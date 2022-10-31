Arisa Thomas’ Guide to the Cutest Fall and Winter Dog Products · The Wildest

Arisa Thomas’ Guide to Cozying Up With Your Pet This Chilly Season

The mega-stylish dog groomer’s top picks for autumn and winter dog products.

by Sio Hornbuckle
October 31, 2022
Arisa, a woman with long curly hair wearing bright blue pants and a pink short-sleeve t-shirt sitting in a wicker chair holding her Dachshund dog, Lola, and her cat, Nipsey, laying on top of the chair cage
Courtesy of Arisa Thomas
If you want your dog looking and feeling their absolute best, there are few people more qualified to give advice than Arisa Thomas. Whether she’s dyeing fur or turning scruffy dogs into tidy teddy bears, the LA-based dog groomer has a gift for turning the scraggliest of pups into runway-ready, sleek superstars. Her talents have earned her a massive TikTok following (you have to see the incredible style transformations to believe them) and a spot on HBO’s Haute Dog (2020).

In summary, trust her taste. If you’ve spent the past few weeks watching the days get shorter as your pup is curled up, bored, beside you, despair no longer: Thomas has let us in on some seasonal products that’ll bring light to your and your dog’s day. Below, she gives The Wildest the scoop on her favorite dog products for a cozy autumn and winter.

Awpland Pumpkin pet brush
Awpland Pumpkin Brush
$12

“This self-cleaning slicker will get you in the giving mood to brush your dog or cat on a daily basis.”

$12 at Amazon
Showseason® Pumpkin Spice Pet Shampoo
Showseason Pumpkin Spice Pet Shampoo
$18

“Fall in love with your dog or cat [when they smell] SPICEtacular at your next Thanksgiving gathering.”

$18 at Amazon
h&m pompom trimmed dog sweater
H&M Pompom-trimmed Dog Sweater
$18

“Dress furry friend to impress in this adorable vest.”

$18 at H&M
open farm homestead turkey recipe
Homestead Turkey Gently Cooked Recipe
$85

“Your dog will gobble til they wobble when they try this delicious meal.”

$85 at Open Farm
maxbone x christian cowan winter dog sweater
Christian Cowan X Maxbone Jumper
$95
$85

“Have your dog snuggled in this iconic sweater to get through those winter days.”

$85 at maxbone
tasty bone yule log plush toy
Tasty Bone Plush Yule Log Toy
$21

“This holiday toy will make your dog’s day!”

$21 at Amazon

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

