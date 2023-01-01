dog products
- shopping
9 Asian American and Pacific Islander-Owned Pet Brands to Shop This AAPI Heritage Month
Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.
- shopping
12 FurryFolks Dog Toys and Accessories That’ll Tickle Your Funny Bone
This brand knows the best pups (and their parents) have a sense of humor.
- shopping
5 Best Dog Raincoats to Keep Your Pup Dry and Lookin’ Fly
Get ready for those early summer rainstorms.
- lifestyle
Everything You Actually *Need* When You Get a New Dog
All the things you’ll want on hand as a new pet parent, from the must-haves to the nice-to-haves.
- shopping
It’s Amazon Pet Day: Here Are the 33 Best Deals for Spoiling Your Bestie
It’s time to splurge on your BFF.
- shopping
It’s Kismet: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Launch a Lifestyle Pets Brand
The parents of four dogs put their in-home “focus group” to good use on this collab with the Street Vet.
- shopping
5 of the Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments for Dogs in 2024
Treatments to ward off transmission this spring and summer.
- lifestyle
Heads Up: Compostable Poop Bags Aren’t So Eco-Friendly After All
Gasp! “Compostable” poops bags are bad for the environment? Sustainability expert Dave Coast gets the scoop from CompostableLA founder Monique Figueiredo.
- shopping
21 Mother’s Day Gifts That Dog Moms More Than Deserve
Custom pet portraits, adorable sweaters, self-care essentials for both mom and pup, and more.
- shopping
We *Highly* Recommend BarkBox’s 4/20-Inspired Toys
The first box is only $4.20 for a limited time!
- shopping
11 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.
- lifestyle
Your Comprehensive Guide to Eco-Labels on Pet Products
Here are the sustainability buzzwords you should look out for on the packages of your fave products.
- grooming
What Are the Best Dog Nail Clippers?
Finally—you won’t dread at-home grooming time.
- shopping
Selena Gomez Thinks Your Pup Is Rare, Too—Check Out Her Beauty Brand’s New Dog Toys
Rare Beauty mascara-shaped plushie, anyone?
- lifestyle
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon footprint. (Pawprint? You get it.)
- shopping
Doggie Dental Care: How to Choose the Best Toothbrush for a Puppy
Those pearly whites need all the attention they can get.
- shopping
The Maxbone x “Bridgerton” Dog Collection Is the Talk of the Ton
With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball.
- shopping
5 Human Dog Beds for the Coziest Among Us
Finally, there’s a product for anyone who’s ever wondered how their dog can do nothing but sleep all day.
- shopping
13 Women-Owned Pet Brands to Shop This Women’s History Month—and All Year
You’re probably already supporting these beloved stores, but March is as good a time as any to spoil your pet.
- shopping
Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Is Here! Shop the Best Pet Deals
Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.
- nutrition
Best Probiotics for Dogs
Your pup should keep these in their medicine cabinet.
- shopping
Best Pet Odor Eliminator Spray
Pets can be stinky. You can fix that.
- shopping
Say Goodbye to Hair of the Dog With This Fur-Resistant Bedding
Slashop has created fur-resistant bedding for cleaner sheets and sounder nights.
- shopping
The Best Chew Bones for Puppies in 2024
Give them an alternative to your shoes.
- shopping
7 of the Best Ear Cleaners for Dogs
Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching with a few drops.
- shopping
13 Black-Owned Pet Brands You Should Absolutely Shop
Customized meals, sustainable toys, handmade sweaters, and more.
- shopping
18 Valentine’s Day Gifts For the Canine Love of Your Life
Pup-friendly champagne, heart-printed sweaters, and heartthrob-red walking gear to show your dog how much you love them.
- shopping
8 Best Fresh Food Delivery Services For Dogs
Feeding your dog healthy whole foods is easier than ever.
- shopping
The Best Winter Boots for Dogs in 2024
Here’s why you might want to protect those toe beans.
- shopping
22 Best Amazon Products for Pets—According to Reviewers
Reviewers (aka real pet parents) picked these best-selling, highest-rated toys, probiotics, poop bags, and more.
- shopping
The Best Coats for Dogs in 2024
Keep your snow angel warm this winter in these durable options.
- shopping
19 of the Best Car Travel Gear for Dogs
All the essentials you need to hit the road with your co-pilot, from dog seatbelts to crash-tested carriers.
- shopping
18 Best Interactive Dog Puzzle Toys
Let the games begin.
- shopping
Bastards Is Like Rick Owens For Dogs
This European brand is made-to-measure and totally badass.
- shopping
The Pet Dream House Wants Your Dog to Play With Their Food
No more cleaning up saliva-covered kibble.
- health
Natural Remedies for Dry Skin: How to Help Dry Skin on Dogs
Spoiler: These at-home remedies are probably already in your pantry.
- shopping
How Lambwolf Collective Made Pet “Play Objects” a Thing
The pet lifestyle brand’s creations are simply too pretty to be called toys. (The rest of their accessories are pretty gorgeous, too.)
- nutrition
The Best Training Treats for Dogs in 2024
The most mouth-watering treats for training your pup.
- shopping
DOGS Makes Bowls For Pups—Mostly
Founder Dylan Green on his one-man operation, in-demand dog bowls, and giving back.
- lifestyle
Shelter Pets Deserve Christmas Gifts, Too
Seriously, you can donate to shelters just by shopping!
- health
Cold Weather Is the Nemesis of Dog Paws. Here’s How to Help
We all have to up our moisturizing game in the fall and winter.
- shopping
12 Holiday-Themed Toys Your Dog Will Sniff Out as Soon as You Wrap Them
This selection of reindeer plush toys and dreidel squeakers will help make the season bright.
- shopping
23 Winter Trappings for the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents
Ski-club balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm, and more gear to help outdoorsy pet parents get the most out of the season.
- shopping
The Best Holiday Gifts For Dog Lovers
Fetch one of these for the dog person in your life.
- shopping
What Should I Get My Dog For the Holidays?
Your pup deserves the best this holiday season.
- lifestyle
How to Keep Your Dog Safe in the Car
Hitting the road with your dog? Make sure they're safe with this helpful advice.
- shopping
16 Best Dog Beds Recommended By Experts
Our dogs sleep with us, too. But these trainer-recommended dog beds — from indestructible ones for puppies to orthopedic options for seniors — are the next best thing.
- shopping
40 Cyber Monday Deals Your Pet Is Begging You Not to Miss
All the best savings for you and your pet to cash in on Cyber Monday.
- shopping
Sandy Liang x Little Beast Is Such a Vibe
It’s mommy-and-me meets the Lower East Side, and the girlies will never be the same.
- shopping
10 Whimsical Advent Calendars Just For Pets
For dogs and cats who deserve a treat on the daily during the holidays.
- shopping
10 Sweaters Your Dog Might Need This Winter — Really
As Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph say, it’s “sweata weatha” — for your pup, too.
- shopping
Flying With Your Dog? Don’t Just Wing It
Here’s a step-by-step guide, plus all the essentials, from airline-compliant carriers to calming chews.
- nutrition
How a Former MIT Engineer Became a Human-Grade Dog Food Mastermind
Katie Spies tells The Wildest how she’s changing the nutrition game with her human-grade raw pet food company.
- shopping
Christian Cowan x Maxbone’s Holiday Glitz Sweater Is Perfect For Your Christmas Card
Did someone say party?
- shopping
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
- shopping
16 Customized Gifts For People Wanting To See More Of Their Pet
Nothing beats a thoughtful gift (and nothing evokes oohs and awws like our beloved pets).
- shopping
Draper James and The Foggy Dog Just Released The Dreamiest Holiday Collab
Elle and Bruiser Woods would be proud.
- shopping
Care
Your new pet’s wellness is obviously your concern — but it’s our job to care. Shop products from the best fish oil supplement to a first aid kit for those just-in-case moments.
- shopping
Eat
The treats, food, bowls, and delivery services that will make your pets’ nutritional health the envy of all the other patients at the vet’s office.
- shopping
Play
Keep your pet entertained for hours with our top picks, including treat-dispensing toys, interactive puzzles, and even a classic Lambchop stuffy that will become your puppy’s favorite new snuggle bud.
- shopping
Walk
Hit the streets with your pet in gear that’s safe and stylish — from a very ’90s colorblock dog raincoat to a funny (but necessary) ID tag. Your new pet will be the talk of the neighborhood as soon as they set out on a walk or settle in their window perch.
- behavior
Muzzle Up Project Wants You to Remove Your Judgment Goggles When You See a Muzzled Dog
How the misunderstood training tool actually empowers dogs to be “happy, fulfilled, and living their best lives.”
- shopping
Lounge
Here are the beds, hammocks, heated mats, and everything else your pet needs to curl up and catch a snooze. Or stare at you from their cozy perch while you fulfill their every need.
- shopping
Train
The first step of pet parenthood is snuggles, but the second step (OK, it’s at least in the top five on the list) is training, training, training. Here are all the tools you need to get started.
- shopping
Tech
From scientifically backed dog DNA tests to a wireless water fountain that will appease your finicky kitten and a pet cam that helps you keep track of them all, here’s all the pet-parent tech you didn’t know you needed.
- shopping
Wear
Dress your dog or cat in the latest street style and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a coat for the winter. At the very most, they could use a sweater with strawberries on it — or five.
- shopping
Groom
Your pet might like their natural scent (there’s nothing like that new puppy breath), but you certainly don’t. Here are shampoos, toothpaste, litter — everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny (and free of itches and odors).
- shopping
Travel
Shop the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road — from dog crates to carriers and pet seat belts. Before you know it, you’ll be at your destination safe and sound.
- shopping
The Stats Behind Best in Show
We surveyed 1,000 pet parents — and spotted five trends to help us choose our Best in Show winners.
- shopping
Did Your Dog Steal Your Favorite Hoodie?
Streetwear brand SparkPaws designs matching hoodies for dogs and dog parents.
- health
Rawhide is a Raw Deal
The six dangers of rawhide dog bones.
- shopping
The Wait Is Over: You Can Now Shop Kaley Cuoco’s New Pet Care Brand
The actress, dog mom, and animal advocate’s new brand, Oh Norman!, is now live.
- lifestyle
Here’s a “Sweata Weatha” Must-Have From Little Beast and Memorial Day
These pet sweaters and matching bucket hats are pet parents’ answer to the crochet fashion craze that you can both get in on.