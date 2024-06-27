You have a free night and a movie you’ve been dying to watch — and it’s too hot opens in a new tab to go outside, anyway. When you’re curling up with a bowl of popcorn, you could ring up your beau to join you… or you could call over your dog. According to a new survey commissioned by the dog food company ACANA, opens in a new tab almost half of people would rather do the latter. Forty-three percent of the 2,000 respondents would rather watch a movie with their dog than their partner.

Those who prefer to watch movies with their pups had some pretty good reasons. Forty-four percent of them said they prefer their dogs’ company because their dogs don’t interrupt, and 42 percent said their dogs don’t ask questions. Thirty-five percent of respondents said their dogs are better cuddlers than their partners.

Graphic: ACANA and Talker Research

It makes sense that people have some strong options; the survey also found that 95 percent of respondents watch movies with their dogs at home, and 63 percent do so on a regular basis. Pet parents take notes of their pet’s favorite content, too. Twenty-nine percent believe their dogs prefer nature movies and 25 percent notice their dogs like cartoons.

Graphic: ACANA and Talker Research

Interestingly, 30 percent of pet parents noted that their dogs prefer classic movies and TV shows. There may be some pet parent bias, though — 32 percent of respondents have named their dogs after classic film and TV characters, and 16 percent named their dogs after iconic actors and actresses.

When it comes to seeing dogs on-screen, pet parents have equally strong opinions. Sixty-three percent would be more likely to watch a movie with a dog as a character, and 73 percent would be more likely to watch a movie with a dog in the main cast. Thirty-five percent believe their dog has what it takes to be famous themselves.

Graphic: ACANA and Talker Research

ACANA is celebrating cinephile dogs and their new ACANA Classics recipes with a giveaway, offering huge winnings of $5,000 with no purchase necessary. To enter, just sign up for ACANA’s mailing list and enter your favorite classic movie to watch with your pup.

You can also catch a classic flick at an outdoor movie theater opens in a new tab this summer, thanks to ACANA. They’ll be sponsoring movies at BECU Outdoor Movies at Marymoor Park in Redmond, Washington; County of San Diego’s Summer Movies in the Park; and the Film on the Rocks series at Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheater. At special showings, the brand will be handing out dog swag and coupons — and each movie showing is 100 percent dog friendly.

Enter the ACANA sweepstakes below.