Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

“I had my fur baby before I had my human babies,” says Alice Sha, founder of Dr. Cuddles opens in a new tab , a new line of human-grade, veterinarian-approved pet grooming products. “I was really surprised because there were a lot of pet parents, like me, who were seeking premium solutions beyond basic products, but there wasn’t much available. That got me thinking there was much more room for smart and innovative solutions in the market.”

As the brand’s name suggests, Sha partnered with veterinarian Dr. Mathieu Glassman, whose background is in holistic veterinary medicine, to help formulate non-toxic, cruelty-free products with natural botanicals. “There is a general belief that what’s good for humans is also good for pets, but that’s not always true,” he says. That’s not to say you won’t be tempted to borrow your dog’s daisy, pine tree, and starfruit-scented shampoo!

Said shampoo — plus a foaming dry shampoo and dental spray — are part of the Dr. Cuddles Pet Beauty Box opens in a new tab , a perfect holiday gift for pets who love to be pampered. “It can be a pain in the butt to bathe your pet — the dry shampoo is a way to clean them up quickly without as much effort or hassle,” says Dr. Glassman. “Maybe you’re having some people over and your dog is just a little bit stinky, but you don’t have time to put them in the bath.” He adds that the dry shampoo is a great option for pets who cannot be bathed while recovering from surgery.

Then there’s the real, or “bubble” shampoo, which is pH balanced and formulated for sensitive skin with shea butter, aloe vera, and vitamin E. (The Yuzu scent also helps to reduce bath-time anxiety.) Last but not least, if brushing your dog’s teeth doesn’t sound like something either of you would enjoy (despite how critical dental care is for dogs opens in a new tab , especially small dogs opens in a new tab ), the kit includes a dental spray that neutralizes bacteria, soothes gum and mouth irritations, and smells like mint and passionfruit — not dog breath. Says Sha, “Dogs and cats seem to love it.”