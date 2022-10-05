Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

October might be the season of scouring Target’s pet costume selection, but it’s also the season of making fall our entire personalities opens in a new tab , which means sweaters. Your pup might not be buying Starbucks out of PSLs and re-watching You’ve Got Mail for the 80th time, but they should definitely be sitting there in an adorable matching sweater while you do those things. Lisa Says Gah opens in a new tab and Little Beast opens in a new tab think so, too.

The clothing brands (human and pet respectively) have created something that seems as if it came from a dream featuring Meg Ryan: matching dog and human sweaters opens in a new tab . The green-and-white checkered “ Lauda Cardi ” human sweater retails for $148, while the matching “ Meet the Parents ” pet sweater goes for $65.

That new-fall-sweater budget never goes as far as you’d like it to, but if you don’t have the cash right now, you might still have a way in here. As Lisa Says Gah noted on their above Instagram post about the collab, as part of the launch, they will be giving away the matching sweaters if you comment on their post and follow both @littlebeast.co opens in a new tab and @lisasaysgah opens in a new tab . They will select the winner on October 7 (Friday!) and DM you with the good news.

Until then, keep it cozy, and keep it matching.