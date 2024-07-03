Your Guide to the Perfect Camping Trip With Your Dog
Everyone is welcome in the tent, but you’ll need these items on your packing list if your pup is tagging along.
share article
Camping is one of the best parts of summer — if you are the kind of person who likes to commune with nature (if you‘re not, then you can stop reading now). On a camping trip, you get to unplug and spend some quality time in the outdoors opens in a new tabwith your pup, sans laptop. If your dog has never been camping before, though, you might wonder how they’ll react to the new noises, smells, and wildlife that come with a campsite.
Fortunately, as with all good adventures, a little planning and preparation goes a long way. We spoke with veterinarian Dr. Wendy Hauseropens in a new tab, special advisor at ASPCA Pet Insurance programopens in a new tab, about the best ways to keep your dog safe, healthy, and happy on their first overnight outdoor adventure.
Planning for your trip
Before jumping into the nitty-gritty details of your packing list, ask yourself the following questions to make sure you and your pup will be both happy and safe on a camping excursion.
Is my dog in good enough physical condition to camp?
If you plan to do a lot of physical activity on your trip, such as hiking, make sure your dog is in the proper shape. If your dog has pre-existing health issues, it can’t hurt to chat with your vet ahead of time.
Is my dog up to date on vaccinations and medications?
Your dog should be current on vaccinations and protected from flea and tick bitesopens in a new tab, as well as heartworm diseaseopens in a new tab. Some campsites may even require proof of vaccination.
Is my dog microchipped, and is all the info on their microchip up to date?
This is something your dog should have regardless, but if they were to get lost during your camping trip, you’ll want to make sure they could be identified by a microchipopens in a new tab. You also need to make sure the address and contact info is updated on the chip.
Is the campsite dog-friendly?
Not all camping areas are dog-friendly, so double-check that the area where you’re planning to camp allows dogs before you go. Think about what activities you’ll want to do with your dog as well to ensure they’re welcome. For example, if you want to swim during your trip, make sure nearby bodies of water allow dogs.
Preparing for your trip
Once your trip is on the books, think about how you can prepare your dog ahead of time. The following can help put your dog (and your own mind!) more at ease ahead of your trip.
Know how you’ll keep your dog safe and secure.
Some campsites will require your dog to be leashed at all times. Even if that’s not the case, Hauser recommends keeping your dog secure while hiking and at your campsite to prevent any accidental encounters with wildlife, including moose, xelk, coyotes (look into coyote vestsopens in a new tab), porcupines, deer, and snakes. Consider whether you’ll use leashes, harnesses, or tie-out systemsopens in a new tab.
Familiarize your dog with new equipment.
If possible, set your tent up in your backyard or living room, and let your dog explore it. If you plan to use a new harness or leash, test it out ahead of time.
Brush up on training, if needed.
Especially if your dog has a high prey drive, it’s a good idea to brush up on basic training cues, such as good recallopens in a new tab.
Consider sleeping arrangements.
Get specific on where your dog will sleep. For example, If your dog prefers a crateopens in a new tab, can you fit one in your tent? Will your dog sleep next to you or in their own bed? “If you are tent camping in colder climates, be sure to pack a sweater or extra blanket for your dog,” Hauser adds. “I once had our 180-pound Mastiff try to share my sleeping bag!”
What to keep in mind when camping
You may need to be extra vigilant while camping with your dog — but don’t forget to have a good time, too! Here are some tips and tricks to follow while on your trip.
Be patient!
Campsites come with new smells, noises, and sights. Give your dog time to explore the campsite. Especially on their first camping trip, it may take a night for them to settle down and feel fully comfortable.
Choose activities you’ll both love.
Maybe you love canoeing, but your dog doesn’topens in a new tab. There are myriad outdoor activities to choose from, so make sure to do something your dog will love and be comfortable with.
Leave no trace.
Don’t forget to leave your campsite just as you found it. “Don’t leave [dog poop] bagged on the side of the trail,” Hauser says. “There are no ‘poop fairies’ that collect these bags.”
Bring enough food and water.
This may sound obvious, but make sure your dog has enough food and water to keep their energy up during activity-filled days. Offer your dog water frequently, as Hauser warns they should not drink from streams, ponds, or lakes due to the risk of bacteria, parasites, or something that‘s becoming more and more prevalent in these bodies of water: blue-green algaeopens in a new tab.
Help your dog feel “at home.”
You can set up an outdoor bed or blanket so your dog feels like they have an assigned spot at your campsite. Bringing a familiar toy can also keep them entertained during downtime.
Keep an eye out for medical or health issues.
Watch for stomach issuesopens in a new tab or overheating, and check regularly for fleas and ticks.
Dog-proof your tent.
If your dog is sensitive to noise at night, try hooking up a small fan in your tent for white noise. If you have a particularly clever dog, keep your tent flap zippers at the top to prevent any nighttime escapes. Consider insulating your tent floor with an old yoga mat or blankets to keep your dog warm (and to protect your tent from accidental claw holes).
Keep your dog with you at all times.
Remember, you brought your dog camping so you can spend quality time together. Don’t leave them at the camp while you go hiking, swimming, etc.
Camping essentials packing list
Your dog needs a lot of the same things that you do while camping. Here’s a list of essentials for your trip.
A pet first-aid kitopens in a new tab. In particular, Hauser recommends a kit that includes bandaging material and antihistamines (in case of bee stingsopens in a new tab).
A good leash, harness, and/or tie-out system
Food, water, and treats
Portable food and water bowls
Blankets and/or beds
Dog-safe sunscreen opens in a new taband bug spray opens in a new tab
Poop bags
Extra towels
A familiar (preferably non-squeaking) toy
Vaccination records
A photo of your dog (if, God forbid, you need to identify them if they are lostopens in a new tab)
Extras you shouldn’t forget
Everyone has their own camping style, but it’s important to be fully prepared for whatever activities you’re going to get up to.
A light-up collaropens in a new tab (a must for those really dark nights without any light pollution)
A cooling dog bucket hatopens in a new tab
A dog pad opens in a new taband sleeping bagopens in a new tab
Boots opens in a new tabto protect your dog’s pawsopens in a new tab
References:
Safe And Sound Under the Stars: Tips for Camping With Your Dogopens in a new tab
Sarah Cottone
Sarah is a writer whose work has appeared in The Atlantic, Discover magazine, and the Huffington Post, among other places. She lives outside of Denver with her husband and their dog Lucy, who is the true queen of the household.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
5 Myths About Ticks That Every Dog Parent Should Know
Found a tick on your dog? A veterinarian breaks down everything you need to know.
- opens in a new tab
You’ve Got a Summer-Lovin’ Pup. Here’s How to Keep Them Safe
Some like it hot (but not most dogs). Here are the season’s health hazards, from fleas to foxtails.
- opens in a new tab
Soft Hiking Is Hardcore Good For You and Your Dog
Sorry, Miley. It’s not always about the climb.
- opens in a new tab
Can Dogs Get Sunburns? Signs, Treatment
It’s good to know ahead of all the summer fun you’re gonna have together.
- opens in a new tab
How to Plan a Dreamy Summer Road Trip With Your Dog
They are your favorite person anyway—why not plan the perfect vacation with them?