Warning: Ugly Holiday Sweaters Will Only Make Your Dog Cuter

Inspired by everything from It’s a Wonderful Life to The Big Lebowski, these are the best of the worst holiday sweaters.

by Sean Zucker
December 1, 2022
A dog wearing a Christmas santa sweater standing on its hind legs with a snowy background.
New Africa / Adobe Stock
Ugly holiday sweaters are a winter tradition as classic as eggnog, blizzards, and seasonal depression. And thanks to Instagram, more and more dogs are indulging in the trend. An argument could be made for social media as less the culprit of this increase in creepy garments and more a wider canvas for displaying them. But the fact remains that there are more dogs in ugly sweaters than ever before — and we’re not mad at that.

We aren’t just any pet parent spending their waking hours on the Internet; we’re overachievers. So, if our pups are going to be rocking goofy holiday gear, it’s going to be the ugliest, most ironically stylish, and utterly ridiculous-looking gear available. Below, the best of the worst holiday sweaters guaranteed to simultaneously raise eyebrows and melt hearts.

the snowman wearing a white sweater
Mark & Graham Snowman Knit Dog Sweater
$49

Frosty the Snowman may have been a jolly happy soul, but nothing will bring your dog more joy on Christmas morning than this cozy sweater. And given that our pups are as unique as snowflakes, this gift offers personalized embroidery to match.

$49 at Mark & Graham
santa themed dog sweater in red with a hoodie
Peruvian Knits Santa Paws Hand Knit Dog Sweater
$50

Say what you will about his beliefs on the holiday season, but the Grinch might have been ahead of his time. Like many of us these past few years, he did most of his work at home and wanted to spend all day with his dog. Beyond that, he also recognized the value of dressing pups for the occasion. Help your heart grow a few sizes with this adorable Santa Paws sweater. Plus, you can probably avoid the theft and vandalism that preceded the green guy’s moral turnaround.

$50 at Shop Dog & Co.
elf themed dog sweater with a red collar
Petcare Christmas Dog Sweater
$13

Sure, it’s been over a decade since the last Harry Potter flick, but many of us still have an elf-sized hole in our hearts. Honor Dobby’s legacy with this getup and — if you’re feeling extra giving this winter — donate socks to those in need.

$13 at Amazon
maxbone Ho Ho Ho Knit Jumper
Maxbone Ho Ho Ho Knit Jumper
$57

OK, not super ugly, but certainly traditional. This warm knit getup is perfect for dogs not ready to fully commit to the ugliness of ugly sweaters.

$57 at Amazon
Peruvian Knits Snowpup Handknit Howliday Dog Sweater
Peruvian Knits Handknit Howliday Dog Sweater
$46

Snowmen come in many forms — one of which is a puddle, thanks to global warming. But truly nothing says “this is a look that belongs in the Bridget Jones holiday-party scene” quite like a hand-knit snowman sweater. Even surly Mark Darcy would be charmed by a pup skirting under the figgy pudding table in this number.

$46 at Doggy Supply
Frisco Christmas Tree Ugly Sweater
Frisco Christmas Tree Ugly Sweater
$16

It takes a lot of confidence to pull off something with this many clashing, colorful pom poms. Thankfully, judging by the amount of times our dogs have chased after things twice their size, theyre not lacking in that department.

$16 at Chewy
Blueberry Pet Vintage Holiday Dog Sweater
Blueberry Pet Vintage Holiday Dog Sweater
$19

Essentially, the fabric version of It’s a Wonderful Life, this red-and-white tree and reindeer-patterned sweater is a holiday classic.

$19 at Amazon
Peruvian Knits Yappy Hanukkah Handknit Dog Sweater
Peruvian Knits Yappy Hanukkah Handknit Dog Sweater
$50

You might be planning your pup’s Bark mitzvah, but 13 years is a long time to wait for that. A simple solution in the meantime: a Hanukkah sweater. As you light the menorah and gather around the TV to watch the Rugrats Hanukkah episode once again, your dog can look the part right along with you.

$50 at Dog & Co
The Worthy Dog Reindeer Pullover Cardigan Sweater
The Worthy Dog Reindeer Pullover Cardigan Sweater
$40

While your dog may never understand the larger themes of identity and leisure in The Big Lebowski, nor taste the alcoholic wonder that is a White Russian, they can still appreciate the comfort of the titular character’s garment of choice — the cardigan sweater. Needless to say, the dog will abide.

$40 at Target
black knit sweater with hearts and candy canes
Dogo Sweet Candy Sweater
$35

Candy canes may be the most overrated aspect of the holiday season, but this sweater will finally give them purpose beyond their chalky taste.

$35 at Spotted By Humphrey
Mark & Graham Knit Dog Sweater
Mark and Graham Knit Dog Sweater
$45

Super soft and super tacky, this customizable doggy turtleneck is perfect for ugly sweater-loving skiers.

$45 at Mark and Graham
Matching Christmas Ugly Sweater
Fit Frenchie Matching Holiday Dessert Pudding Ugly Sweater
$31

Why stop at matching family pajamas? Here’s a matching set of sweaters for you and your dog so you can both rep the same cheerfully loud patterns. Take caution, though: This is yet another opportunity for your mom to make you pose for holiday photos that will end up in her never-ending Facebook album.

$31 at Etsy

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

