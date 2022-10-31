Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

If you want your dog looking and feeling their absolute best, there are few people more qualified to give advice than Arisa Thomas. Whether she’s dyeing fur opens in a new tab or turning scruffy dogs into tidy teddy bears opens in a new tab , the LA-based dog groomer has a gift for turning the scraggliest of pups into runway-ready, sleek superstars. Her talents have earned her a massive TikTok opens in a new tab following (you have to see the incredible style transformations opens in a new tab to believe them) and a spot on HBO’s Haute Dog (2020).

In summary, trust her taste. If you’ve spent the past few weeks watching the days get shorter as your pup is curled up, bored, beside you, despair no longer: Thomas has let us in on some seasonal products that’ll bring light to your and your dog’s day. Below, she gives The Wildest the scoop on her favorite dog products for a cozy autumn and winter.