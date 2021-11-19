Dr. Cuddles Will Ensure Your Pet is Best in Show
Pamper your pet with these veterinarian-formulated, human-grade, cruelty-free grooming products.
“I had my fur baby before I had my human babies,” says Alice Sha, founder of Dr. Cuddlesopens in a new tab, a new line of human-grade, veterinarian-approved pet grooming products. “I was really surprised because there were a lot of pet parents, like me, who were seeking premium solutions beyond basic products, but there wasn’t much available. That got me thinking there was much more room for smart and innovative solutions in the market.”
As the brand’s name suggests, Sha partnered with veterinarian Dr. Mathieu Glassman, whose background is in holistic veterinary medicine, to help formulate non-toxic, cruelty-free products with natural botanicals. “There is a general belief that what’s good for humans is also good for pets, but that’s not always true,” he says. That’s not to say you won’t be tempted to borrow your dog’s daisy, pine tree, and starfruit-scented shampoo!
Said shampoo — plus a foaming dry shampoo and dental spray — are part of the Dr. Cuddles Pet Beauty Boxopens in a new tab, a perfect holiday gift for pets who love to be pampered. “It can be a pain in the butt to bathe your pet — the dry shampoo is a way to clean them up quickly without as much effort or hassle,” says Dr. Glassman. “Maybe you’re having some people over and your dog is just a little bit stinky, but you don’t have time to put them in the bath.” He adds that the dry shampoo is a great option for pets who cannot be bathed while recovering from surgery.
Then there’s the real, or “bubble” shampoo, which is pH balanced and formulated for sensitive skin with shea butter, aloe vera, and vitamin E. (The Yuzu scent also helps to reduce bath-time anxiety.) Last but not least, if brushing your dog’s teeth doesn’t sound like something either of you would enjoy (despite how critical dental care is for dogsopens in a new tab, especially small dogsopens in a new tab), the kit includes a dental spray that neutralizes bacteria, soothes gum and mouth irritations, and smells like mint and passionfruit — not dog breath. Says Sha, “Dogs and cats seem to love it.”
Indeed, Dr. Cuddles doesn’t discriminate between pets, and the line is cat-friendly too. Other product offerings (though not included in the Beauty Box) are a gentle grooming brush, Norwegian fish oilopens in a new tab supplement, and anti-shedding chews to prevent hair lossopens in a new tab. “The holidays are always a time to say I love you,” says Dr. Glassman. “And there’s no one more deserving of love than dogs and cats.”
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
