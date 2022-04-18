Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

You may think that dogs and bicycles shouldn’t mix, but going on a bike ride with your pup can be fun for both of you — as long as you know how to do it safely. If you have a small dog, you’ll want to take them in a bike trailer or basket; if your dog is bigger (and in good shape), they may be able to run alongside your bike and burn some energy. Not sure how to get started? Read on for bike riding techniques, the best gear, and tips and tricks to keep the experience as safe as it is fun.

Getting Started: Bike Safety

Biking can be an incredibly fulfilling activity, but it doesn’t come without safety hazards for both you and your pup. While out riding, there are many potential distractions (cars, squirrels, etc.), so if you have a fearful, skittish, or reactive dog, you’ll need to work on their training opens in a new tab before attempting to ride.

Beyond temperament, you’ll also need to consider health. Before heading out on the road with your dog, remember to check the temperature outdoors. Many pet parents are aware of the dangers of excessive heat, but what might be surprising is that even mild temperatures pose a risk of heat stroke opens in a new tab . On a 77-degree day, the asphalt temperature is almost twice that — too hot for a dog’s paws. On warm days, you’ll need a pair of dog booties to keep your pet’s paws safe. Always attach the leash to a harness opens in a new tab , not a collar to avoid neck injuries. And be sure to bring water and a collapsible bowl for your dog.

How to Take Your Dog for a Bike Ride

Remember, whether your dog is riding in a basket or running along with you, ease into rides and go at your dog’s pace. For pet parents looking to take their dog along in a carrier or trailer, first introduce your dog opens in a new tab to them with these step-by-step instructions. For small dogs, there are plenty of bike baskets available that attach to handlebars or the rear of the bike. Some even offer added storage for poop bags, leashes, and bowls.

For large dogs, trailers will offer your pet space and comfort. Opt for one with a sturdy, removable floor for convenient cleaning and a smooth ride, plus mesh windows for maximum airflow for your dog, such as the Tail Wagon by Burley. For those looking for the convenience of a trailer but for smaller dogs, Dutch Dog Designs has a mini trailer opens in a new tab which is an ideal solution.

Don’t hit the road without a hands-free leash attachment that clamps onto the frame of the bike and lowers the risk of the leash getting tangled in pedals and gears. (Springer America opens in a new tab ’s leash attachment has a patented safety release just in case.) You should introduce your dog to the bike and leash attachment by first walking your pup alongside the bike — with treats to reinforce that it is a positive experience, of course. Then work your way up to short trips and longer distances as your pup becomes accustomed to it. Most importantly, don’t forget to stop for potty breaks and sniffs.

