, opening and closing it, then going back to your dog and treating them. The next step is walking out the door, closing it behind you, then returning and treating. Keep an eye on their body language and shorten the time you’re away if you pick up on distress signals. Baby steps. When you’re not around, a stuffed Kong opens in a new tab can keep your pup distracted, CBD opens in a new tab can calm them down, and a video monitor can monitor their stress levels. If your dog’s separation anxiety stays at fever pitch, consider consulting with your vet about anti-anxiety medication (but only after you’ve exhausted all training options).

Demand Barking

When your dog barks at you when you’re not paying attention to them or when they’re ready for their dinner, they’re making demands. As tempting as it may be to give in to make it stop, doing so will only reinforce (and exacerbate) this behavior. Try curbing this habit by increasing your dog’s daily enrichment, engaging both their brain and body with puzzle toys opens in a new tab , training sessions, and long walks so they’ll burn energy and won’t bug you.

If you pay attention to changes in their body language, you can spot (and stop) barking before it starts. If you miss a cue, don’t scold your dog — that’s still acknowledging the behavior. Instead, your best weapon is a cold shoulder. You can say a lot by saying nothing at all, and your pup is sure to get the message.